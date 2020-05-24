BGR vs DVE Dream11 | BGR vs DVE Dream11 Team | BGR vs DVE Playing11 | BGR vs DVE Dream11 Prediction | BGR vs DVE Vincy Premier League

Final dream11 team update only Our Android App Install Now.

May 24, 2020 sachin Cricket, Sports News, Vincy Premier LeagueT10 0

BGR vs DVE Dream11 Team | BGR vs DVE Playing11 | Dream11 Prediction

Match Detail

Date : 24 05 2020

Time : 18.00

BGR vs DVE , Vincy Premier LeagueT10

Expected Playing11

BGR

  1. Atticus Browne
  2. Oziko Williams
  3. Joey Welcome
  4. Ray Charles
  5. Kesrick Williams
  6. Hyron Shallow
  7. Romel Currency
  8. Kenneth Dember
  9. Kimali Williams
  10. Kevin Abraham
  11. Casnel Morris

DVE

  1. Darius Martin
  2. Ojay Matthews
  3. Javid Williams
  4. Shammon Hooper
  5. Davian Barnum
  6. Deron Greaves
  7. Andrew Thomas
  8. Denson Hoyte
  9. Kensley Joseph
  10. Kody Horne
  11. Lindon James

Dream Team

Team#1

WK : L James

BAT : D Greaves , K Horne , A Browne

AR : K Abraham ,S Williaams(c) , S Hooper(vc)

BOWL : D Martin , K Williams , C Morris ,K Williams

Team#2

WK : L James

BAT : D Greaves , K Horne , A Browne

AR : K Abraham ,S Williaams(vc) , S Hooper(c)

BOWL : D Martin , K Williams , C Morris ,K Williams

Team#3

WK : L James

BAT : D Greaves(c) , K Horne , A Browne

AR : K Abraham ,S Williaams , S Hooper(vc)

BOWL : D Martin , K Williams , C Morris ,K Williams

 