AKM vs DYM Dream11 Prediction | dream11 Team | Expected Lineup | Match Preview | Russian Premier League

2 hours ago
Match Details:

NAME: Akhmat Grozny – Dynamo Moscow
DATE: March 13, 2020
TIME: 16:30 UTC
VENUE: Akhmat-Arena, Grozny , Russia

Expected Winnings Chance:

Akhmat Grozny

Expected chance of winning is 32%, but this team actually wins 38% matches with these odds.

Dynamo Moscow

Expected chance of winning is 41%, but this team actually wins 26% matches with these odds.

For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now

Expected Playing 11:

Akhmat Grozny:

Gorodov (GK), Bogosavac, Angel, Semenov, Nenakhov, Glushakov, Ivanov, Berisha, Ravanelli, Roshi, Iljin


Dynamo Moscow:

Shunin (GK), Parshivlyuk, Ordets, Sunjic, Skopintsev, Neustadter, Hiljemark, N’Jie, Philipp, Rausch, Komlichenko

Squad:

AKM:

Forwards: Magomed Mitrishev, Khalid Kadyrov, Vladimir Iljin, Andrés Ponce, Ablaye Mbengue, Felipe Vizeu, Abubakar Kadyrov

Midfilders: Oleg Ivanov, Denis Glushakov, Odise Roshi, Evgeni Kharin, Bernard Berisha, Ismael Silva Lima, Anton Shvets, Ravanelli, Evgeni Kharin, Lechii Sadulaev

Defenders: Rizvan Utsiev, Zoran Nižić, Andrey Semenov, Roland Gigolaev, Wilker Ángel, Miroslav Bogosavac, Magomed Musalov, Arsen Adamov, Maksim Nenakhov

Goalkeepers: Evgeniy Gorodov, Vitaliy Gudiev, Aleksandr Melikhov

 

DYM: 

Forwards: Kirill Panchenko, Sylvester Igboun, Maximilian Philipp, Clinton N’Jie, Nikolay Komlichenko

Midfilders: Charles Kabore, Roman Neustädter, Joãozinho, Anton Sosnin, Artur Yusupov, Oscar Hiljemark, Roman Denisov, Sebastian Szymański, Vladimir Moskvichev, Igor Shkolik

Defenders: Sergey Parshivlyuk, Konstantin Rausch, Toni Šunjić, Zaurbek Pliev, Vladimir Rykov, Ivan Ordets, Grigory Morozov, Dmitri Skopintsev, Roman Evgenev, Bogdan Zorin

Goalkeepers: Anton Shunin, Igor Leshchuk, Aleksandr Sheplyakov, Egor Sedov

Best Dream11 Team Tips:

Team #1:

Goalkeeper: E Gorodov
Defenders: T SUnjic, D Skopintsev, M Bogosavac, A Semenov
Midfielders: O Hiljemark, R Neustadter, K Rausch, B Berish (VC)
Forwards: M Philipp (C), Iljin

Team #2:

Anton Shunin,

Sergey Parshivlyuk, Toni Sunjic, Gregory Morozov,

Konstantin Rausch, Kirill Panchenko, Artur Yusupov, Bernard Berisha, Nikolay Komlichenko,

Odise Roshi (vice-captain), Andres Ponce (captain)

