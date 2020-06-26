COCC vs PWCC Live
Cossonay CC 98/1 (10.0)
Power CC 103/2 (7.1)
Power CC beat Cossonay CC by 8 wickets Match Ended
ECS St Gallen, 2020
Grundenmoos, St Gallen
Start Date : 25 June 2020
Cossonay CC( Run Rate : 9.8 )
Batsmens
R
B
4S
6S
SR
Aidan Andrews
41
31
3
1
132.25
Jai Sinh
52
29
3
4
179.31
Mumtaz Ahmadzai
1
1
0
0
100
Bowler
O
R
W
Econ
WD
Osama Mahmood
2
23
0
11.5
0
Afzaal Sikander
2
14
0
7
1
Aamar Siddique Butt
2
24
0
12
1
Shahnawaz Muhammad
2
18
1
9
0
Safiat ullah Sajid
2
18
0
9
0
Power CC( Run Rate : 14.37 )
Batsmens
R
B
4S
6S
SR
Osama Mahmood
18
8
2
1
225
Safiat ullah Sajid
31
15
3
2
206.66
Asad Mahmood*
45
16
2
5
281.25
Moaz Butt
8
5
1
0
160
Bowler
O
R
W
Econ
WD
Aidan Andrews
2
37
0
18.5
0
Mumtaz Ahmadzai
2
18
0
9
0
Vikas Bhat
1
16
1
16
0
Arjun Vinod
1
14
1
14
0
Andrew Ryan
1
12
0
12
0
Ashwin Vinod
0.1
6
0
36
0
- Toss to take place 65 minutes before the scheduled starting time
- Teams must be declared before the toss
- Any team not present will be deemed to have lost the toss
- Matches start & end punctularly
- Balls are supplied by the organiser. They may be more than one ball in play in a match.
- Practice is permitted before the match on the field and in the nets but not on the pitch
- Dream11 base stumps/bails supplied by the organiser