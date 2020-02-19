sachin

CC vs DOL Live | CC vs DOL Live Score | CC vs DOL Live Scorecrad | South Africa ODD Live

Match Detail

Cape Cobras vs Dolphins, 14th Match

Date & Time: Feb 19, 01:30 PM LOCAL

Series: Momentum One Day Cup 2020

Venue: Newlands,Cape Town

Toss : Dolphins have won the toss and have opted to bat

Playing 11:

Cape Cobras :

Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza(c),

Jonathan Bird, Kyle Verreynne(w), George Linde,

Aviwe Mgijima, Rory Kleinveldt, Thando Ntini,

Dane Paterson, Akhona Mnyaka

Dolphins :

Sarel Erwee, Grant Roelofsen(w),

Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Khaya Zondo, Senuran Muthusamy,

Sibonelo Makhanya, Robbie Frylinck, Keshav Maharaj(c),

Prenelan Subrayen, Daryn Dupavillon, Okuhle Cele

DOL : 108/7 ( 35 Overs)

Maharaj * 9 ( 0 fours & 0 six )

Subrayen * 1 ( 0 fours & 0 six )

Recent Overs:

35th Linde : 0 0 2 1 0 0

34th Kleinveldt : 1 0 0 0 0 0

33rd Linde : 0 1 1 1 0 0

32nd Kleinveldt : 0 0 0 0 W 0

31th Linde : 0 0 0 0 0 0

30th Kleinveldt : 0 0 0 0 1 1lb

29th Linde : 0 1 0 3 1 0

28th Paterson : 0 0 0 0 0 1

27th Linde : 0 1 W 0 0 0

26th Paterson : 0 1 W 0 0 0

25th Linde : 0 1 1 1 1 0

24th Ntini : 4 1wd 0 0 0 0 0

23th Linde : 1 1 1 W 0 0

22nd Ntini : 0 4 1 1 1 1 0

21th Mnyaka : 0 1 0 0 1 0

20th Ntini : 1 0 W 0 0 0 0

19th Mnyaka : 1 0 1 1 1 0

18th Ntini : 0 1 0 W 0 1

17th Mnyaka : 1 0 0 0 0 0 1

16th Ntini : 0 1wd 0 0 1 1 0

15th Mnyaka : 0 1 0 0 1 1

14th Kleinveldt : 0 0 0 0 0 0

13th Mnyaka : 1 1 0 1 0 4

12th Kleinveldt : 0 0 0 1 0

11th Mnyaka : W 0 0 1 0 1wd 0

10th kleinveld : 1 0 0 0 0 1 0

9th D Paterson : 0 2 4 0 0 1

8th kleinveld : 4 0 0 0 0 0

7th D Paterson : 0 0 0 6 0 4

6th kleinveld : 0 0 0 3 2 0

5th D Paterson : 0 0 1 0 0 0

4th kleinveld : 0 1 0 0 0 2

3rd D Paterson : 0 0 2 1 0 4

2nd kleinveld : 1 0 0 0 1 1wd 0

1st D Paterson : 0 0 1wd 1wd 0 0 0 1 0

Recent wicket:

SJ Erwee c Zubayr Hamza b A Mnyaka 15 (43m 29b 2×4 0x6) 2.VB van Jaarsveld run out (Zubayr Hamza) 7 (38m 23b 0x4 0x6) G Roelofsen c †Verreynne b Ntini 40 (90m 61b 3×4 1×6) S Muthusamy c †Verreynne b Linde 6 (24m 11b 0x4 0x6) BS Makhanya c †Verreynne b Paterson 2 (15m 7b 0x4 0x6) R Frylinck st †Verreynne b Linde 0 (6m 4b 0x4 0x6) K Zondo c †Verreynne b Kleinveldt 21 (44b 2×4 0x6)

Expected Playing11

CC

Kyle Verreynne (wk), Zubayr Hamza (c), Thando Ntini,

Jonathan Bird , Rory Kleinveldt, Dane Piedt,

Dane Paterson, Aviwe Mgijima, George Linde, Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan

DOL

Grant Roelofsen (wk) , Keshav Maharaj (c), Sarel Erwee,

Senuran Muthusamy, Marques Ackerman, Vaughn van Jaarsveld,

Robbie Frylinck, Khaya Zondo, Sibonelo Makhanya, Prenelan Subrayen, Kerwin Mungroo

Squad

Cape Cobras

Kyle Verreynne(w), Zubayr Hamza(c), George Linde, Jason Smith,Rory Kleinveldt, Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan, Jonathan Bird, Thando Ntini, Akhona Mnyaka, Mihlali Mpongwana , Aviwe Mgijima,Dane Paterson, Nandre Burger

DolphinsGrant

Roelofsen(w), Keshav Maharaj(c),Okuhle Cele, Keith Dudgeon , Sibonelo Makhanya, Senuran Muthusamy, Robbie Frylinck, Sarel Erwee, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Khaya Zondo, Marques Ackerman, Daryn Dupavillon,Prenelan Subrayen, Kerwin Mungroo

Match Preview

Cape Cobras vs Dolphins on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Newlands, Cape Town

Team News

Last Match Dolphins won by 6 wkts . Cape Cobras lost last match.Today Match Two team are Posible to high Score.Dolphins are right now at the top of the table with 3 wins in 4 games and Malan is currently the 4th highest run scorer of the league.P Malan and Z Hamza has been the best batsman of the tournament. R Kleinveldt and K Maharaj has been the best bowler of the tournament

Pitch Report

This pitch is very good for the batting, high scoring match both team. Possible to 300+ run. Wether Is clear

Dream Team

Team#1

WK : G Roelofsen(vc)

BAT :M Ackerm , V Van Jaar , Z Hamza , J Malan

AR : R Frylinck(c) , S Muthusamy , S Makhanya

BOWL : K Maharaj , R Kleinveldt , T Ntini

Cape Cobras (Confirm XI According to batting order)

Pieter Malan – 241 Runs Janneman Malan – 23 Runs Zubayr Hamza (C) – 457 Runs Jonathan Bird – 47 Runs Kyle Verreynne (WK) George Linde – 144 Runs and 04 Wickets Aviwe Mgijima – 67 Runs and 01 Wickets Rory Kleinveldt – 16 Runs and 06 Wickets A Mnyaka Thando Ntini – 16 Runs and 11 Wickest Dane Paterson – 01 Run and 03 Wickets

Dolphins (ConfirmXI According to batting order)

Sarel Erwee – 84 Runs Grant Roelofsen (wk) – 293 Runs Vaughn van Jaarsveld – 89 Runs Marques Ackerman – 78 Runs Khaya Zondo – 99 Runs Sibonelo Makhanya – 40 Runs and 00 Wickets Senuran Muthusamy – 05 Runs and 01 Wickets Robbie Frylinck – 57 Runs and 05 Wickets Keshav Maharaj (C) – 57 Runs and 07 Wickets Prenelan Subrayen – 46 Runs and 03 Wickets Kerwin Mungroo – 05 Runs and 06 Wickets

Top picks from Cape Cobras

Zubayr Hamza – 457 runs | 5 matches

Pieter Malan – 241 runs | 5 matches

George Linde 144 runs | 4 wickets | 5 Matches

Thando Ntini – 11 wickets | 5 Matches | 5.48 economy rate

Top picks form Dolphins

Grant Roelofsen – 293 runs | 4 Matches | 111.40 strike rate

Robbie Frylinck – 57 runs | 5 wickets | 4 Matches

Keshav Maharaj – 7 wickets | 4 Matches | 4.02 economy rate

Kerwin Mungroo – 6 wickets | 4 Matches | 5.75 economy rate