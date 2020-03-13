AKM vs DYM Dream11 Prediction | dream11 Team | Expected Lineup | Match Preview | Russian Premier League
Match Details:
NAME: Akhmat Grozny – Dynamo Moscow
DATE: March 13, 2020
TIME: 16:30 UTC
VENUE: Akhmat-Arena, Grozny , Russia
Expected Winnings Chance:
Akhmat Grozny
Expected chance of winning is 32%, but this team actually wins 38% matches with these odds.
Dynamo Moscow
Expected chance of winning is 41%, but this team actually wins 26% matches with these odds.
Expected Playing 11:
Akhmat Grozny:
Gorodov (GK), Bogosavac, Angel, Semenov, Nenakhov, Glushakov, Ivanov, Berisha, Ravanelli, Roshi, Iljin
Dynamo Moscow:
Shunin (GK), Parshivlyuk, Ordets, Sunjic, Skopintsev, Neustadter, Hiljemark, N’Jie, Philipp, Rausch, Komlichenko
Squad:
AKM:
Forwards: Magomed Mitrishev, Khalid Kadyrov, Vladimir Iljin, Andrés Ponce, Ablaye Mbengue, Felipe Vizeu, Abubakar Kadyrov
Midfilders: Oleg Ivanov, Denis Glushakov, Odise Roshi, Evgeni Kharin, Bernard Berisha, Ismael Silva Lima, Anton Shvets, Ravanelli, Evgeni Kharin, Lechii Sadulaev
Defenders: Rizvan Utsiev, Zoran Nižić, Andrey Semenov, Roland Gigolaev, Wilker Ángel, Miroslav Bogosavac, Magomed Musalov, Arsen Adamov, Maksim Nenakhov
Goalkeepers: Evgeniy Gorodov, Vitaliy Gudiev, Aleksandr Melikhov
DYM:
Forwards: Kirill Panchenko, Sylvester Igboun, Maximilian Philipp, Clinton N’Jie, Nikolay Komlichenko
Midfilders: Charles Kabore, Roman Neustädter, Joãozinho, Anton Sosnin, Artur Yusupov, Oscar Hiljemark, Roman Denisov, Sebastian Szymański, Vladimir Moskvichev, Igor Shkolik
Defenders: Sergey Parshivlyuk, Konstantin Rausch, Toni Šunjić, Zaurbek Pliev, Vladimir Rykov, Ivan Ordets, Grigory Morozov, Dmitri Skopintsev, Roman Evgenev, Bogdan Zorin
Goalkeepers: Anton Shunin, Igor Leshchuk, Aleksandr Sheplyakov, Egor Sedov
Best Dream11 Team Tips:
Team #1:
Goalkeeper: E Gorodov
Defenders: T SUnjic, D Skopintsev, M Bogosavac, A Semenov
Midfielders: O Hiljemark, R Neustadter, K Rausch, B Berish (VC)
Forwards: M Philipp (C), Iljin
Team #2:
Anton Shunin,
Sergey Parshivlyuk, Toni Sunjic, Gregory Morozov,
Konstantin Rausch, Kirill Panchenko, Artur Yusupov, Bernard Berisha, Nikolay Komlichenko,
Odise Roshi (vice-captain), Andres Ponce (captain)