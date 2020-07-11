CIN vs CC Dream11 | CIN vs CC Dream11 Team | CIN vs CC Dream11 Prediction | CIN vs CC Playing11 | CIN vs CC Major League Soccer

July 11, 2020 admin Football, Major League Soccer, Sports News 0

CIN vs CC Dream11 | CIN vs CC Dream11 Team | Dream11 Prediction | Playing11 | Major League Soccer

MATCH INFO

Start date: 12 Jul 2020

Time : 08:00

Location: Orlando

Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

FC Cincinnati

expected chance of winning is 24%, but this team actually wins 2% matches

Columbus Crew

expected chance of winning is 54%, but this team actually wins 62% matches

Probabele Lineup

CIN

  • Spencer Richey
  • Mathieu Deplagne
  • Maikel Van der Werff
  • Kendall Waston
  • Greg Garza
  • Haris Medunjanin
  • Frankie Amaya
  • Joseph-Claude Gyau
  • Allan Cruz
  • Yuya Kubo
  • Jürgen Locadia

CC

  • Eloy Room
  • Harrison Afful
  • Jonathan Mensah
  • Aboubacar Keita
  • Milton Valenzuela
  • Darlington Nagbe
  • Artur
  • Luis Díaz
  • Lucas Zelarayán
  • Pedro Santos
  • Gyasi Zardes

Dream11 Team

Updates Join Our New Telegram Channel Joint Now