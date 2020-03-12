Follow Me in social Media Now

AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction | Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI | Preview | Pitch Report | Weather Report

Australia vs New Zealand, Cricket, Sports News

1 hour ago
AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction | Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction | AUS vs NZ Preview | AUS vs NZ Pitch Report | aus vs nz dream11 team | aus vs nz playing11

Match Detail

Australia vs New Zealand, 1st ODI

Date : Mar 13 2020

Time : 02:30 PM LOCAL

Series: New Zealand tour of Australia, 2020

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground,Sydney

Expected Playing11

AUS

  1. Aaron Finch
  2. David Warner
  3. Steven Smith
  4. Marnus Labuschagne
  5. D’Arcy Short
  6. Mitchell Marsh
  7. Alex Carey
  8. Pat Cummins
  9. Mitchell Starc
  10. Adam Zampa
  11. Kane Richardson

NZ

  1. Martin Guptill
  2. Henry Nicholls
  3. Kane Williamson (c)
  4. Ross Taylor
  5. Tom Latham
  6. James Nessham
  7. Colin de Grandhomme
  8. Mitchell Santner
  9. Tim Southee
  10. Kyle Jamieson
  11. Trent Boult

Squad

Australia

Alex Carey(w), Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Matthew Wade , David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, D Arcy Short, Mitchell Marsh

New Zealand

Tom Latham(w), Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Martin Guptill, Ish Sodhi, Tom Blundell, Matt Henry , Henry Nicholls, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

Match Preview

AUS

Australia previous match was against South Africa in One Day International, South Africa vs Australia Series, match ended with result 258-254 South Africa won the match.

NZ

New Zealand previous match was against India in Test Series, New Zealand vs India Series, match ended with result 367-366 New Zealand won the match.

Pitch Report

Avg 1st inn score 222. Avg 2nd inn score 187. Highest Total 408/5 (50 Over) by RSA vs WI. Lowest Total 63/10 (25.5 Over) by IND vs AUS. Highest Chased 334/8 (49.2 Over) by AUS vs ENG. Lowest Defended 101/9 (30 Over) by AUS vs WI.

Weather Report

Very windy; mostly cloudy and cooler with showers

Wind: S at 41 km/h

Wind Gusts: 56 km/h

Probability of Precipitation: 70%

Probability of Thunderstorms: 20%

Precipitation: 4.7 mm

Rain: 4.7 mm

Snow: 0.0 cm

Ice: 0.0 mm

Hours of Precipitation: 3

Hours of Rain: 3

Dream Team

Team#1

WK : A Carey

BAT : K Williamson , R Taylor(c) , A Finch(vc)

AR : C de Grandhomme , J Neesham , A Agar , D Short

BOWL : T Boult , P Cummins , M Starc

Team#2

WK : A Carey

BAT : K Williamson , R Taylor(vc) , A Finch(c)

AR : C de Grandhomme , J Neesham , A Agar , D Short

BOWL : T Boult , P Cummins , M Starc

Team#3

WK : A Carey

BAT : K Williamson , R Taylor(c) , A Finch

AR : C de Grandhomme , J Neesham , A Agar , D Short(vc)

BOWL : T Boult , P Cummins , M Starc

