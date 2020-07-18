A League BRB vs ADL Dream11 | BRB vs ADL Dream11 Team | BRB vs ADL Dream11 Prediction | BRB vs ADL Lineup | BRB vs ADL Match Preview

July 18, 2020

BRB vs ADL Dream11 | Dream11 Team | Dream11 Prediction | BRB vs ADL Lineup | Match Preview

Match Detail

Start date : 19 Jul 2020

Time : 15:00

Location : Brisbane

Venue : Suncorp Stadium

Probable Playing11

BRB

  • Jamie Young
  • Scott Neville
  • Tom Aldred
  • Macauley Gillesphey
  • Jack Hingert
  • Jay O’Shea
  • Aiden O’Neill
  • Corey Brown
  • Scott McDonald
  • Bradden Inman
  • Mirza Muratović

ADL

  • Paul Izzo
  • Ryan Strain
  • Jordan Elsey
  • Michael Jakobsen
  • Mirko Boland
  • Stefan Mauk
  • James Troisi
  • Riley McGree
  • Ryan Kitto
  • George Blackwood
  • Nikola Mileusnić

Dream11 Team

Match Preview

Brisbane Roar

expected chance of winning is 40%, but this team actually wins 63% matches

Adelaide United

expected chance of winning is 35%, but this team actually wins 13% matches

 