BGR vs FCS Dream11 | BGR vs FCS Dream11 Team | BGR vs FCS Dream11 Prediction | BGR vs FCS Dream11 Vincy Premier League

May 26, 2020 sachin Cricket, Sports News, Vincy Premier LeagueT10 0

dream11 prediction

Match Detail

Date : 26 05 2020

Time : 22.00

BGR vs FCS , Vincy Premier League 2020

Expected Playing11

  1. Hyron Shallow
  2. Atticus Browne
  3. Joey Welcome
  4. Romel Currency
  5. Casnel Morris
  6. Oziko Williams
  7. Romario Bibby
  8. Kenneth Dember
  9. Kimali Williams
  10. Kevin Abraham
  11. Kesrick Williams

FCS

  1. Sealroy Williams
  2. Kenroy Williams
  3. Rasheed Frederick
  4. Renrick Williams
  5. Keron Cottoy
  6. Gidron Pope
  7. Ray Jordan
  8. Ronald Scott
  9. Kirton Lavia
  10. Jahiel Walters
  11. Sylvan Spencer

Squad

Grenadine Divers

Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne,

Ajex Samuel , Geron Wyllie, Obed McCoy , Asif Hooper

Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper,

Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Razie Browne

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Jahiel Walters, Olanzo Bellingy, Ronald Scott

Kirton Lavia, Kenroy Williams

Sealroy Williams, Renrick Williams, Gidron Pope

Chelson Stowe, Keron Cottoy

Rasheed Frederick, Ray Jordan, Sylvan Spencer

Dream Team

Team#1

WK : R Currency

BAT : G Pope(C) , R Williams , H Shallow(VC)

AR : K Lavia , K Williams , K Dember , K Abaham

BOWL : R Jordan , C Stowe , C Morris

Team#2

WK : R Currency

BAT : G Pope(VC) , R Williams , H Shallow(C)

AR : K Lavia , K Williams , K Dember , K Abaham

BOWL : R Jordan , C Stowe , C Morris

 