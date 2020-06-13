BCC vs PCC Dream11 | Bohemian CC vs Prague CC Kings | BCC vs PCC Dream11 Team | BCC vs PCC Dream11 Prediction | BCC vs PCC Playing11

BCC vs PCC Dream11 | BCC vs PCC Dream11 Team | Prediction | Playing11 | Squad

Match Detail

Date : 13 Jun 2020

Time : 20.00

BCC vs PCC , ECN Czech Super Series T10, 13 Jun 2020

Expected Playing11

BCC

J Iqbal, R Singh Bist, S Bhuiyan, W Sardar Khan and W ur-Rehman , A Waqar, M Zubair, S Saqib Mukhtar, Z Mahmood, PR Jagtap, A Farhat

PCC

S Gladson, A Ashokan, P Sadasivan, M Glew, H Ahmad, S Gnanatheeswaran, S Roy Dias and N Valluru , S Ramakrishnan Sundareswaran, S Maduranga, R Krishnan Guruswamy

Squad

Bohemian CC

Ravindra Singh Bist, Abul Farhad, Saqlain Saqib Mukhtar, Rajan Sharma, Muhammad Nabeel, Muhammad Zubai, Arif Javed, Sazib Bhuiyan, Saurabh Kakaria, Haris Hassan, Pratap R Jagtap , Zahid Mahood, Imran Ul Haq, Muhammad Usam, G M Hasanat, Javed Iqbal, Ali Waqar, Waheed Ur-Rehman, Waseem Sardar Khan

Prague Kings CC

Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran, Suditha Udugala, Sudhir Gladson, Sharan Ramakrishnan Sundareswaran, Sudesh Roy Dias, Ramesh Krishnan Guruswamy, Sameera Maduranga, Manish Sahijwani , Prakash Sadasivan, Hilal Ahmad, Arun Ashokan, Nishanth Valluru, Martin Glew

Match Preview

Rain might interrupt the proceedings, but the chance of a full match taking place is pretty high.

With this being a used pitch, the bowlers could get additional help from the surface in what is still expected to be a high-scoring encounter

Both teams are already scheduled to play one game prior to this, and this will have given them a clear idea of what to expect at the June Vinor Cricket Ground

Team#1

WK : M Zubair

BAT : Z Mahmood , S Saqib Mukhtar , S Ramakris

AR : J Iqbal(C) , R Singh Bist(VC) , P Sadasivan , A Farhad

BOWL: A Waqar , S Maduranga , R Krishnan Guruswamy

Team#2

WK : M Zubair

BAT : Z Mahmood , S Saqib Mukhtar , S Ramakris

AR : J Iqbal(VC) , R Singh Bist(C) , P Sadasivan , A Farhad

BOWL: A Waqar , S Maduranga , R Krishnan Guruswamy