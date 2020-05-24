BGR vs DVE Dream11 | BGR vs DVE Dream11 Team | BGR vs DVE Playing11 | BGR vs DVE Dream11 Prediction | BGR vs DVE Vincy Premier League

BGR vs DVE Dream11 | BGR vs DVE Dream11 Team | BGR vs DVE Playing11 | Dream11 Prediction
Match Detail
Date : 24 05 2020
Time : 18.00
BGR vs DVE , Vincy Premier LeagueT10
Expected Playing11
BGR
- Atticus Browne
- Oziko Williams
- Joey Welcome
- Ray Charles
- Kesrick Williams
- Hyron Shallow
- Romel Currency
- Kenneth Dember
- Kimali Williams
- Kevin Abraham
- Casnel Morris
DVE
- Darius Martin
- Ojay Matthews
- Javid Williams
- Shammon Hooper
- Davian Barnum
- Deron Greaves
- Andrew Thomas
- Denson Hoyte
- Kensley Joseph
- Kody Horne
- Lindon James
Squad
Botanic Garden Rangers
Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember,
Kevin Abraham, Kimali Williams
Ray Charles, Romario Bibby. , Kesrick Williams,
Atticus Browne, Hyron Shallow, Joey Welcome
Oziko Williams,Cassel Morris, Nigel Small
Dark View Explorers
Kensley Joseph, Sealion Williams, Darius Martin,
Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews
Andrew Thomas, Lindon James, Denson Hoyte,
Shammon hooper, Davian Barnum,
Deron Greaves,Javid Williams, Kody Horne
Dream Team
Team#1
WK : L James
BAT : D Greaves , K Horne , A Browne
AR : K Abraham ,S Williaams(c) , S Hooper(vc)
BOWL : D Martin , K Williams , C Morris ,K Williams
Team#2
WK : L James
BAT : D Greaves , K Horne , A Browne
AR : K Abraham ,S Williaams(vc) , S Hooper(c)
BOWL : D Martin , K Williams , C Morris ,K Williams
Team#3
WK : L James
BAT : D Greaves(c) , K Horne , A Browne
AR : K Abraham ,S Williaams , S Hooper(vc)
BOWL : D Martin , K Williams , C Morris ,K Williams