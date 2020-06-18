ALA vs RS Dream11 | ALA vs RS Dream11 Team | Prediction | Lineup
Match Detail
Start date: 18 Jun 2020
Time : 23:00
Location: Vitoria-Gasteiz
Venue: Estadio de Mendizorroza
Referee: Santiago Jaime Latre, Spain
Probable Playing11
ALA
- Fernando Pacheco
- Ximo Navarro
- Víctor Laguardia
- Rodrigo Ely
- Rubén Duarte
- Martín Aguirregabiria
- Ljubomir Fejsa
- Víctor Camarasa
- Edgar Mendez
- Oliver Burke
- Aleix Vidal
RS
- Álex Remiro
- Joseba Zaldúa
- Aritz Elustondo
- Robin Le Normand
- Nacho Monreal
- Igor Zubeldia
- Mikel Merino
- Portu
- Martin Ødegaard
- Mikel Oyarzabal
- Willian José
Dream11 Team#1
GK : A Remiro
DEF : R Le Norm , J Zaldua , D Llorente , N Monreal
MID : M Odegaard(VC) , A Vidal , P Pons ,O Burke
ST : M OYarzabal(C) , L Perez
Dream11 Team#2
GK : A Remiro
DEF : R Le Norm , J Zaldua , D Llorente , N Monreal
MID : M Odegaard(C) , A Vidal , P Pons ,O Burke
ST : M OYarzabal(VC) , L Perez
Match Preview
ALA vs RS Dream11 | ALA vs RS Dream11 Team | ALA vs RS Dream11 Prediction | ALA vs RS Lineup
Deportivo Alavés
expected chance of winning is 25%, but this team actually wins 31% matches
Real Sociedad
expected chance of winning is 60%, but this team actually wins 56% matches