Follow Me in social Media Now

ADL vs WST Dream11 | ADL vs WST Dream11 team | ADL vs WST Dream11 prediction | ADL vs WST lineup | ADL vs WST A League

Home » Football » ADL vs WST Dream11 | ADL vs WST Dream11 team | ADL vs WST Dream11 prediction | ADL vs WST lineup | ADL vs WST A League
A League, Football, Sports News

2 hours ago
Comments: 0

ADL vs WST Dream11 | ADL vs WST Dream11 team | ADL vs WST Dream11 prediction | ADL vs WST lineup | ADL vs WST A League | ADL vs WST Dream11 tips

Match Details:

NAME: Adelaide United – Western United
DATE: March 7, 2020
TIME: 06:00 UTC
VENUE: Coopers Stadium, Adelaide , Australia

For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now

Expected Winning Chance:

Adelaide United

EWhen the odds are 1.60 the expected chance of winning is 63%, but this team actually wins 58% matches with these odds.

Western United

Expected chance of winning is 22%, but this team actually wins 1% matches with these odds.

Squad:

ADL:

Forwards: Ben Halloran, Kristian Opseth, George Blackwood, Nikola Mileusnić, Pacifique Niyongabire, Al Hassan Toure, Kusini Yengi

Midfilders: James Troisi, Mirko Boland, Stefan Mauk, Nathan Konstandopoulos, Riley McGree, Lachlan Brook, Louis D’Arrigo, Chen Yongbin

Defenders: Michael Jakobsen, Michael Marrone, Jordan Elsey, Ryan Kitto, Michaël Maria, Ryan Strain, Ryan Strain

Goalkeepers: Paul Izzo, Isaac Richards

WST:

Forwards: Besart Berisha, Alessandro Diamanti, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos

Midfilders: Dario Jertec, Joshua Risdon, Connor Pain, Max Burgess, Sebastian Pasquali, Joshua Cavallo, Jerry Skotadis, Thiel Iradukunda, Valentino Yuel, Luke Duzel

Defenders: Andrew Durante, Brendan Hamill, Aaron Calver, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Ivan Vujica, Dylan Pierias

Goalkeepers: Filip Kurto, James Delianov

TEAM STREAKS

Adelaide United
More than 2.5 goals 5/6
Both teams scoring 5/6
First to score 6/7

Western United
Without clean sheet 3

Best Players:

Kusini Yengi

Besart Berisha

Jerry Skotadi

Best Dream11 Teams Tips:

Team #1:

GK: P IZZO

DEF: M JAKOBSEN, T IMAI, J RISDON, A DURANTE

MID FIELDER :  L DARRIGO, B HALLORAN, C PAIN, A DIAMANTI

FORWARD: K OPSETH(C), M BURGESS(VC)

Team #2:

GK: P IZZO

DEF: M JAKOBSEN, T IMAI, J RISDON, A DURANTE

MID FIELDER :  L DARRIGO, B HALLORAN, C PAIN, A DIAMANTI

FORWARD: K OPSETH(VC), M BURGESS(C)

About Team:

ADL:

Adelaide United live score (and video online live stream*), team roster with season schedule and results.’ Adelaide United is playing next match on 07. Mar 2020 against Western United in A-League.

When the match starts, you will be able to follow Adelaide United v Western United live score , standings, minute by minute updated live results and match statistics.

We may have video highlights with goals and news for some Adelaide United matches, but only if they play their match in one of the most popular football leagues.

Adelaide United

previous match was against Melbourne Victory in A-League, match ended with result 2 – 1 (Melbourne Victory won the match).

Adelaide United fixtures tab is showing last 100 football matches with statistics and win/draw/lose icons.

There are also all Adelaide United scheduled matches that they are going to play in the future.

WST:

Western United live score (and video online live stream*), team roster with season schedule and results.’ Western United is playing next match on 07. Mar 2020 against Adelaide United in A-League.

When the match starts, you will be able to follow Western United v Adelaide United live score , standings, minute by minute updated live results and match statistics.

We may have video highlights with goals and news for some Western United matches, but only if they play their match in one of the most popular football leagues.

Western United

previous match was against Central Coast Mariners in A-League, match ended with result 6 – 2 (Western United won the match).

Western United fixtures tab is showing last 100 football matches with statistics and win/draw/lose icons.

There are also all Western United scheduled matches that they are going to play in the future.

 

Tags:
Read More
Search Date Wise
March 2020
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  
Categories
Recent Tweet

Search Date Wise
March 2020
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  
Categories
Archives

Search by Date
March 2020
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  
Categories

© Copyright 2018 Sixteams.com. Designed by Space-Themes.com.