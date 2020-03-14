Follow Me in social Media Now

13 mins ago
ADL vs NJ Dream11 Prediction | ADL vs NJ Dream11 | ADL vs NJ Dream11 Team | ADL vs NJ Lineup | ADL vs NJ Match Preview | A League

Match Detail

Start date: 15 Mar 2020

Time : 12:50

Location: Adelaide

Venue: Coopers Stadium

Referee: Jonathan Barreiro, Australia

Expected Lineup

ADL

  • Michael Jakobsen(c)
  • Michaël Maria
  • James Troisi
  • Louis D’Arrigo
  • Paul Izzo
  • Riley McGree
  • Nikola Mileusnić
  • George Blackwood
  • Ryan Strain
  • Jordan Elsey
  • Stefan Mauk

NJ

  • Nigel Boogaard(C)
  • Nikolai Topor-Stanley
  • Matthew Millar
  • Steven Ugarkovic
  • Dimitri Petratos
  • Roy O’Donovan
  • Abdiel Arroyo
  • Lewis Italiano
  • Johnny Koutroumbis
  • Angus Thurgate
  • Bobby Burns

 

Squad

Adelaide United

Kusini Yengi , James Troisi, Ryan Kitto, Michaël Maria, Ryan Strain, Ryan Strain , Mirko Boland, Louis D’Arrigo, Ben Halloran, Kristian Opseth, Stefan Mauk, Nathan Konstandopoulos, Riley McGree, Lachlan Brook, George Blackwood, Nikola Mileusnić, Pacifique Niyongabire, Al Hassan Toure, Chen Yongbin , Michael Jakobsen, Michael Marrone, Jordan Elsey

Newcastle Jets

Wesley Hoolahan, Jason Hoffman, Johnny Koutroumbis, Connor O’Toole, Patrick Langlois, Bobby Burns, Robert Burns , Glen Moss, Ben Kantarovski, Dimitri Petratos, Bernie Ibini Isei, Nick Fitzgerald, Roy O’Donovan, Kaine Sheppard, Abdiel Arroyo, Joe Champness, Yerasimakis Petratos , Kosta Petratos, Angus Thurgate, Jack Simmons, Ryan Goodhew , Joe Ledley, Steven Ugarkovic, Lewis Italiano, Noah James, Keegan Hughes , Matthew Ridenton, Nigel Boogaard, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Lachlan Jackson, Matthew Millar

Match Preview

Adelaide United

expected chance of winning is 50%, but this team actually wins 65%

Top Goal Scorer

  • Riley McGree 17 match 10 goal
  • Ben Halloran 16 match 7 goal

Newcastle Jets

expected chance of winning is 30%, but this team actually wins 33%

Top Goal Scorer

  • Roy O’Donovan 16 match 8 goal
  • Dimitri Petratos 19 match 5 goal

Dream Team

Team#1

GK : P Izzo

DEF : M Jakobsen , J Koutroumbis , N Boogaard , N Topor Stanley

MID : B Halloran , R McGree , S Ugarkovic , M Millar

ST : D Petratos(c) , R ODonovan(vc)

Team#2

GK : P Izzo

DEF : M Jakobsen , J Koutroumbis , N Boogaard , N Topor Stanley

MID : B Halloran , R McGree , S Ugarkovic , M Millar

ST : D Petratos(vc) , R ODonovan(c)

 

