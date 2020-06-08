BO vs ULM Dream11 | BO vs ULM Dream11 Team | BO vs ULM Dream11 Prediction | BO vs ULM Starting Five | BO vs ULM Lineup

BO vs ULM Dream11 Team | Dream11 Prediction | Starting Five | Lineup | Match Preview | Player Stats
Match Detail
Date : 08 Jun 2020
Time : 00.00
BO vs ULM , Basketball Bundesliga 08 Jun 2020
Expected Starting Five
BO
- T Larson
- R AMAIZE
- R PaulDing
- N Boothe
- M Kessen
ULM
- T Klepeisz
- T Harvey
- D Willis
- A Obst
- N Bretzel
Squad
Baskets Oldenburg
Richky Paulding, Armani Moore, Philipp Schwethelm, Tyler Larson, Justin Sears, Ian Hummer, Filip Stanic, Rashid Mahalbasic, Till Isemann, Marcel Kessen , Braydon Hobbs, Robert Drijencic, Jacob Hollatz, Robin Amaize, Karsten Tadda, Nathan Boothe
Ratiopharm Ulm
Tyler Harvey, Kristofer Krause, Derek Willis, Per Gunther, Christoph Philipps, Zachary Ensminger, Timo Lanmuller, Thomas Klepeisz, Marius Stoll, Gavin Schilling, Nat Diallo, Nicolos Bretzel, Dylan Osetkowski , Archie Goodwin, Moritz Krimmer, Patrick Heckmann, Andreas Obst, Mate Fazekas, Maximilian Ugrai
Match Preview
2019-20 German Basketball Bundesliga is the 54th season of the annual championship.
It got underway from September 24, 2019 but was halted in the last week of March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
EWE Baskets Oldenburg
expected chance of winning is 71%, but this team actually wins 73% matches
EWE Baskets Oldenburg
Scored points average (Last 10) : 77
Game points average (Last 10) : 160
Ratiopharm Ulm
expected chance of winning is 33%, but this team actually wins 20% matches
Ratiopharm Ulm
Scored points average (Last 10) : 91
Game points average (Last 10) : 179
Head to Head
Game points average (Last 10) : 167
EWE Baskets Oldenburg
Scored points average (Last 10) : 84
Ratiopharm Ulm
Scored points average (Last 10) : 83
