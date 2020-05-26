BGR vs FCS Dream11 | BGR vs FCS Dream11 Team | BGR vs FCS Dream11 Prediction | BGR vs FCS Dream11 Vincy Premier League
Match Detail
Date : 26 05 2020
Time : 22.00
BGR vs FCS , Vincy Premier League 2020
For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now
Expected Playing11
- Hyron Shallow
- Atticus Browne
- Joey Welcome
- Romel Currency
- Casnel Morris
- Oziko Williams
- Romario Bibby
- Kenneth Dember
- Kimali Williams
- Kevin Abraham
- Kesrick Williams
FCS
- Sealroy Williams
- Kenroy Williams
- Rasheed Frederick
- Renrick Williams
- Keron Cottoy
- Gidron Pope
- Ray Jordan
- Ronald Scott
- Kirton Lavia
- Jahiel Walters
- Sylvan Spencer
Squad
Grenadine Divers
Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne,
Ajex Samuel , Geron Wyllie, Obed McCoy , Asif Hooper
Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper,
Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Razie Browne
Fort Charlotte Strikers
Jahiel Walters, Olanzo Bellingy, Ronald Scott
Kirton Lavia, Kenroy Williams
Sealroy Williams, Renrick Williams, Gidron Pope
Chelson Stowe, Keron Cottoy
Rasheed Frederick, Ray Jordan, Sylvan Spencer
Dream Team
Team#1
WK : R Currency
BAT : G Pope(C) , R Williams , H Shallow(VC)
AR : K Lavia , K Williams , K Dember , K Abaham
BOWL : R Jordan , C Stowe , C Morris
Team#2
WK : R Currency
BAT : G Pope(VC) , R Williams , H Shallow(C)
AR : K Lavia , K Williams , K Dember , K Abaham
BOWL : R Jordan , C Stowe , C Morris