CW vs SH Live | CW vs SH Live Streaming | CW vs SH Playing11 | CW vs SH Live Scorecard

Match Detail

Date : 25 Jun 2020

Time : 10.00 Am

CW vs SH Live 25 Jun 2020

Sri lanka t10 League 2020

CW

M Hashan , C Sandakel , T Chaminda , T Dinesh , J Hashan ,P Kodagoda , M Rishkhan , C Sandakelum , K Chandimal , A Udara , G Kavinda

SH

C Induwara , G Dushman , I Madhushan , S Sandeepa , L Katulada , A Gunaratne , K Weeanga , M Priyasad , C Senanaya , S Jayanmaha , S Sewwanda

Dream Team

WK : C Induwara

BAT : R Indrarathna, T Randilu , S Sandeepa

ALL : A Gunaratne, U Nawarathne, K Weeranga, M Riskhan

BOWL : C Senanayaka, L Geethanjana, A Karunarathne

About the tournament:

Pool 1

Spartan Heroes

Puttlum Stars

Chillow Warriors

Royal Lions

Pool 2

Global Riders

Hurricane Blasters

Power Gladiators

Giant Legends

Pool 1

Spartan Heroes

Captain: Lahiru Geethanjana

Puttlum Stars

Captain: Shanaka Lakruwan

Chillow Warriors

Captain: Amith Udara

Royal Lions

Captain: Sanka Purna

Pool 2

Global Riders

Captain: Sandun Kumara

Hurricane Blasters

Captain: Channa Rathnayake

Power Gladiators

Captain: Suleka Kasun

Giant Legends

Captain: Prasad Dissanayake

Preview

This Cricket action begins from June 25 and the final match of this tournament will be played on 6 July. A total of 8 teams take part in this competition and overall 40 matches will be played between eight teams.

Some big names are included in this tournament like – Ajantha Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekara, Asela Gunarathna among others.

So here are full detailsof Sri Lanka PDC T10 League 2020, Full Team Squad, Captains, Schedule, Fixtures, and Live Streaming Details.

Sri Lanka PDC T10 League 2020 schedule

June 25, Thursday

10.00 AM – Chillow Warriors v Spartan Heroes

12.00 PM – Royal Lions v Puttlum Stars

2.00 PM – Spartan Heroes v Puttlum Stars

4.00 PM – Royal Lions v Chillow Warriors

June 26, Friday

10.00 AM – Chillow Warriors v Puttlum Stars

12.00 PM – Royal Lions v Spartan Heroes

2.00 PM – Puttlum Stars v Spartan Heroes

4.00 PM – Chillow Warriorsv Puttlum Stars

June 27, Saturday

10.00 AM – Royal Lions v Puttlum Stars

12.00 PM – Royal Lions v Spartan Heroes

2.00 PM – Chillow Warriors v Spartan Heroes

4.00 PM – Royal Lions v Chillow Warriors

June 28, Sunday

10.00 AM – Puttlum Stars v Spartan Heroes

12.00 PM – Chillow Warriors v Puttlum Stars

2.00 PM – Royal Lions v Chillow Warriors

4.00 PM – Royal Lions v Spartan Heroes

June 29, Monday

10.00 AM – Royal Lions v Puttlum Stars

12.00 PM – Chillow Warriors v Spartan Heroes

2.00 PM – Power Gladiators v Global Riders

4.00 PM – Giant Legends v Hurricane Blasters

June 30, Tuesday

10.00 AM – Hurricane Blasters v Global Riders

12.00 PM – Giant Legends v Power Gladiators

2.00 PM – Power Gladiators v Hurricane Blasters

4.00 PM – Giant Legends v Global Riders

July 1, Wednesday

10.00 AM – Hurricane Blasters v Global Riders

12.00 PM – Power Gladiators v Hurricane Blasters

2.00 PM – Hurricane Blasters v Giant Legends

4.00 PM – Giant Legends v Global Riders

July 2, Thursday

10.00 AM – Power Gladiators v Global Riders

12.00 PM – Giant Legends v Power Gladiators

2.00 PM – Hurricane Blasters v Global Riders

4.00 PM – Power Gladiators v Hurricane Blasters

July 3, Friday

10.00 AM – Giant Legends v Power Gladiators

12.00 PM – Giant Legends v Global Riders

2.00 PM – Giant Legends v Hurricane Blasters

4.00 PM – Power Gladiators v Global Riders

July 4, Saturday

10.00 AM – Royal Lions v Chillow Warriors

12.00 PM – Spartan Heroes v Puttlum Stars

2.00 PM – Giant Legends v Power Gladiators

4.00 PM – Hurricane Blasters v Global Riders

July 5, Sunday

10.00 AM – Rank 7 v Rank 8 [7th – 8th place playoff]

12.00 PM – Rank 5 v Rank 6 [5th – 6th place playoff]

2.00 PM – Rank 1 v Rank 2 [Qualifier 1]

4.00 PM – Rank 3 v Rank 4 [Qualifier 2]

July 6, Monday

10.00 AM – Loser of Qualifier 1 v Winner of Qualifier 2 [Eliminator]

12.00 PM – Winner of Qualifier 1 v Winner of Eliminator [FINAL]

