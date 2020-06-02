AUS vs ADM Dream11 | AUS vs ADM Dream11 Team | AUS vs ADM Dream11 Prediction | AUS vs ADM Lineup

AUS vs ADM Dream11 | AUS vs ADM Dream11 Team | Prediction | Lineup | Match Peview

Match Detail

Date : 03 Jun 2020

Time :00.00

AUS vs ADM , Austrian League 03 May 2020

Match Preview

Austria Wien

expected chance of winning is 60%, but this team actually wins 78% matches , AUS vs ADM

Flyeralarm Admira

expected chance of winning is 20%, but this team actually wins 34% matches , AUS vs ADM

Team#1

GK : I Lucic

DEF : E Palmer Brown , M Madl , M Jarjue , J Handl

MID : K Pusch , A Grunwald , M Lackner , M Kasdlec

ST : C Monschein(c) , E Hoffer(vc) , AUS vs ADM

Team#2

GK : I Lucic

DEF : E Palmer Brown , M Madl , M Jarjue , J Handl

MID : K Pusch , A Grunwald , M Lackner , M Kasdlec , AUS vs ADM

ST : C Monschein(vc) , E Hoffer(c)

Team#3

GK : I Lucic

DEF : E Palmer Brown , M Madl , M Jarjue , J Handl

MID : K Pusch , A Grunwald(vc) , M Lackner , M Kasdlec

ST : C Monschein(c) , E Hoffer , AUS vs ADM

Team#4

GK : I Lucic

DEF : E Palmer Brown , M Madl , M Jarjue , J Handl

MID : K Pusch , A Grunwald(c) , M Lackner , M Kasdlec

ST : C Monschein(vc) , E Hoffer