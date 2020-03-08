Follow Me in social Media Now

CHE vs EVE Dream11 | CHE vs EVE Premier League | CHE vs EVE Dream11 Team | CHE vs EVE Dream11 Prediction | CHE vs EVE Lineup | CHE vs EVE Dream11 Tips

4 hours ago
CHE vs EVE Premier League | CHE vs EVE Dream11 Team | CHE vs EVE Dream11 Prediction | CHE vs EVE Lineup | CHE vs EVE Dream11 Tips

Match Detail

Start date: 08 Mar 2020

Time : 19:30

Location: London

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Referee: Kevin Friend, England

Expected Lineup

CHE

  • Antonio Rüdiger
  • Reece James
  • Ross Barkley
  • Billy Gilmour
  • Marcos Alonso
  • Kepa Arrizabalaga
  • César Azpilicueta
  • Andreas Christensen
  • Pedro
  • Mason Mount
  • Olivier Giroud

EVE

  • Lucas Digne
  • Theo Walcott
  • Fabian Delph
  • André Gomes
  • Jordan Pickford
  • Djibril Sidibé
  • Yerry Mina
  • Mason Holgate
  • Gylfi Sigurðsson
  • Dominic Calvert Lewin
  • Richarlison

 

Squad

Chelsea

Ross Barkley, Marco van Ginkel, Jorginho, Mateo Kovačić, Lewis Baker, N’Golo Kanté, Danilo Pantić, Willian, Pedro, Olivier Giroud, César Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rüdiger, Emerson Palmieri, Andreas Christensen, Fikayo Tomori, Reece James ,

Willy Caballero, Kepa Arrizabalaga , Michy Batshuayi, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson Odoi , Ruben Loftus Cheek, Christian Pulišić, Mason Mount, Faustino Anjorin, Billy Gilmour

Everton

Gylfi Sigurðsson, André Gomes, Bernard, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Alex Iwobi, Tom Davies, Richarlison, Oumar Niasse, Lucas Digne, Michael Keane, Djibril Sidibé, Yerry Mina, Mason Holgate, Matthew Fould , Maarten Stekelenburg, Jordan Pickford ,

Dominic Calvert Lewin, Moise Kean , Theo Walcott, Fabian Delph, Morgan Schneiderlin, Beni Baningime , Leighton Baines, Cuco Martina, Séamus Coleman

About the Match

EVE

Top Goal Scorere

Dominic Calvert-Lewin 26 match 13 goal
Richarlison 26 match 10 goal
Bernard 18 match 3 goal

CHE

Tammy Abraham 25 MATCH 13 Goal
Mason Mount 28 match 5 goal
Christian Pulišić 16 match 5 goal
Marcos Alonso 10 match 4 goal

Chelsea

expected chance of winning is 60%

Everton

expected chance of winning is 23%

Dream Team

Team#1

GK : J Pickford

DEF : C Azpilicu , M Alonso , L Digne , M Keane

MID : C Pulisic , M Mount , Jorginho , M Schneid

ST : T Abraham(c) , D Calvert Lewin(vc)

Team#2

GK : J Pickford

DEF : C Azpilicu , M Alonso , L Digne , M Keane

MID : C Pulisic , M Mount , Jorginho , M Schneid

ST : T Abraham(vc) , D Calvert Lewin(c)

Team#3

GK : J Pickford

DEF : C Azpilicu , M Alonso , L Digne , M Keane

MID : C Pulisic , M Mount , Jorginho(vc) , M Schneid

ST : T Abraham(c) , D Calvert Lewin

Team#4

GK : J Pickford

DEF : C Azpilicu , M Alonso , L Digne , M Keane

MID : C Pulisic , M Mount , Jorginho(c) , M Schneid

ST : T Abraham(Vc) , D Calvert Lewin

Team#5

GK : J Pickford

DEF : C Azpilicu , M Alonso , L Digne , M Keane

MID : C Pulisic(VC) , M Mount , Jorginho , M Schneid

ST : T Abraham(c) , D Calvert Lewin

Team#6

GK : J Pickford

DEF : C Azpilicu , M Alonso , L Digne , M Keane

MID : C Pulisic(C) , M Mount , Jorginho , M Schneid

ST : T Abraham(Vc) , D Calvert Lewin

 

