ALZ vs SIG Dream11 | ALZ vs SIG Dream11 Team | ALZ vs SIG Dream11 Prediction | ALZ vs SIG Playing11

ALZ vs SIG Dream11 | ALZ vs SIG Dream11 Team | Prediction | Playing11
Match Detail
Date : 18Jun 2020
Time : 5.30 pm
ALZ vs SIG , Dream11 ECS T10 Stockholm 18 Jun 2020
Probable Playing11
ALZ
A Khan, F Tariq, Azam Khalil, I Zia, M Zees, S Khalil , T Masood , M Usman Ifthikar, Q Mir, F Chaudhry, Abdullah Khalil
SIG
Q Ali, A Ejaz, M Rehman, A Raza, A Safi, A Singh , S Atif , A Azhar, F Azeem, A Afzal, R Mahmood
Dream11 Team
Team#1
WK : R Mahmood
BAT : Q Mir Afzal(vc) , A Safi, M Usman Iftikhar
ALL : A Ejaz, M Rehman(c), A Khalil
BOWL : Q Ali, A Raza, A Singh, M Zeeshan
Team#2
WK : R Mahmood
BAT : Q Mir Afzal(c) , A Safi, M Usman Iftikhar
ALL : A Ejaz, M Rehman(vc), A Khalil
BOWL : Q Ali, A Raza, A Singh, M Zeeshan
Match Preview
Despite this being the third game of the day, the pitch shouldn’t change too much being highly competitive at the Marsta Cricket Club . There isn’t much turn on offer for the spinners, unlike the pacers who should get some early movement with the new ball
While the batsman should have the bigger say in the outcome of the game, they will have to overcome the slow outfield and lack of bounce to really get going