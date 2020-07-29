ADL vs PG Dream11 | ADL vs PG Dream11 Team | ADL vs PG A League 29 July 2020 | ADL vs PG Dream11 Prediction | ADL vs PG Lineup

July 29, 2020 admin A League, Football, Sports News 0

ADL vs PG Dream11 | ADL vs PG Dream11 Team | ADL vs PG A League 29 July 2020 | ADL vs PG Dream11 Prediction | ADL vs PG Lineup

Match Detail

Start date: 30 Jul 2020

Time : 15:00

Location: Parramatta

Venue: Bankwest Stadium

Final Team  Team  & Tips Updates In Our New Telegram Channel Joint Now

Squad

Adelaide United

Noah Smith, Michael Marrone, Michael Maria, Paul Izzo, Isaac Richards, Dakota Ochsenham, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Yared Abetew, Stefan Mauk, Riley McGree, James Troisi, Lachlan Brook, Ben Halloran, Louis D’Arrigo, Yongbin Chen, Pacifique Niyongabire, Kusini Yengi, Al Hassan Toure, Mohamed Toure , Mirko Boland, Ryan Strain, Kristian Opseth, George Blackwood, Nikola Mileusnic

Perth Glory

Gregory Wuthrich, James Meredith, Liam Reddy, Jackson Lee, Tando Velaphi, Daniel Margush, Kim Soo Beom, Tomislav Mrcela, Alex Grant, Gabriel Popovic, Juande Lopez, Trent Ostler, Dane Ingham, Vince Lia, Osama Malik, Joel Chianese, Bruno Foranaroli, Nick Dagostino, Carlo Armiento ,Ivan Franjic, Jacob Tratt, Tarek Elrich, Dino Djulbic, Riley Warland, Daniel Walah, Christopher Oikonomidis, Kristian Popovic, Lake Brimmer, Diego Castro, Neil Kilkenny

Expected Lineup

ADL

Paul Izzo
Ryan Strain
Jordan Elsey
Michael Jakobsen
Ryan Kitto
Stefan Mauk
Taras Gomulka
Ben Halloran
Lachlan Brook
Kristian Opseth
Riley McGree

PG

Liam Reddy
Osama Malik
Juande
Alex Grant
Ivan Franjic
Jake Brimmer
Neil Kilkenny
Kristian Popovic
Dane Ingham
Gabriel Popovic
Bruno Fornaroli

Match Preview

Adelaide United

expected chance of winning is 31%, but this team actually wins 18% matches

Perth Glory

expected chance of winning is 47%, but this team actually wins 29% matches

Dream11 Team

Team#1

GK: P Izzo

DEF : M Jakobsen , RStrain ,A Grant , J Elsey

MID : B Halloran , R McGree , D Ingham

ST : B Fornaroli(vc) , K Opseth(c) , J Chianese

Team#2

GK: P Izzo

DEF : M Jakobsen , RStrain ,A Grant , J Elsey

MID : B Halloran , R McGree , D Ingham

ST : B Fornaroli(c) , K Opseth(vc) , J Chianese

Final Team  Team  & Tips Updates In Our New Telegram Channel Joint Now