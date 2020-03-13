BRB vs CCM Dream11 | BRB vs CCM Dream11 Prediction | BRB vs CCM Dream11 Team | BRB vs CCM A League | BRB vs CCM Match Preview
Match Detail
Start date: 13 Mar 2020
Time : 14:00
Location: Brisbane
Venue: Suncorp Stadium
Referee: Alireza Faghani, Iran
Expected Lineup
BRB
- (c) Tom Aldred
- Macauley Gillesphey
- Jack Hingert
- Jay O’Shea
- Aiden O’Neill
- Corey Brown
- Scott McDonald
- Bradden Inman
- Mirza Muratovic
- Jamie Young
- Scott Neville
CCM
- (c) Eunsun Kim
- Kye Rowles
- Lewis Miller
- Joshua Nisbet
- Gianni Stensness
- Jack Clisby
- Milan Đurić
- Daniel De Silva
- Chris Harold
- Mark Birighitti
- Ziggy Gordon
Squad
Brisbane Roar
Forwards: Aaron Amadi Holloway, Jai Ingham, Scott McDonald, Dylan Wenzel-Halls, Mirza Muratovic , Bradden Inman, Rahmat Akbari
Midfilders: Aiden O’Neill, Adam Sawyer , Jay O’Shea, George Mells
Defenders: Jack Hingert, Daniel Bowles, Corey Brown, Tom Aldred, Izaack Powell, Jordan Courtney-Perkins, Kai Trewin , Scott Neville, Macauley Gillesphey, Jake McGing, Aaron Reardon
Goalkeepers: Max Crocombe, Macklin Freke , Jamie Young
Central Coast Mariners
Forwards: John Roberts, Peter Kekeris, Jordan Smylie, Dylan Ruiz-Diaz, Samuel Silvera, Jake Jovanovski , Matt Simon, Jair, Abraham Majok, Jordan Murray
Midfilders: Thomas Oar, Chris Harold, Jacob Melling, Daniel De Silva, Michael McGlinchey, Milan Đurić, Mark Moric, Joshua Nisbet, Charles M’Mombwa, Gianni Stensness , Eunsun Kim, Mario Shabow, Ryan Peterson
Defenders: Dylan Fox, Kye Rowles, Lewis Miller , Ruon Tongyik, Jack Kuipers, Ziggy Gordon, Jack Clisby, Alec Vinci
Goalkeepers: Adam Pearce, Zenden Hart, Aidan Munford , Ben Kennedy, Mark Birighitti
Match Preview
BBR
Brisbane Roar previous match was against Western Sydney Wanderers in A-League, match ended with result 3-1 Brisbane Roar won the match
Top Goal Scorer
- Bradden Inman 19 MATCH 4 GOAL
- Scott McDonald 16 MATCH 3 GOAL
- Scott Neville 19 MATCH 2 GOAL
CCM
Central Coast Mariners previous match was against Wellington Phoenix in A-League, match ended with result 1-3 Wellington Phoenix won the match
Top Goal Scorer
- Milan Đurić 17 Match 4 goal
- Matt Simon 18 match 3 goal
- Jordan Murray 15 match 2 goal
Dream Team
Team#1
GK : M Birighitti
DEF : S Neville , C Brown , M Gillesph , T Aldred
MID : B Inman , D De Silva , G Stensne , M Djuric
ST : S McDonald(c) , M Muratovic(vc)
