COCC vs CNCC Live | COCC vs CNCC Live Scorecard | COCC vs CNCC Live Steaming
Live
For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now
ECS St Gallen, 2020
Grundenmoos, St Gallen
Start Date : 25 June 2020
Match Detail
Dream11 ECS T10 St Gallen | Live | Schedule | Result | Last Match Result | 22 Jun 2020 to 26 Jun 2020
Toss to take place 65 minutes before the scheduled starting time
Teams must be declared before the toss
Any team not present will be deemed to have lost the toss
Matches start & end punctularly
Balls are supplied by the organiser. They may be more than one ball in play in a match.
Practice is permitted before the match on the field and in the nets but not on the pitch
Dream11 base stumps/bails supplied by the organiser
Full mat from Berne CC will be used
There will be a corona virus steward present at all matches
STRICTLY no phones to be used during match time