AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction | Australia vs New Zealand 2nd ODI | AUS vs NZ Preview | AUS vs NZ Pitch Report

Australia vs New Zealand, Cricket, Sports News

24 mins ago
AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction | Australia vs New Zealand 2nd ODI | AUS vs NZ Preview | AUS vs NZ Pitch Report | AUS vs NZ Dream11 Team | AUS vs NZ Playing11

Match Detail

Australia vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI

Date : Mar 15 2020

Time : 10:30 AM LOCAL

Series: New Zealand tour of Australia, 2020

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground,Sydney

Expected Playing11

AUS

  1. Marnus Labuschagne
  2. D’Arcy Short
  3. Mitchell Marsh
  4. Alex Carey
  5. Pat Cummins
  6. Mitchell Starc
  7. Adam Zampa
  8. Kane Richardson
  9. Aaron Finch
  10. David Warner
  11. Steven Smith

NZ

  1. Kane Williamson (c)
  2. Ross Taylor
  3. Tom Latham
  4. James Nessham
  5. Colin de Grandhomme
  6. Mitchell Santner
  7. Tim Southee
  8. Kyle Jamieson
  9. Trent Boult
  10. Martin Guptill
  11. Henry Nicholls

Squad

Australia

Alex Carey(w), Aaron Finch(c), Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, D Arcy Short, Mitchell Marsh , Steven Smith, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Matthew Wade , David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

New Zealand

Tom Latham(w), Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell, Matt Henry , Henry Nicholls, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson ,  Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Martin Guptill, Ish Sodhi

Match Preview

HtoH Last ODI Match Result

AUS 258/7 (50 over)

NZ 187-all out (41 over)

Australia won by 71 runs

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Mitchell Marsh

AUS

Australia previous match was against South Africa in One Day International, South Africa vs Australia Series, match ended with result 258-254 South Africa won the match.

  • David Warner 123 ODI Match and 5267 ODI Run and AVG is 45.41
  • Aaron Finch 126 ODI Match and 4882 ODI Run and AVG is 41.03
  • Steven Smith 125 Match and 4162 Run scored and AVG is 42.47

 

NZ

New Zealand previous match was against India in Test Series, New Zealand vs India Series, match ended with result 367-366 New Zealand won the match.

  • Kane Williamson 151 match and 6174 runs and AVG is 47.49
  • Ross Taylor 232 match and 8569 runs and AVG is 48.41

Pitch Report

Avg 1st inn score 222. Avg 2nd inn score 187. Highest Total 408/5 (50 Over) by RSA vs WI. Lowest Total 63/10 (25.5 Over) by IND vs AUS. Highest Chased 334/8 (49.2 Over) by AUS vs ENG. Lowest Defended 101/9 (30 Over) by AUS vs WI.

Weather Report

Very windy; mostly cloudy and cooler with showers

Wind: S at 41 km/h

Wind Gusts: 56 km/h

Precipitation: 4.7 mm

Rain: 4.7 mm

Snow: 0.0 cm

Ice: 0.0 mm

Hours of Precipitation: 3

Hours of Rain: 3

Probability of Precipitation: 70%

Probability of Thunderstorms: 20%

Best Dream Team Tips

Team#1

WK : A Carey

BAT : K Williamson , R Taylor(c) , A Finch(vc)

AR : J Neesham , A Agar , D Short , C de Grandhomme

BOWL : T Boult , P Cummins , M Starc

Team#2

WK : A Carey

BAT : K Williamson , R Taylor(vc) , A Finch(c)

AR : J Neesham , A Agar , D Short , C de Grandhomme

BOWL : T Boult , P Cummins , M Starc

Team#3

WK : A Carey

BAT : K Williamson , R Taylor(c) , A Finch

AR : Neesham ,  C de Grandhomme , A Agar , D Short(vc)

BOWL : T Boult , P Cummins , M Starc

 

