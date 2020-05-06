CA vs CHT Dream11 | CA vs CHT Dream11 Team | CA vs CHT Dream11 Prediction | CA vs CHT Womens Super Basketball League
Match Detail
Start date: 06 May 2020
Time : 16:30
CA vs CHT , 06 mAY 2020
Womens Super Basketball League
Live score & Final Dream11 Team in Sixteams app Download Now Click Here
For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now
Expected Starting Five
CA
- H Fan Shan
- C Yu Chun
- H Ya En
- W Wei Lin
- W Chen
CHT
- S Pen
- w qi
- L Jia Wei
- X Qian Hui
- X Pei Jun
Match Preview
Cathay Life
Scored points average (Last 10) : 76
Game points average (Last 10) : 136
Chunghwa Telecom
Wins 3
Scored points average (Last 10) : 75
Game points average (Last 10) : 140
H2H
Game points average (Last 10) : 124
Cathay Life
Wins : 4
No losses : 5
Scored points average (Last 10) : 67
Chunghwa Telecom
Scored points average (Last 10) : 56
Cathay Life previous match was against Chunghwa Telecom in SBL, Women, match ended with result 85-66 Cathay Life won the match.
Cathay Life fixtures tab is showing last 100 basketball matches with statistics and win/lose icons.
There are also all Cathay Life scheduled matches that they are going to play in the future
Chunghwa Telecom previous match was against FO Guang University in Club Friendlies, Women, match ended with result 53-85 Chunghwa Telecom won the match.
Chunghwa Telecom fixtures tab is showing last 100 basketball matches with statistics and win/lose icons.
There are also all Chunghwa Telecom scheduled matches that they are going to play in the future
Dream Team
Team#1
PG : S Pen
SG : W Qi , Z Yi XIU , C Yu Chun
SF : H Ya En
PF : XQian Hui
C : X Pei Jun , W Chen(sp)
Team #2
PG : S Pen
SG : W Qi , Z Yi XIU , C Yu Chun
SF : H Ya En
PF : XQian Hui(sp)
C : X Pei Jun , W Chen