ADL vs NJ Dream11 Prediction | ADL vs NJ Dream11 | ADL vs NJ Dream11 Team | ADL vs NJ Lineup | ADL vs NJ Match Preview | A League
Match Detail
Start date: 15 Mar 2020
Time : 12:50
Location: Adelaide
Venue: Coopers Stadium
Referee: Jonathan Barreiro, Australia
Expected Lineup
ADL
- Michael Jakobsen(c)
- Michaël Maria
- James Troisi
- Louis D’Arrigo
- Paul Izzo
- Riley McGree
- Nikola Mileusnić
- George Blackwood
- Ryan Strain
- Jordan Elsey
- Stefan Mauk
NJ
- Nigel Boogaard(C)
- Nikolai Topor-Stanley
- Matthew Millar
- Steven Ugarkovic
- Dimitri Petratos
- Roy O’Donovan
- Abdiel Arroyo
- Lewis Italiano
- Johnny Koutroumbis
- Angus Thurgate
- Bobby Burns
Squad
Adelaide United
Kusini Yengi , James Troisi, Ryan Kitto, Michaël Maria, Ryan Strain, Ryan Strain , Mirko Boland, Louis D’Arrigo, Ben Halloran, Kristian Opseth, Stefan Mauk, Nathan Konstandopoulos, Riley McGree, Lachlan Brook, George Blackwood, Nikola Mileusnić, Pacifique Niyongabire, Al Hassan Toure, Chen Yongbin , Michael Jakobsen, Michael Marrone, Jordan Elsey
Newcastle Jets
Wesley Hoolahan, Jason Hoffman, Johnny Koutroumbis, Connor O’Toole, Patrick Langlois, Bobby Burns, Robert Burns , Glen Moss, Ben Kantarovski, Dimitri Petratos, Bernie Ibini Isei, Nick Fitzgerald, Roy O’Donovan, Kaine Sheppard, Abdiel Arroyo, Joe Champness, Yerasimakis Petratos , Kosta Petratos, Angus Thurgate, Jack Simmons, Ryan Goodhew , Joe Ledley, Steven Ugarkovic, Lewis Italiano, Noah James, Keegan Hughes , Matthew Ridenton, Nigel Boogaard, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Lachlan Jackson, Matthew Millar
Match Preview
Adelaide United
expected chance of winning is 50%, but this team actually wins 65%
Top Goal Scorer
- Riley McGree 17 match 10 goal
- Ben Halloran 16 match 7 goal
Newcastle Jets
expected chance of winning is 30%, but this team actually wins 33%
Top Goal Scorer
- Roy O’Donovan 16 match 8 goal
- Dimitri Petratos 19 match 5 goal
Dream Team
Team#1
GK : P Izzo
DEF : M Jakobsen , J Koutroumbis , N Boogaard , N Topor Stanley
MID : B Halloran , R McGree , S Ugarkovic , M Millar
ST : D Petratos(c) , R ODonovan(vc)
Team#2
GK : P Izzo
DEF : M Jakobsen , J Koutroumbis , N Boogaard , N Topor Stanley
MID : B Halloran , R McGree , S Ugarkovic , M Millar
ST : D Petratos(vc) , R ODonovan(c)