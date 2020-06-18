ALZ vs SIG Dream11 | ALZ vs SIG Dream11 Team | ALZ vs SIG Dream11 Prediction | ALZ vs SIG Playing11

ALZ vs SIG Dream11 | ALZ vs SIG Dream11 Team | Prediction | Playing11

Match Detail

Date : 18Jun 2020

Time : 5.30 pm

ALZ vs SIG , Dream11 ECS T10 Stockholm 18 Jun 2020

ALZ

A Khan, F Tariq, Azam Khalil, I Zia, M Zees, S Khalil , T Masood , M Usman Ifthikar, Q Mir, F Chaudhry, Abdullah Khalil

SIG

Q Ali, A Ejaz, M Rehman, A Raza, A Safi, A Singh , S Atif , A Azhar, F Azeem, A Afzal, R Mahmood

Dream11 Team

Team#1

WK : R Mahmood

BAT : Q Mir Afzal(vc) , A Safi, M Usman Iftikhar

ALL : A Ejaz, M Rehman(c), A Khalil

BOWL : Q Ali, A Raza, A Singh, M Zeeshan

Team#2

WK : R Mahmood

BAT : Q Mir Afzal(c) , A Safi, M Usman Iftikhar

ALL : A Ejaz, M Rehman(vc), A Khalil

BOWL : Q Ali, A Raza, A Singh, M Zeeshan

Match Preview

Despite this being the third game of the day, the pitch shouldn’t change too much being highly competitive at the Marsta Cricket Club . There isn’t much turn on offer for the spinners, unlike the pacers who should get some early movement with the new ball

While the batsman should have the bigger say in the outcome of the game, they will have to overcome the slow outfield and lack of bounce to really get going