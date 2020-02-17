CHE vs MUN Dream11| CHE vs MUN Dream11 Prediction | CHE vs MUN football Dream11 | CHE vs MUN Premier League Dream11 | Premier League Dream11 | CHE vs MUN Dream11 Team | CHE vs MUN Lineup |
Match Details
CHE vs MUN,
English Premier League 2019-20
Stamford Bridge
Date : Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Time : 01:30 AM
WINNING %
Chelsea
Expected chance of winning is 51%, but this team actually wins 39% matches with these odds.
Manchester United
Expected chance of winning is 25%, but this team actually wins 43% matches with these odds.
HEAD TO HEAD STREAKS
Chelsea
Without clean sheet 5
Manchester United
No losses 5
Expected Lineup:
Chelsea
Kepa, James, Christensen, Rudiger,
Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho,
Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Willian, Abraham
Manchester United
De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka,
Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Matic,
Fred, Andreas Pereira, Fernandes,
James, Martial
Squad
Chelsea:
Kepa Arrizabalaga, Wilfredo Caballero, Jamie Cumming,
Antonio Rüdiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen,
Kurt Zouma, Reece James, César Azpilicueta,
Willian, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic,
Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic,
Lewis Baker, Billy Gilmour, Faustino Anjorin,
Tammy Abraham, Pedro, Olivier Giroud, Michy Batshuayi
Fikayo Tomori, Emerson Palmieri, Tariq Lamptey,
Ian Maatsen, Jorginho, N’Golo Kanté, Ross Barkley,
Manchester United:
Nathan Bishop, David de Gea, Lee Grant, Sergio Romero,
Matej Kovar, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones,
Harry Maguire, Andreas Pereira, Marcos Rojo,
Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard,
Fred, Daniel James, Angel Gomes, Aaron Wan-Bissaka,
Nemanja Matic, James Garner, Scott McTominay,
Tahith Chong, Arnau Puigmal, Max Taylor, Dylan Levitt,
Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood,
D’Mani Bughail-Mellor, Ethan Galbraith, Largie Ramazani
Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Timothy Fosu-Mensah,
Axel Tuanzebe, Ethan Laird, Brandon Williams,
Di’Shon Bernard, Teden Mengi, Victor Lindelöf,
Dream11 Team:
Team #1:
D DE GEA(VC),
C AZPILICUETA , H MAGUIRE, V LINDELOF ,A WAN BISSAKA
WILLIAN, D JAMES, FRED, N KANTE,
R RASHFORD, T ABRAHAM(C)
Team #2:
D DE GEA,
C AZPILICUETA , H MAGUIRE, V LINDELOF ,A WAN BISSAKA
WILLIAN, D JAMES, FRED, N KANTE,
R RASHFORD(Vc), T ABRAHAM(C)