ALZ vs SMI Live | ALZ vs SMI Live Scorecard | ALZ vs SMI Playing11 | ALZ vs SMI Lineup

Date : 15-06-2020

Time : 7.30 PM

ALZ vs SMI , Dream11 ECS T10 Stockholm 15 Jun 2020

Toss :

ALZ

Aman Khan, Faraan Chaudhry, Farqaleet Kirmani , Sheikh Iqbal, Talha Masood, Amanullah Safi , Basir Sahebi, Kashif Aziz, Muhammad Iftikhar, Munib Safi, Rahel khan

SMI

Darshan Lakhani, Kaushik Majumder, Rohit SVS , Sanjay Mahajan, Sushant Kadam, Swapnil Kale , Hemant Parab, Pratik Sankhe, Ajey Mohatkar, Mrunal Pawar, Nikhil Pandya

Alby Zalmi CC

Rohollah Stanikzai, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Muhammad Fahad Javed, Kashif Aziz, Rahel Khan, Munib Safi, Yakob Safi, Abdullah Khalil, Farqaleet Kirmani, Ismaeel Zia, Amanullah Safi, Saad Anis, Muhammad Usman Iftikhar, Sheikh Hadi Iqbal, Noman Walyat, Munir Safi, Zia Alozai, Faseeh Tariq Choudhary, Aman Khalil, Yasir Sultan, Zabihullah Niazy, Basir Sahebi, Shahed Ali, Samiallah Khalil, Rukshan Nawalage , Aman Khan, Faraan Chaudhry, Noman Fawjoon, Usman Jabbar, Talha Masood, Syed Muhammad Talha Wasti

Stockholm Mumbai Indians

Mansing Bhor, Mrunal Pawar, Nikhil Pandya, Prasad Tengali, Hemant Parab, Pratik Sankhe, Ajey Mohatkar, Ankur Kakroo, Sushant Kadam, Swapnil Kale, Tabish Hussain, Rohit SVS, Chandrakant Shelar , Darshan Lakhani, Kaushik Majumder, Ruturaj Dhage, Sanjay Mahajan, Sunil Kaklij

Match Preview

A good track is expected to be on offer, with some help available for the pacers

With this being a used pitch, the spinners could get the ball to grip and turn as well, but they will be in the firing line of the batsmen

Batting first would be the preferred choice for either side at the start of the game

Dream11 Team

Team#1

WK : I Sia

BAT : Mahajan (VC), R Dhage, Z Alozai

AR : S Iqbal (C) , M Iftikhar, P Sankhe

BBOWL : A Tewari, T Masood, U Jabbar, S Kadam

