CIN vs CC Dream11 | CIN vs CC Dream11 Team | CIN vs CC Dream11 Prediction | CIN vs CC Playing11 | CIN vs CC Major League Soccer

CIN vs CC Dream11 | CIN vs CC Dream11 Team | Dream11 Prediction | Playing11 | Major League Soccer
MATCH INFO
Start date: 12 Jul 2020
Time : 08:00
Location: Orlando
Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
FC Cincinnati
expected chance of winning is 24%, but this team actually wins 2% matches
Columbus Crew
expected chance of winning is 54%, but this team actually wins 62% matches
Probabele Lineup
CIN
- Spencer Richey
- Mathieu Deplagne
- Maikel Van der Werff
- Kendall Waston
- Greg Garza
- Haris Medunjanin
- Frankie Amaya
- Joseph-Claude Gyau
- Allan Cruz
- Yuya Kubo
- Jürgen Locadia
CC
- Eloy Room
- Harrison Afful
- Jonathan Mensah
- Aboubacar Keita
- Milton Valenzuela
- Darlington Nagbe
- Artur
- Luis Díaz
- Lucas Zelarayán
- Pedro Santos
- Gyasi Zardes