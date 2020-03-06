BOS vs UTA Dream11 | BOS vs UTA Dream11 team | BOS vs UTA Dream11 Prediction | BOS vs UTA NBA | BOS vs UTA lineup

Dhoni

Match Details:

NAME: Boston Celtics – Utah Jazz

DATE: March 7, 2020

TIME: 01:00 UTC

VENUE: TD Garden, Boston, MA , USA

Expected winning Chance:

Boston Celtics

Expected chance of winning is 58%, but this team actually wins 60% matches with these odds.

Utah Jazz

Expected chance of winning is 45%, but this team actually wins 46% matches with these odds.

Expected Starting Lineup:

BOS:

PG Kemba Walker

SG Marcus Smart

SF Jayson Tatum

PF G. Williams

C Daniel Theis

UTA:

PG Mike Conley

SG D. Mitchell

SF Royce O’Neale

PF B. Bogdanovic

C Rudy Gobert

INJURIES

F Jaylen Brown INACT

F G. Hayward OUT

G N. Williams-Goss GTD

Squad:

BOS:

Jaylen Brown, Carsen Edwards, Tacko Fall, Javonte Green,

Gordon Hayward, Enes Kanter, Romeo Langford, Semi Ojeleye,

Vincent Poirier, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis,

Kemba Walker, Brad Wanamaker, Tremont Waters, Grant Williams , Robert Williams.

UTA:

Bojan Bogdanovic, Tony Bradley, Jarrell Brantley, Mike Conley,

Ed Davis, Dante Exum, Rudy Gobert, Jeff Green, Joe Ingles, Stanton Kidd,

Donovan Mitchell, Jordan Clarkson, Emmanuel Mudiay,

Georges Niang, Royce O’Neale, Miye Oni, Nigel Williams-Goss , Justin Wright-Foreman.

HEAD TO HEAD STREAKS

H2H

Game points average (Last 10) 195

Boston Celtics

Scored points average (Last 10) 98

Utah Jazz

Scored points average (Last 10) 97

TEAM STREAKS

Boston Celtics

First half winner 5/5

First quarter winner 5/5

Scored points average (Last 10) 117

Game points average (Last 10) 232

Utah Jazz

Wins 3

First quarter winner 4/5

Scored points average (Last 10) 115

Game points average (Last 10) 230

Best Dream11 Team Tips:

Point Guard: Brad Wanamaker, Mike Conley

Shooting Guard: Donovan Mitchell, Marcus Smart

Small Forward: Jayson Tatum (SP)

Power Forward: Royce O’Neale, Grant Williams

Center: Daniel Theis

Preview:

In the 2019-20 NBA regular season, Boston Celtics are placed in the third position in the Eastern Conference of the standings.

Prior to this win, they played against the team Brooklyn Nets and lost by 129-120 OT.

They have a winning streak of one. In the last 5 games, their form is W L L W W.

They have got the winning percentage of 67.1. Thus, they have a good opportunity to defeat the opponent UTA.

In the total of 61 games played, they have won 42 games and lost 19 games. In the last ten games, they have won 6 games and lost 4 games.

The points per game of the team are 113.4. In the last game, they played against the team Cleveland Cavaliers and won by 112-106 points.