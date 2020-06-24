COCC vs OLCC Live | COCC vs OLCC Live Scorecard | COCC vs OLCC Live Streaming

Match Detail

Date : 24 Jun 2020

Time : 2.30 Pm

Live

Cossonay CC
Olten CC
Match Yet to Begin

ECS St Gallen, 2020

Grundenmoos, St Gallen

Start Date : 24 June 2020

Dream11 ECS T10 St Gallen 22 Jun 2020 to 26 Jun 2020

  1. Toss to take place 65 minutes before the scheduled starting time
  2. Teams must be declared before the toss
  3. Balls are supplied by the organiser. They may be more than one ball in play in a match.
  4. Practice is permitted before the match on the field and in the nets but not on the pitch
  5. Any team not present will be deemed to have lost the toss
  6. Matches start & end punctularly
  7. Dream11 base stumps/bails supplied by the organiser
  8. Full mat from Berne CC will be used
  9. Power play (3 overs) 2 and then 5
  10. Wide lines will be marked to assist the umpire
  11. All no balls (with the exception of pitching off the mat result in a free hit
  12. There will be a corona virus steward present at all matches
  13. Helmets are compulsory
  14. Penalties for slow over rate (5 runs per over remaining after 40 minutes)
  15. Where scores are tied there will be a “Golden Ball”
  16. STRICTLY no phones to be used during match time
  17. Subs (only 12th man)
  18. Second warning for a full pitches delivery will result in the bowler being suspended
  19. One full pitch delivery (bouncer) permitted per over

 