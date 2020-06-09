BTC vs GHG Dream11 | BTC vs GHG Dream11 Team | BTC vs GHG Dream11 Prediction | BTC vs GHG Playing11

BTC vs GHG Dream11 | BTC vs GHG Dream11 Team | Prediction | Playing11 | Match Preview
Match Detail
Date : 10-06-2020
Time : 20.00
BTC vs GHG , Finnish Premier League T20 10 Jun 2020
Probable Playing11
BTC
Shahrukh Ali, Nurul Huda, Habib Al Amin, Muhammad Imrul Abedin, Rony Sardar, Md Jabed Khan Sohag , Tushar Sarker, Mehran Amin, Tonmoy Saha, Osman Ibrahim, Belayat Khan
GHG
S Brar, U Akthar, I Yousufzai, J Jan, A Rehman , S Gondal, P Saharan, N Raza, A Jaleel, F Shahzad, M Gawas
Squad
Bengal Tigers CC
MM Amin, O Ibrahim, S Jahan, N Akhand, A Hanif Khan, T Saha, MJK Sohag, M Arshed, M Rony, R Sardar, S Ali , Imrul Abedin, T Sarker, S Kundu, H Al-Amin, M Islam, N Nuda, B Khan, M Al-Belal, S Alam
GYM Helsinki Gvmk
F Shahzad, P Saharan, N Khalid, J Jan, S Brar, A Jaleel, N Raza, M Gawas, S Gondal, A Rehman, I Yousefzai, U Akhtar
Match Preview
Bengal Tigers will look to kickstart their campaign on the right note with the likes of Mehran Amin and Muhammad Abedin
The Pitch bowlers enjoyed the conditions at this venue during the T20 tournament. They will be crucial on this surface with the batsmen likely to have some trouble putting them away
Bengal Tigers Cricket Club is a heart of the local community. Lost both their T20 encounters this week . Key Players are Captain Tonmoy Kumar Saha 428 runs & 36 wkts last season , BTCvscricket scored 41 & 5 wkts BBI 3/11 , 21 runs & 4/23 (T20). Md Nurul Huda is a potential game changer, leading wicket taker 145 wkts , all-rounder 30 wkts & 413 runs
Dream11 Team
Team#1
WK : T Sarker , S Brar
BAT : M Gawas , M Amin , S Gondal
AR : F Shahzad(c) ,P Sharan(vc) , S Alam
BOWL : T Saha , A Rehman , J Jan
