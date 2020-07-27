CAR vs FUL Dream11 | CAR vs FUL Dream11 Team | CAR vs FUL Dream11 Prediction | CAR vs FUL Lineup | CAR vs FUL Championship
Match Detail
Start date: 28 Jul 2020
Time : 00:15
Location: Cardiff
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium
Referee: Geoff Eltringham, England
Expected Lineup
CAR
Alex Smithies
Leandro Bacuna
Sean Morrison
Curtis Nelson
Joe Bennett
Marlon Pack
Joe Ralls
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing
Lee Tomlin
Junior Hoilett
Robert Glatzel
FUL
Marek Rodák
Denis Odoi
Michael Hector
Tim Ream
Joe Bryan
Harry Arter
Tom Cairney
Anthony Knockaert
Joshua Onomah
Neeskens Kebano
Aleksandar Mitrović
Match Preview
Three successive wins from their final three games in the second tier saw Cardiff secure a spot in the playoffs.
Of course, Bluebirds endeavor to secure promotion straight back to the Premier League.
Meanwhile, Fulham missed their chance to capitalize on Brentford’s loss to Barnsley.
Earlier, Fulham played out a 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic in midweek.
Cardiff City
expected chance of winning is 37%, but this team actually wins 21% matches
Fulham
expected chance of winning is 36%, but this team actually wins 49% matches