CW vs SH Live | CW vs SH Live Streaming | CW vs SH Playing11 | CW vs SH Live Scorecard

Match Detail
Date : 25 Jun 2020
Time : 10.00 Am
CW vs SH Live 25 Jun 2020
Sri lanka t10 League 2020
Live
Sri Lanka PDC T10 League, 2020
Samadhi Ground, Anuradhapura
Start Date : 29 June 2020
CW
M Hashan , C Sandakel , T Chaminda , T Dinesh , J Hashan ,P Kodagoda , M Rishkhan , C Sandakelum , K Chandimal , A Udara , G Kavinda
SH
C Induwara , G Dushman , I Madhushan , S Sandeepa , L Katulada , A Gunaratne , K Weeanga , M Priyasad , C Senanaya , S Jayanmaha , S Sewwanda
Dream Team
WK : C Induwara
BAT : R Indrarathna, T Randilu , S Sandeepa
ALL : A Gunaratne, U Nawarathne, K Weeranga, M Riskhan
BOWL : C Senanayaka, L Geethanjana, A Karunarathne
About the tournament:
Pool 1
- Spartan Heroes
- Puttlum Stars
- Chillow Warriors
- Royal Lions
Pool 2
- Global Riders
- Hurricane Blasters
- Power Gladiators
- Giant Legends
Pool 1
Spartan Heroes
Captain: Lahiru Geethanjana
Puttlum Stars
Captain: Shanaka Lakruwan
Chillow Warriors
Captain: Amith Udara
Royal Lions
Captain: Sanka Purna
Pool 2
Global Riders
Captain: Sandun Kumara
Hurricane Blasters
Captain: Channa Rathnayake
Power Gladiators
Captain: Suleka Kasun
Giant Legends
Captain: Prasad Dissanayake
Preview
This Cricket action begins from June 25 and the final match of this tournament will be played on 6 July. A total of 8 teams take part in this competition and overall 40 matches will be played between eight teams.
Some big names are included in this tournament like – Ajantha Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekara, Asela Gunarathna among others.
So here are full detailsof Sri Lanka PDC T10 League 2020, Full Team Squad, Captains, Schedule, Fixtures, and Live Streaming Details.
Sri Lanka PDC T10 League 2020 schedule
June 25, Thursday
10.00 AM – Chillow Warriors v Spartan Heroes
12.00 PM – Royal Lions v Puttlum Stars
2.00 PM – Spartan Heroes v Puttlum Stars
4.00 PM – Royal Lions v Chillow Warriors
June 26, Friday
10.00 AM – Chillow Warriors v Puttlum Stars
12.00 PM – Royal Lions v Spartan Heroes
2.00 PM – Puttlum Stars v Spartan Heroes
4.00 PM – Chillow Warriorsv Puttlum Stars
June 27, Saturday
10.00 AM – Royal Lions v Puttlum Stars
12.00 PM – Royal Lions v Spartan Heroes
2.00 PM – Chillow Warriors v Spartan Heroes
4.00 PM – Royal Lions v Chillow Warriors
June 28, Sunday
10.00 AM – Puttlum Stars v Spartan Heroes
12.00 PM – Chillow Warriors v Puttlum Stars
2.00 PM – Royal Lions v Chillow Warriors
4.00 PM – Royal Lions v Spartan Heroes
June 29, Monday
10.00 AM – Royal Lions v Puttlum Stars
12.00 PM – Chillow Warriors v Spartan Heroes
2.00 PM – Power Gladiators v Global Riders
4.00 PM – Giant Legends v Hurricane Blasters
June 30, Tuesday
10.00 AM – Hurricane Blasters v Global Riders
12.00 PM – Giant Legends v Power Gladiators
2.00 PM – Power Gladiators v Hurricane Blasters
4.00 PM – Giant Legends v Global Riders
July 1, Wednesday
10.00 AM – Hurricane Blasters v Global Riders
12.00 PM – Power Gladiators v Hurricane Blasters
2.00 PM – Hurricane Blasters v Giant Legends
4.00 PM – Giant Legends v Global Riders
July 2, Thursday
10.00 AM – Power Gladiators v Global Riders
12.00 PM – Giant Legends v Power Gladiators
2.00 PM – Hurricane Blasters v Global Riders
4.00 PM – Power Gladiators v Hurricane Blasters
July 3, Friday
10.00 AM – Giant Legends v Power Gladiators
12.00 PM – Giant Legends v Global Riders
2.00 PM – Giant Legends v Hurricane Blasters
4.00 PM – Power Gladiators v Global Riders
July 4, Saturday
10.00 AM – Royal Lions v Chillow Warriors
12.00 PM – Spartan Heroes v Puttlum Stars
2.00 PM – Giant Legends v Power Gladiators
4.00 PM – Hurricane Blasters v Global Riders
July 5, Sunday
10.00 AM – Rank 7 v Rank 8 [7th – 8th place playoff]
12.00 PM – Rank 5 v Rank 6 [5th – 6th place playoff]
2.00 PM – Rank 1 v Rank 2 [Qualifier 1]
4.00 PM – Rank 3 v Rank 4 [Qualifier 2]
July 6, Monday
10.00 AM – Loser of Qualifier 1 v Winner of Qualifier 2 [Eliminator]
12.00 PM – Winner of Qualifier 1 v Winner of Eliminator [FINAL]
