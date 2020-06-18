ALA vs RS Dream11 | ALA vs RS Dream11 Team | ALA vs RS Dream11 Prediction | ALA vs RS Lineup

Dream11

Match Detail

Start date: 18 Jun 2020

Time : 23:00

Location: Vitoria-Gasteiz

Venue: Estadio de Mendizorroza

Referee: Santiago Jaime Latre, Spain

Probable Playing11

ALA

  • Fernando Pacheco
  • Ximo Navarro
  • Víctor Laguardia
  • Rodrigo Ely
  • Rubén Duarte
  • Martín Aguirregabiria
  • Ljubomir Fejsa
  • Víctor Camarasa
  • Edgar Mendez
  • Oliver Burke
  • Aleix Vidal

RS

  • Álex Remiro
  • Joseba Zaldúa
  • Aritz Elustondo
  • Robin Le Normand
  • Nacho Monreal
  • Igor Zubeldia
  • Mikel Merino
  • Portu
  • Martin Ødegaard
  • Mikel Oyarzabal
  • Willian José

Dream11 Team#1

GK : A Remiro

DEF : R Le Norm , J Zaldua , D Llorente , N Monreal

MID : M Odegaard(VC) , A Vidal , P Pons ,O Burke

ST : M OYarzabal(C) , L Perez

Dream11 Team#2

GK : A Remiro

DEF : R Le Norm , J Zaldua , D Llorente , N Monreal

MID : M Odegaard(C) , A Vidal , P Pons ,O Burke

ST : M OYarzabal(VC) , L Perez

Match Preview

Deportivo Alavés

expected chance of winning is 25%, but this team actually wins 31% matches

Real Sociedad

expected chance of winning is 60%, but this team actually wins 56% matches