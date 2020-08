BKH vs KHO Dream11 | BKH vs KHO Dream11 Team | BKH vs KHO Dream11 Prediction | BKH vs KHO Expected Playing11 | BKH vs KHO Afghan One Day Cup 2020 14 Aug 2020

Match Detail

Time: 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Khost Cricket Ground

Expected Playing11

Balkh Province

Mohammad Ibrahim (WK), Suleiman Arabzai, Khair Mohammad , Mohammad Haleem, Zafar Khan, Farhan Zakhel, Wasim Mandozai, Assadullah Matani, Jamshed, Abdul Sattar, Mohammad Hassan

Khost Province

Shaheen (WK), Shahidullah Kamal, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Rahmanullah Zadran, Abdul Rahim Mangal, Sadam Mangal, Asghar Atal, Hashim Khalil Gurbaz, Bakhta

Squad

Balkh Province

Farhan Zakhel, Azim Khan, Abdul Razaq, Mohammad Ibrahim, Mohammad Haleem, Sami Salarzai, Ehsan Mandozai, Kamil, Abdul Sattar, Mohammad Hassan, Khair Mohammad , Zafar Khan, Abdul Malik-II, Wasim Mandozai, Ahmadullah, Assadullah Matani, Jamshed, Suleiman Arabzai

Khost Province

Abdul Rahim Mangal, Sadam Mangal, Shaheen, Naveed Obaid, Rahmanullah Zadran, Mohammadullah, Aimal Wafa, Shahidullah Kamal, Bakhtar Atal, Ehsan Mangal, Mohammad Naseem, Haseeb ullah , Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Asghar Atal, Hashim Khalil Gurbaz, Nemat -II, Noor Ahmad

Match Preview

The match between Helmand Province and Khost Province on August 13 (Thursday) was won by the latter.

After being asked to bat first, Helmand Province lost wickets at regular intervals and were bundled out for 57 in 20.3 overs.

For Khost Province, Bakhtar Atal took four wickets. In reply, Khost Province sealed the deal with nine wickets to spare.

Team#1

WK : Shaheen

BAT : S Mangal, A Razaq, N Ahmad

AR : S Kamal (c), S Arabzai, Z Rahman Sharifi, S Salarzai

BOWL : M Ibrahim, M Hassan, B Atal (vc)

Team#2

WK : Shaheen

BAT : S Mangal, A Razaq, N Ahmad

AR : S Kamal (vc), S Arabzai, Z Rahman Sharifi, S Salarzai

BOWL : M Ibrahim, M Hassan, B Atal (c)