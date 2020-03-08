CHE vs EVE Dream11 | CHE vs EVE Premier League | CHE vs EVE Dream11 Team | CHE vs EVE Dream11 Prediction | CHE vs EVE Lineup | CHE vs EVE Dream11 Tips

CHE vs EVE Premier League | CHE vs EVE Dream11 Team | CHE vs EVE Dream11 Prediction | CHE vs EVE Lineup | CHE vs EVE Dream11 Tips
Match Detail
Start date: 08 Mar 2020
Time : 19:30
Location: London
Venue: Stamford Bridge
Referee: Kevin Friend, England
Expected Lineup
CHE
- Antonio Rüdiger
- Reece James
- Ross Barkley
- Billy Gilmour
- Marcos Alonso
- Kepa Arrizabalaga
- César Azpilicueta
- Andreas Christensen
- Pedro
- Mason Mount
- Olivier Giroud
EVE
- Lucas Digne
- Theo Walcott
- Fabian Delph
- André Gomes
- Jordan Pickford
- Djibril Sidibé
- Yerry Mina
- Mason Holgate
- Gylfi Sigurðsson
- Dominic Calvert Lewin
- Richarlison
Squad
Chelsea
Ross Barkley, Marco van Ginkel, Jorginho, Mateo Kovačić, Lewis Baker, N’Golo Kanté, Danilo Pantić, Willian, Pedro, Olivier Giroud, César Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rüdiger, Emerson Palmieri, Andreas Christensen, Fikayo Tomori, Reece James ,
Willy Caballero, Kepa Arrizabalaga , Michy Batshuayi, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson Odoi , Ruben Loftus Cheek, Christian Pulišić, Mason Mount, Faustino Anjorin, Billy Gilmour
Everton
Gylfi Sigurðsson, André Gomes, Bernard, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Alex Iwobi, Tom Davies, Richarlison, Oumar Niasse, Lucas Digne, Michael Keane, Djibril Sidibé, Yerry Mina, Mason Holgate, Matthew Fould , Maarten Stekelenburg, Jordan Pickford ,
Dominic Calvert Lewin, Moise Kean , Theo Walcott, Fabian Delph, Morgan Schneiderlin, Beni Baningime , Leighton Baines, Cuco Martina, Séamus Coleman
About the Match
EVE
Top Goal Scorere
Dominic Calvert-Lewin 26 match 13 goal
Richarlison 26 match 10 goal
Bernard 18 match 3 goal
CHE
Tammy Abraham 25 MATCH 13 Goal
Mason Mount 28 match 5 goal
Christian Pulišić 16 match 5 goal
Marcos Alonso 10 match 4 goal
Chelsea
expected chance of winning is 60%
Everton
expected chance of winning is 23%
Dream Team
Team#1
GK : J Pickford
DEF : C Azpilicu , M Alonso , L Digne , M Keane
MID : C Pulisic , M Mount , Jorginho , M Schneid
ST : T Abraham(c) , D Calvert Lewin(vc)
Team#2
GK : J Pickford
DEF : C Azpilicu , M Alonso , L Digne , M Keane
MID : C Pulisic , M Mount , Jorginho , M Schneid
ST : T Abraham(vc) , D Calvert Lewin(c)
Team#3
GK : J Pickford
DEF : C Azpilicu , M Alonso , L Digne , M Keane
MID : C Pulisic , M Mount , Jorginho(vc) , M Schneid
ST : T Abraham(c) , D Calvert Lewin
Team#4
GK : J Pickford
DEF : C Azpilicu , M Alonso , L Digne , M Keane
MID : C Pulisic , M Mount , Jorginho(c) , M Schneid
ST : T Abraham(Vc) , D Calvert Lewin
Team#5
GK : J Pickford
DEF : C Azpilicu , M Alonso , L Digne , M Keane
MID : C Pulisic(VC) , M Mount , Jorginho , M Schneid
ST : T Abraham(c) , D Calvert Lewin
Team#6
GK : J Pickford
DEF : C Azpilicu , M Alonso , L Digne , M Keane
MID : C Pulisic(C) , M Mount , Jorginho , M Schneid
ST : T Abraham(Vc) , D Calvert Lewin
