AUS vs ADM Dream11 | AUS vs ADM Dream11 Team | AUS vs ADM Dream11 Prediction | AUS vs ADM Lineup

AUS vs ADM Dream11 | AUS vs ADM Dream11 Team | Prediction | Lineup | Match Peview
Match Detail
Date : 03 Jun 2020
Time :00.00
AUS vs ADM , Austrian League 03 May 2020
Match Preview
Austria Wien
expected chance of winning is 60%, but this team actually wins 78% matches , AUS vs ADM
Flyeralarm Admira
expected chance of winning is 20%, but this team actually wins 34% matches , AUS vs ADM
Dream11 Team
Team#1
GK : I Lucic
DEF : E Palmer Brown , M Madl , M Jarjue , J Handl
MID : K Pusch , A Grunwald , M Lackner , M Kasdlec
ST : C Monschein(c) , E Hoffer(vc) , AUS vs ADM
Team#2
GK : I Lucic
DEF : E Palmer Brown , M Madl , M Jarjue , J Handl
MID : K Pusch , A Grunwald , M Lackner , M Kasdlec , AUS vs ADM
ST : C Monschein(vc) , E Hoffer(c)
Team#3
GK : I Lucic
DEF : E Palmer Brown , M Madl , M Jarjue , J Handl
MID : K Pusch , A Grunwald(vc) , M Lackner , M Kasdlec
ST : C Monschein(c) , E Hoffer , AUS vs ADM
Team#4
GK : I Lucic
DEF : E Palmer Brown , M Madl , M Jarjue , J Handl
MID : K Pusch , A Grunwald(c) , M Lackner , M Kasdlec
ST : C Monschein(vc) , E Hoffer