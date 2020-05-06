CA vs CHT Live | CA vs CHT Live score | CA vs CHT Live scorecard | CA vs CHT basketball Live | CA vs CHT Womens Super Basketball League Live

CA vs CHT Live | Live score | Live scorecard | basketball Live | Womens Super Basketball League Live | live match | live update

Match Detail

Start date: 06 May 2020

Time : 16:30

CA vs CHT , 06 mAY 2020

Womens Super Basketball League

CA vs CHT Live score

Expected Starting Five

CA

H Fan Shan

C Yu Chun

H Ya En

W Wei Lin

W Chen

CHT

S Pen

w qi

L Jia Wei

X Qian Hui

X Pei Jun

CA vs CHT Match Preview

Cathay Life

Scored points average (Last 10) : 76

Game points average (Last 10) : 136

Chunghwa Telecom

Wins 3

Scored points average (Last 10) : 75

Game points average (Last 10) : 140

H2H

Game points average (Last 10) : 124

Cathay Life

Wins : 4

No losses : 5

Scored points average (Last 10) : 67

Chunghwa Telecom

Scored points average (Last 10) : 56

Cathay Life previous match was against Chunghwa Telecom in SBL, Women, match ended with result 85-66 Cathay Life won the match.

Cathay Life fixtures tab is showing last 100 basketball matches with statistics and win/lose icons.

There are also all Cathay Life scheduled matches that they are going to play in the future

Chunghwa Telecom previous match was against FO Guang University in Club Friendlies, Women, match ended with result 53-85 Chunghwa Telecom won the match.

Chunghwa Telecom fixtures tab is showing last 100 basketball matches with statistics and win/lose icons.

There are also all Chunghwa Telecom scheduled matches that they are going to play in the future

CA vs CHT Dream Team

Team#1

PG : S Pen

SG : W Qi , Z Yi XIU , C Yu Chun

SF : H Ya En

PF : XQian Hui

C : X Pei Jun , W Chen(sp)

Team #2

PG : S Pen

SG : W Qi , Z Yi XIU , C Yu Chun

SF : H Ya En

PF : XQian Hui(sp)

C : X Pei Jun , W Chen

