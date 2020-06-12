CA vs CHT Dream11 | Cathay vs ChungHua Telecom Dream11 Team | CA vs CHT Dream11 Prediction | CA vs CHT Womens Super Basketball League 12 Jun 2020

CA vs CHT Dream11 | CA vs CHT Dream11 Team | Cathay vs ChungHua Telecom | Prediction | Starting Five

Match Detail

Start date: 12 Jun 2020

Time : 16:30

CA vs CHT , 06 mAY 2020

Womens Super Basketball League

Expected Starting Five

CA

H Ya En

W Wei Lin

W Chen

H Fan Shan

C Yu Chun

CHT

L Jia Wei

X Qian Hui

X Pei Jun

S Pen

w qi

Match Preview

Cathay Life

Scored points average (Last 10) : 76

Game points average (Last 10) : 136

Chunghwa Telecom

Wins 3

Scored points average (Last 10) : 75

Game points average (Last 10) : 140

H2H

Game points average (Last 10) : 124

Cathay Life

Wins : 4

No losses : 5

Scored points average (Last 10) : 67

Chunghwa Telecom

Scored points average (Last 10) : 56

Cathay Life previous match was against Chunghwa Telecom in SBL, Women, match ended with result 85-66 Cathay Life won the match.

Chunghwa Telecom previous match was against FO Guang University in Club Friendlies, Women, match ended with result 53-85 Chunghwa Telecom won the match.

Chunghwa Telecom fixtures tab is showing last 100 basketball matches with statistics and win/lose icons.

There are also all Chunghwa Telecom scheduled matches that they are going to play in the future

Cathay Life fixtures tab is showing last 100 basketball matches with statistics and win/lose icons.

There are also all Cathay Life scheduled matches that they are going to play in the future

Team#1

PG : S Pen

SG : W Qi , Z Yi XIU , C Yu Chun

SF : H Ya En

PF : XQian Hui

C : X Pei Jun , W Chen(sp)

Team #2

PG : S Pen

SG : W Qi , Z Yi XIU , C Yu Chun

SF : H Ya En

PF : XQian Hui(sp)

C : X Pei Jun , W Chen