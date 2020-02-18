ATL vs LIV Dream11 | ATL vs LIV Dream11 Team | ATL vs LIV Dream11 Prediction | ATL vs LIV Playing11 | ATL vs LIV Lineup | Champions League
Match Detail
Start date: 19. Feb 2020, 01:30
Location: Madrid
Referee: Szymon Marciniak, Poland
Venue: Estadio Wanda Metropolitano
Expected Playing11
ATL
Jan Oblak , Santiago Arias , Stefan Savić , Felipe , Saúl Ñíguez , Marcos Llorente , Thomas Partey , Koke , Vitolo ,Ángel Correa , Álvaro Morata
LIV
Alisson , Trent Alexander-Arnold , Joe Gomez , Virgil van Dijk , Andrew Robertson , Fabinho , Jordan Henderson , Georginio Wijnaldum , Mohamed Salah , Roberto Firmino , Sadio Mané
Squad
Atletico Madrid
Stefan Savic, Felipe, Vitolo, Mario Hermoso, Álvaro Morata, Ivan Saponjic, Diego Costa, Yannick Carrasco, Sergio Camello, Darío Poveda, German Valera
, Kieran Trippier, Sime Vrsaljko, Rodrigo Riquelme, Manu Sánchez, Antonio Adán, Jan Oblak, Alex Dos Santos, José Giménez, Santiago Arias, Renan Lodi, Ricard Sánchez Sendra, Thomas, Koke, João Félix, Saúl Ñíguez, Ángel Correa, Thomas Lemar, Marcos Llorente, Héctor Herrera, Antonio Moya, Óscar Clemente
Liverpool
Andy Robertson, Nathaniel Clyne, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Yasser Larouci, Sepp van den Berg, Neco Williams, Morgan Boyes, Billy Koumetio, James Norris, Joseph Hardy, Sadio Mané, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Jack Bearne, Layton Stewart, Thomas Hill , Jake Cain, Liam Millar, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Joël Matip, Curtis Jones, Ki-Jana Hoever, Tony Gallacher, Thomas Clayton, Vitezslav Jaros, Alisson , Adrián, Andy Lonergan, Caoimhin Kelleher, Ben Winterbottom, Adam Lallana, Xherdan Shaqiri, Adam Lewis, Harvey Elliott, Pedro Chirivella, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Luis Longstaff, Leighton Clarkson
Dream Team
Team#1
GK : J Oblak
BAT : T Alexand , V Van Dijk , R Lodi , K Trippier
AR : N Keita , J Milner , S Niguez , Koke
BOWL : R Firmino(vc) , M Salah(c)
Team#2
GK : J Oblak
BAT : T Alexand , V Van Dijk , R Lodi , K Trippier
AR : N Keita , J Milner , S Niguez , Koke
BOWL : R Firmino(c) , M Salah(vc)
Team#3
GK : J Oblak
BAT : T Alexand , V Van Dijk , R Lodi , K Trippier
AR : N Keita , J Milner(vc) , S Niguez , Koke
BOWL : R Firmino , M Salah(c)