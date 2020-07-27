CAR vs FUL Dream11 | CAR vs FUL Dream11 Team | CAR vs FUL Dream11 Prediction | CAR vs FUL Lineup | CAR vs FUL Championship

Match Detail

Start date: 28 Jul 2020

Time : 00:15

Location: Cardiff

Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Referee: Geoff Eltringham, England

Expected Lineup

CAR

Alex Smithies
Leandro Bacuna
Sean Morrison
Curtis Nelson
Joe Bennett
Marlon Pack
Joe Ralls
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing
Lee Tomlin
Junior Hoilett
Robert Glatzel

FUL

Marek Rodák
Denis Odoi
Michael Hector
Tim Ream
Joe Bryan
Harry Arter
Tom Cairney
Anthony Knockaert
Joshua Onomah
Neeskens Kebano
Aleksandar Mitrović

Match Preview

Three successive wins from their final three games in the second tier saw Cardiff secure a spot in the playoffs.

Of course, Bluebirds endeavor to secure promotion straight back to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Fulham missed their chance to capitalize on Brentford’s loss to Barnsley.

Earlier, Fulham played out a 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic in midweek.

Cardiff City

expected chance of winning is 37%, but this team actually wins 21% matches

Fulham

expected chance of winning is 36%, but this team actually wins 49% matches

Dream11 Team

