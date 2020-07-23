AMD vs PNL Live | AMD vs PNL Player Record | AMD vs PNL Scorecard | AMD vs PNL Playing11 | AMD vs PNL ECS T10 Cyprus Live 23 July 2020

AMD vs PNL Live | AMD vs PNL Player Record | AMD vs PNL Live Score | AMD vs PNL Playing11 | AMD vs PNL ECS T10 Cyprus Live | Amdocs CC vs Puniab Lions CC Live

Match Detail

Amdocs CC vs Puniab Lions CC

Date : 23 July 2020

Time : 11.00 AM

ECS T10 Cyprus 23 July 2020

Live:

Probable Playing11

Amdocs CC

A Chakraborty(WK) , Shukla, H Thadavi(C) , V Khanduri , G Sagwan , V Sharma , S Pattanaik , S Pangal , S Kumar, S Manda, S Chauhan, R

Punjab Lions CC

N Tiwari(WK), K Saini, W Akhtar, T Singh, K Singh, Tarandit Singh, Amardeep Singh , S Kumar, V Varma , S Kumar , M Gunasekara

Player Record

Amodocs CC

Batting

Rank Player Mat Inn NO 100’s 50’s 4’s 6’s HS Runs Ave BF S/R 1 Swaroop Pattanaik 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 48 51 25.50 0 – 2 Aritra Chakraborty 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 31 50 16.67 0 – 3 Pankaj Parvesh 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 41 41 41.00 0 – 4 Vimal Khanduri 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 27 39 19.50 0 – 5 Hitesh Thadani 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 19 33 16.50 0 – 6 Saurabh Panghal 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 28* 30 30.00 0 – 7 Preetaj Deol 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 18 27 9.00 0 – 8 Akash Verma 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 14 19 9.50 0 – 9 Chaitas Shah 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 13 13.00 0 – 10 Rahul Shukla 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 10 10.00 0 – 11 Avinash Rane 3 3 1 0 0 0 0 7 9 4.50 0 – 12 Shailendra Chauhan 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 8 8 4.00 0 – 13 Srikanth Komiripalepu 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 7 7.00 0 – 14 Arjun Pasoriya 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 2* 2 2.00 0 – 15 Lahu Deshmukh 3 3 1 0 0 0 0 1* 1 0.50 0 – 16 M Marcos 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0* 0 – 0 – Bowling Rank Player Mat BB M R W 5WI 10WM BBI Ave S/R Ecn 1 Shailendra Chauhan 5 174 0 163 9 0 0 3/45 18.11 19.33 5.62 2 Saurabh Panghal 4 180 2 168 8 0 0 4/31 21.00 22.50 5.60 3 Vimal Khanduri 4 92 2 95 6 0 0 4/26 15.83 15.33 6.20 4 Avinash Rane 5 156 2 134 6 0 0 2/23 22.33 26.00 5.15 5 Rahul Shukla 3 42 0 20 4 0 0 3/14 5.00 10.50 2.86 6 Prince Rai 2 90 0 124 2 0 0 1/35 62.00 45.00 8.27 7 Ankit Gupta 5 12 0 28 0 0 0 0/0 – – 14.00 8 Aniket Malpure 1 36 0 55 0 0 0 0/55 – – 9.17 9 Vijay Naravula 1 48 0 42 0 0 0 0/42 – – 5.25 10 Srikanth Komiripalepu 4 0 0 2 0 0 0 0/2 – – – 11 Mayank Goyal 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 – – – 12 Swaroop Pattanaik 4 – – – 13 Akash Verma 3 – – – 14 Girdhar Singh 1 – – – 15 Aritra Chakraborty 4 – – – 16 Chaitas Shah 5 – – – 17 Dhiraj Gophane 1 – – – 18 Shravan Singh 1 – – – 19 Ajay Rawat 1 – – – Puniab Lions CC Batting Rank Player Mat Inn NO 100’s 50’s 4’s 6’s HS Runs Ave BF S/R 1 Kulwinder Singh 8 8 5 1 3 9 20 118* 394 131.33 81 237.04 2 Gurpartap Singh 8 8 2 0 1 8 15 54 183 30.50 70 204.29 3 Neeraj Tiwari 8 8 0 0 0 3 2 44 135 16.88 38 100.00 4 Zeeshan Mehmood 7 6 1 0 1 7 0 61* 122 24.40 22 145.45 5 Tejwinder Singh 8 7 1 0 0 5 5 48 102 17.00 28 221.43 6 Faisal Sarwar 7 4 0 0 0 1 0 28 47 11.75 12 66.67 7 Harpreet Singh 1 1 1 0 0 2 2 35* 35 – 26 134.62 8 Harwinder Singh 6 5 1 0 0 0 0 16 35 8.75 26 76.92 9 Sunil Sharma 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 17 17.00 12 141.67 10 Amit Kumar 8 4 1 0 0 0 0 5 8 2.67 2 50.00 11 P Palwan 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0* 0 – 0 – 12 Satnam Singh 6 2 1 0 0 0 0 0* 0 0.00 0 – 13 Sukhjeet Singh 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 0 – 14 Kunal Saini 5 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 0 – Bowlling Rank Player Mat BB M R W 5WI 10WM BBI Ave S/R Ecn 1 Neeraj Tiwari 8 101 0 107 13 0 0 4/13 8.23 7.77 6.36 2 Gurpartap Singh 8 102 2 86 7 0 0 3/10 12.29 14.57 5.06 3 Kulwinder Singh 8 84 0 93 7 0 0 2/12 13.29 12.00 6.64 4 Tejwinder Singh 8 84 0 118 3 0 0 1/10 39.33 28.00 8.43 5 Sunil Sharma 2 18 0 19 2 0 0 2/3 9.50 9.00 6.33 6 Harwinder Singh 6 30 0 20 2 0 0 1/9 10.00 15.00 4.00 7 Satnam Singh 6 30 0 43 2 0 0 1/12 21.50 15.00 8.60 8 Kunal Saini 5 24 0 11 1 0 0 1/11 11.00 24.00 2.75 9 Zeeshan Mehmood 7 16 0 19 1 0 0 1/19 19.00 16.00 7.12 10 Faisal Sarwar 7 12 0 20 1 0 0 1/4 20.00 12.00 10.00 11 Amit Kumar 8 12 0 12 0 0 0 0/3 – – 6.00 12 Harpreet Singh 1 0 – – – 13 Sukhjeet Singh 3 0 – – – 14 P Palwan 1 0 – – –

WEATHER CONDITION

Weather is expected to be sunny with 52% humidity at the match time according to the accuweather , AMD vs PNL Player Record , AMD vs PNL Live

PITCH AND GROUND REPORT

Teams have scored 180+ runs too at this venue in T20 Format and got all out too several times which reflects that it is an unpredictable pitch which will favour both the batsmen and Bowlers ,

Match Preview

Live cricket keeps on coming on the European Cricket Network with the European Cricket Series Cyprus starting on Monday 20 July in Limassol.

Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Nicosia Tigers and Punjab Lions feature over five days in a scheduled total of 24 matches at the picturesque Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus.AMD vs PNL Player Record

All five clubs are also currently taking part in the CCA BAO T20 Cup. Every Sunday for nine weeks, European Cricket Network covers three games a day from the beautiful island of Cyprus. Punjab Lions, in particular, look serious contenders for the trophy.

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network, on FreeSports TV in UK and on FanCode – a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

