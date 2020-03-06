ADL vs WST Dream11 | ADL vs WST Dream11 team | ADL vs WST Dream11 prediction | ADL vs WST lineup | ADL vs WST A League | ADL vs WST Dream11 tips
Match Details:
NAME: Adelaide United – Western United
DATE: March 7, 2020
TIME: 06:00 UTC
VENUE: Coopers Stadium, Adelaide , Australia
Expected Winning Chance:
Adelaide United
EWhen the odds are 1.60 the expected chance of winning is 63%, but this team actually wins 58% matches with these odds.
Western United
Expected chance of winning is 22%, but this team actually wins 1% matches with these odds.
Squad:
ADL:
Forwards: Ben Halloran, Kristian Opseth, George Blackwood, Nikola Mileusnić, Pacifique Niyongabire, Al Hassan Toure, Kusini Yengi
Midfilders: James Troisi, Mirko Boland, Stefan Mauk, Nathan Konstandopoulos, Riley McGree, Lachlan Brook, Louis D’Arrigo, Chen Yongbin
Defenders: Michael Jakobsen, Michael Marrone, Jordan Elsey, Ryan Kitto, Michaël Maria, Ryan Strain, Ryan Strain
Goalkeepers: Paul Izzo, Isaac Richards
WST:
Forwards: Besart Berisha, Alessandro Diamanti, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos
Midfilders: Dario Jertec, Joshua Risdon, Connor Pain, Max Burgess, Sebastian Pasquali, Joshua Cavallo, Jerry Skotadis, Thiel Iradukunda, Valentino Yuel, Luke Duzel
Defenders: Andrew Durante, Brendan Hamill, Aaron Calver, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Ivan Vujica, Dylan Pierias
Goalkeepers: Filip Kurto, James Delianov
TEAM STREAKS
Adelaide United
More than 2.5 goals 5/6
Both teams scoring 5/6
First to score 6/7
Western United
Without clean sheet 3
Best Players:
Kusini Yengi
Besart Berisha
Jerry Skotadi
Best Dream11 Teams Tips:
Team #1:
GK: P IZZO
DEF: M JAKOBSEN, T IMAI, J RISDON, A DURANTE
MID FIELDER : L DARRIGO, B HALLORAN, C PAIN, A DIAMANTI
FORWARD: K OPSETH(C), M BURGESS(VC)
Team #2:
GK: P IZZO
DEF: M JAKOBSEN, T IMAI, J RISDON, A DURANTE
MID FIELDER : L DARRIGO, B HALLORAN, C PAIN, A DIAMANTI
FORWARD: K OPSETH(VC), M BURGESS(C)
About Team:
ADL:
Adelaide United live score (and video online live stream*), team roster with season schedule and results.’ Adelaide United is playing next match on 07. Mar 2020 against Western United in A-League.
When the match starts, you will be able to follow Adelaide United v Western United live score , standings, minute by minute updated live results and match statistics.
We may have video highlights with goals and news for some Adelaide United matches, but only if they play their match in one of the most popular football leagues.
Adelaide United
previous match was against Melbourne Victory in A-League, match ended with result 2 – 1 (Melbourne Victory won the match).
Adelaide United fixtures tab is showing last 100 football matches with statistics and win/draw/lose icons.
There are also all Adelaide United scheduled matches that they are going to play in the future.
WST:
Western United live score (and video online live stream*), team roster with season schedule and results.’ Western United is playing next match on 07. Mar 2020 against Adelaide United in A-League.
When the match starts, you will be able to follow Western United v Adelaide United live score , standings, minute by minute updated live results and match statistics.
We may have video highlights with goals and news for some Western United matches, but only if they play their match in one of the most popular football leagues.
Western United
previous match was against Central Coast Mariners in A-League, match ended with result 6 – 2 (Western United won the match).
Western United fixtures tab is showing last 100 football matches with statistics and win/draw/lose icons.
There are also all Western United scheduled matches that they are going to play in the future.