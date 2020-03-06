BOS vs UTA Dream11 | BOS vs UTA Dream11 team | BOS vs UTA Dream11 Prediction | BOS vs UTA NBA | BOS vs UTA lineup | BOS vs UTA Dream11 tips
Match Details:
NAME: Boston Celtics – Utah Jazz
DATE: March 7, 2020
TIME: 01:00 UTC
VENUE: TD Garden, Boston, MA , USA
Expected winning Chance:
Boston Celtics
Expected chance of winning is 58%, but this team actually wins 60% matches with these odds.
Utah Jazz
Expected chance of winning is 45%, but this team actually wins 46% matches with these odds.
For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now
Expected Starting Lineup:
BOS:
PG Kemba Walker
SG Marcus Smart
SF Jayson Tatum
PF G. Williams
C Daniel Theis
UTA:
PG Mike Conley
SG D. Mitchell
SF Royce O’Neale
PF B. Bogdanovic
C Rudy Gobert
INJURIES
F Jaylen Brown INACT
F G. Hayward OUT
G N. Williams-Goss GTD
Squad:
BOS:
Jaylen Brown, Carsen Edwards, Tacko Fall, Javonte Green,
Gordon Hayward, Enes Kanter, Romeo Langford, Semi Ojeleye,
Vincent Poirier, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis,
Kemba Walker, Brad Wanamaker, Tremont Waters, Grant Williams , Robert Williams.
UTA:
Bojan Bogdanovic, Tony Bradley, Jarrell Brantley, Mike Conley,
Ed Davis, Dante Exum, Rudy Gobert, Jeff Green, Joe Ingles, Stanton Kidd,
Donovan Mitchell, Jordan Clarkson, Emmanuel Mudiay,
Georges Niang, Royce O’Neale, Miye Oni, Nigel Williams-Goss , Justin Wright-Foreman.
HEAD TO HEAD STREAKS
H2H
Game points average (Last 10) 195
Boston Celtics
Scored points average (Last 10) 98
Utah Jazz
Scored points average (Last 10) 97
TEAM STREAKS
Boston Celtics
First half winner 5/5
First quarter winner 5/5
Scored points average (Last 10) 117
Game points average (Last 10) 232
Utah Jazz
Wins 3
First quarter winner 4/5
Scored points average (Last 10) 115
Game points average (Last 10) 230
Best Dream11 Team Tips:
Point Guard: Brad Wanamaker, Mike Conley
Shooting Guard: Donovan Mitchell, Marcus Smart
Small Forward: Jayson Tatum (SP)
Power Forward: Royce O’Neale, Grant Williams
Center: Daniel Theis
Preview:
In the 2019-20 NBA regular season, Boston Celtics are placed in the third position in the Eastern Conference of the standings.
Prior to this win, they played against the team Brooklyn Nets and lost by 129-120 OT.
They have a winning streak of one. In the last 5 games, their form is W L L W W.
They have got the winning percentage of 67.1. Thus, they have a good opportunity to defeat the opponent UTA.
In the total of 61 games played, they have won 42 games and lost 19 games. In the last ten games, they have won 6 games and lost 4 games.
The points per game of the team are 113.4. In the last game, they played against the team Cleveland Cavaliers and won by 112-106 points.