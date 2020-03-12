AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction | Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI | Preview | Pitch Report | Weather Report

AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction | Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction | AUS vs NZ Preview | AUS vs NZ Pitch Report | aus vs nz dream11 team | aus vs nz playing11
Match Detail
Australia vs New Zealand, 1st ODI
Date : Mar 13 2020
Time : 02:30 PM LOCAL
Series: New Zealand tour of Australia, 2020
Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground,Sydney
Expected Playing11
AUS
- Aaron Finch
- David Warner
- Steven Smith
- Marnus Labuschagne
- D’Arcy Short
- Mitchell Marsh
- Alex Carey
- Pat Cummins
- Mitchell Starc
- Adam Zampa
- Kane Richardson
NZ
- Martin Guptill
- Henry Nicholls
- Kane Williamson (c)
- Ross Taylor
- Tom Latham
- James Nessham
- Colin de Grandhomme
- Mitchell Santner
- Tim Southee
- Kyle Jamieson
- Trent Boult
Squad
Australia
Alex Carey(w), Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Matthew Wade , David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, D Arcy Short, Mitchell Marsh
New Zealand
Tom Latham(w), Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Martin Guptill, Ish Sodhi, Tom Blundell, Matt Henry , Henry Nicholls, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson
Match Preview
AUS
Australia previous match was against South Africa in One Day International, South Africa vs Australia Series, match ended with result 258-254 South Africa won the match.
NZ
New Zealand previous match was against India in Test Series, New Zealand vs India Series, match ended with result 367-366 New Zealand won the match.
Pitch Report
Avg 1st inn score 222. Avg 2nd inn score 187. Highest Total 408/5 (50 Over) by RSA vs WI. Lowest Total 63/10 (25.5 Over) by IND vs AUS. Highest Chased 334/8 (49.2 Over) by AUS vs ENG. Lowest Defended 101/9 (30 Over) by AUS vs WI.
Weather Report
Very windy; mostly cloudy and cooler with showers
Wind: S at 41 km/h
Wind Gusts: 56 km/h
Probability of Precipitation: 70%
Probability of Thunderstorms: 20%
Precipitation: 4.7 mm
Rain: 4.7 mm
Snow: 0.0 cm
Ice: 0.0 mm
Hours of Precipitation: 3
Hours of Rain: 3
Dream Team
Team#1
WK : A Carey
BAT : K Williamson , R Taylor(c) , A Finch(vc)
AR : C de Grandhomme , J Neesham , A Agar , D Short
BOWL : T Boult , P Cummins , M Starc
Team#2
WK : A Carey
BAT : K Williamson , R Taylor(vc) , A Finch(c)
AR : C de Grandhomme , J Neesham , A Agar , D Short
BOWL : T Boult , P Cummins , M Starc
Team#3
WK : A Carey
BAT : K Williamson , R Taylor(c) , A Finch
AR : C de Grandhomme , J Neesham , A Agar , D Short(vc)
BOWL : T Boult , P Cummins , M Starc