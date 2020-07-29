ADL vs PG Dream11 | ADL vs PG Dream11 Team | ADL vs PG A League 29 July 2020 | ADL vs PG Dream11 Prediction | ADL vs PG Lineup
Match Detail
Start date: 30 Jul 2020
Time : 15:00
Location: Parramatta
Venue: Bankwest Stadium
Squad
Adelaide United
Noah Smith, Michael Marrone, Michael Maria, Paul Izzo, Isaac Richards, Dakota Ochsenham, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Yared Abetew, Stefan Mauk, Riley McGree, James Troisi, Lachlan Brook, Ben Halloran, Louis D’Arrigo, Yongbin Chen, Pacifique Niyongabire, Kusini Yengi, Al Hassan Toure, Mohamed Toure , Mirko Boland, Ryan Strain, Kristian Opseth, George Blackwood, Nikola Mileusnic
Perth Glory
Gregory Wuthrich, James Meredith, Liam Reddy, Jackson Lee, Tando Velaphi, Daniel Margush, Kim Soo Beom, Tomislav Mrcela, Alex Grant, Gabriel Popovic, Juande Lopez, Trent Ostler, Dane Ingham, Vince Lia, Osama Malik, Joel Chianese, Bruno Foranaroli, Nick Dagostino, Carlo Armiento ,Ivan Franjic, Jacob Tratt, Tarek Elrich, Dino Djulbic, Riley Warland, Daniel Walah, Christopher Oikonomidis, Kristian Popovic, Lake Brimmer, Diego Castro, Neil Kilkenny
Expected Lineup
ADL
Paul Izzo
Ryan Strain
Jordan Elsey
Michael Jakobsen
Ryan Kitto
Stefan Mauk
Taras Gomulka
Ben Halloran
Lachlan Brook
Kristian Opseth
Riley McGree
PG
Liam Reddy
Osama Malik
Juande
Alex Grant
Ivan Franjic
Jake Brimmer
Neil Kilkenny
Kristian Popovic
Dane Ingham
Gabriel Popovic
Bruno Fornaroli
Match Preview
Adelaide United
expected chance of winning is 31%, but this team actually wins 18% matches
Perth Glory
expected chance of winning is 47%, but this team actually wins 29% matches
Dream11 Team
Team#1
GK: P Izzo
DEF : M Jakobsen , RStrain ,A Grant , J Elsey
MID : B Halloran , R McGree , D Ingham
ST : B Fornaroli(vc) , K Opseth(c) , J Chianese
Team#2
GK: P Izzo
DEF : M Jakobsen , RStrain ,A Grant , J Elsey
MID : B Halloran , R McGree , D Ingham
ST : B Fornaroli(c) , K Opseth(vc) , J Chianese