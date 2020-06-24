COCC vs OLCC Live | COCC vs OLCC Live Scorecard | COCC vs OLCC Live Streaming

Date : 24 Jun 2020

Time : 2.30 Pm

COCC vs OLCC Live 24 Jun 2020

Dream11 ECS T10 St Gallen 22 Jun 2020 to 26 Jun 2020

Toss to take place 65 minutes before the scheduled starting time

Teams must be declared before the toss

Balls are supplied by the organiser. They may be more than one ball in play in a match.

Practice is permitted before the match on the field and in the nets but not on the pitch

Any team not present will be deemed to have lost the toss

Matches start & end punctularly

Dream11 base stumps/bails supplied by the organiser

Full mat from Berne CC will be used

Power play (3 overs) 2 and then 5

Wide lines will be marked to assist the umpire

All no balls (with the exception of pitching off the mat result in a free hit

There will be a corona virus steward present at all matches

Helmets are compulsory

Penalties for slow over rate (5 runs per over remaining after 40 minutes)

Where scores are tied there will be a “Golden Ball”

STRICTLY no phones to be used during match time

Subs (only 12th man)

Second warning for a full pitches delivery will result in the bowler being suspended