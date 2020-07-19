BRF vs LFL Dream11 | BRF vs LFL Starting Lineup | BRF vs LFL Dream11 Prediction | BRF vs LFL Match Preview | BRF vs LFL Dream11 Team

Match detail

Start date : 19 Jul 2020

Time : 17:05

Expected Starting Lineup

BRF

Yue Sun (PG)

Kyle Fogg (SG)

Tonglin Sun (SF)

Arnett Moultrie (PF)

Shaojie Wang (C)

LFL

Zhao Jiwei (PG)

Ailun Guo (SG)

Minchen Chong (SF)

Tian-ju He (PF)

Dejun Han (C)

Team#1

PG : Z Wang

SG : K Fogg

SF : O J Mayo(sp) , M Chong

PF : T He , A Moultrie

C : Z Zan , S Wang

Team#2

PG : Z Wang

SG : K Fogg(SP)

SF : O J Mayo , M Chong

PF : T He , A Moultrie

C : Z Zan , S Wang

Match Preview

Beijing Royal Fighters

expected chance of winning is 30%, but this team actually wins 31% matches

Scored points average (Last 10) : 98

Game points average (Last 10) : 198

Beijing Royal Fighters went down 91-95 against Qingdao Eagles in the last match, their second straight negative result. Before the current negative run, Fighters lost just twice in the previous 10 games in the second phase. They are one of the top teams in the league and have already qualified for the playoffs.

Liaoning Flying Leopards

expected chance of winning is 75%, but this team actually wins 80% matches

Scored points average (Last 10) : 115

Game points average (Last 10) : 214

Liaoning Flying Leopards have also booked a spot in the postseason, as they sit sixth on the points table with a 28-14 return on the season. They are also hot at the moment, having won the previous five games while dropping only one game in seven matches.