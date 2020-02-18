Follow Me in social Media Now

ATL vs LIV Dream11 | ATL vs LIV Dream11 Team | ATL vs LIV Dream11 Prediction | ATL vs LIV Playing11 | ATL vs LIV Lineup | Champions League

6 hours ago
Match Detail

Start date: 19. Feb 2020, 01:30

Location: Madrid

Referee: Szymon Marciniak, Poland

Venue: Estadio Wanda Metropolitano

Expected Playing11

ATL

Jan Oblak , Santiago Arias , Stefan Savić , Felipe , Saúl Ñíguez , Marcos Llorente , Thomas Partey , Koke , Vitolo ,Ángel Correa , Álvaro Morata

LIV

Alisson , Trent Alexander-Arnold , Joe Gomez , Virgil van Dijk , Andrew Robertson , Fabinho , Jordan Henderson , Georginio Wijnaldum , Mohamed Salah , Roberto Firmino , Sadio Mané

Squad

Atletico Madrid

Stefan Savic, Felipe, Vitolo, Mario Hermoso, Álvaro Morata, Ivan Saponjic, Diego Costa, Yannick Carrasco, Sergio Camello, Darío Poveda, German Valera
, Kieran Trippier, Sime Vrsaljko, Rodrigo Riquelme, Manu Sánchez, Antonio Adán, Jan Oblak, Alex Dos Santos, José Giménez, Santiago Arias, Renan Lodi, Ricard Sánchez Sendra, Thomas, Koke, João Félix, Saúl Ñíguez, Ángel Correa, Thomas Lemar, Marcos Llorente, Héctor Herrera, Antonio Moya, Óscar Clemente

Liverpool

Andy Robertson, Nathaniel Clyne, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Yasser Larouci, Sepp van den Berg, Neco Williams, Morgan Boyes, Billy Koumetio, James Norris, Joseph Hardy, Sadio Mané, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Jack Bearne, Layton Stewart, Thomas Hill , Jake Cain, Liam Millar, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Joël Matip, Curtis Jones, Ki-Jana Hoever, Tony Gallacher, Thomas Clayton, Vitezslav Jaros, Alisson , Adrián, Andy Lonergan, Caoimhin Kelleher, Ben Winterbottom, Adam Lallana, Xherdan Shaqiri, Adam Lewis, Harvey Elliott, Pedro Chirivella, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Luis Longstaff, Leighton Clarkson

Dream Team

Team#1

GK : J Oblak

BAT : T Alexand , V Van Dijk , R Lodi , K Trippier

AR : N Keita , J Milner , S Niguez , Koke

BOWL : R Firmino(vc) , M Salah(c)

Team#2

GK : J Oblak

BAT : T Alexand , V Van Dijk , R Lodi , K Trippier

AR : N Keita , J Milner , S Niguez , Koke

BOWL : R Firmino(c) , M Salah(vc)

Team#3

GK : J Oblak

BAT : T Alexand , V Van Dijk , R Lodi , K Trippier

AR : N Keita , J Milner(vc) , S Niguez , Koke

BOWL : R Firmino , M Salah(c)

 

