DAL vs DEN Dream11 Prediction | Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets NBA | Match Preview | Best Players | Starting Lineup | Injury Report
DAL vs DEN Match Details:
NAME: Dallas Mavericks – Denver Nuggets
DATE: March 12, 2020
TIME: 00:00 UTC
VENUE: American Airlines Center, Dallas , USA
Expected Winning Chance:
Dallas Mavericks (DAL)
Expected chance of winning is 45%, but this team actually wins 37% matches with these odds.
Denver Nuggets (DEN)
Expected chance of winning is 58%, but this team actually wins 58% matches with these odds.
DAL vs DEN Squad:
Dallas Mavericks squad (DAL):
Seth Curry, Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith, Tim Hardaway Jr,
Justin Jackson, Maxi Kleber, Courtney Lee, Boban Marjanovic,
J.J. Barea, Ryan Broekhoff, Jalen Brunson, Antonius Cleveland,
Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell, Josh Reaves, Isaiah Roby and Delon Wright.
Denver Nuggets squad (DEN):
PJ Dozier, Jerami Grant, Gary Harris, Juan Hernangomez, Nikola Jokic,
Paul Millsap, Monte Morris, Jamal Murray, Mason Plumlee,
Will Barton, Malik Beasley, Bol Bol, Vlatko Cancar, Torrey Craig,
Michael Porter Jr. and Jarred Vanderbilt.
Expected Starting Lineup:
Dallas Mavericks squad (DAL):
Post Guard : Luka Doncic
Shooting Guard : Courtney Lee
Small Forward : Tim Hardaway
Power Forward : Maxi Kleber
Center : K. Porzingis
Denver Nuggets squad (DEN):
Post Guard : Jamal Murray
Shooting Guard : Gary Harris
Small Forward : Will Barton
Power Forward : Paul Millsap
Center : Nikola Jokic
INJURIES
Center : Dwight Powell INACT
Center : Bol Bol OUT
Center : W. Cauley-Stein GTD
Guard : Jalen Brunson GTD
Guard : Seth Curry GTD
Forward : M. Kidd-Gilchrist GTD
Forward : K. Bates-Diop GTD
Best Players:
Post Guard : M Morris, J Murray, L Doncic
Shooting Guard : G Harris, D Wright, S Curry
Small Forward : W Barton, J Grant, T Hardaway
Power Forward : T Craig, P Millsap, M Kleber,
Center : N Jokic, W Cauley Stein, K Porzingis
Best Dream11 Team Tips:
For Grand League:
Team #1:
Post Guard : M Morris, L Doncic
Shooting Guard : G Harris, C Lee, S Curry
Small Forward : J Grant
Power Forward : M Kleber
Center : N Jokic (SP)
Team #2:
Post Guard : M Morris, L Doncic
Shooting Guard : G Harris, D Wright
Small Forward : J Grant
Power Forward : M Kleber
Center: N Jokic (SP), W Cauley Stein
Team #3:
Post Guard : L Doncic
Shooting Guard : G Harris,
Small Forward : J Grant, J Jackson
Power Forward : M Kleber, P Millsap
Center: N Jokic (SP) , W Cauley Stein
Team #4:
Post Guard : M Morris, L Doncic
Shooting Guard : G Harris, D Wright
Small Forward : J Grant
Power Forward : M Kleber
Center: N Jokic (SP), W Cauley Stein
For Small League :
Team #1:
Post Guard : M Morris, L Doncic(sp)
Shooting Guard : G Harris, C Lee, S Curry
Small Forward : J Grant
Power Forward : M Kleber
Center: N Jokic
Team #2:
Post Guard : M Morris, L Doncic(sp)
Shooting Guard : G Harris, D Wright
Small Forward : J Grant
Power Forward : M Kleber
Center: N Jokic, W Cauley Stein
Team #3:
Post Guard : L Doncic(sp)
Shooting Guard : G Harris,
Small Forward : J Grant, J Jackson
Power Forward : M Kleber, P Millsap
Center: N Jokic , W Cauley Stein
Team #4:
Post Guard : M Morris, L Doncic(sp)
Shooting Guard : G Harris, D Wright
Small Forward : J Grant
Power Forward : M Kleber
Center: N Jokic, W Cauley Stein
Match Preview:
Dallas Mavericks squad (DAL):
When the match starts, you will be able to follow Dallas Mavericks v San Antonio Spurs live score , and live updated standings.
Dallas Mavericks previous match was against San Antonio Spurs in NBA, match ended with result 119 – 109 (San Antonio Spurs won the match).
Dallas Mavericks fixtures tab is showing last 100 basketball matches with statistics and win/lose icons.
There are also all Dallas Mavericks scheduled matches that they are going to play in the future.
Denver Nuggets squad (DEN):
When the match starts, you will be able to follow Denver Nuggets v Dallas Mavericks live score , and live updated standings.
Denver Nuggets previous match was against Milwaukee Bucks in NBA, match ended with result 109 – 95 (Denver Nuggets won the match).
Denver Nuggets fixtures tab is showing last 100 basketball matches with statistics and win/lose icons.
There are also all Denver Nuggets scheduled matches that they are going to play in the future.
HEAD TO HEAD STREAKS
H2H
Game points average (Last 10) 211
Dallas Mavericks
First half loser 6/8
Scored points average (Last 10) 105
Denver Nuggets
First half winner 6/8
Scored points average (Last 10) 107
TEAM STREAKS
Dallas Mavericks
First half winner 5/6
First quarter winner 5/6
Scored points average (Last 10) 116
Game points average (Last 10) 227
Denver Nuggets
First half winner 5/5
Scored points average (Last 10) 112
Game points average (Last 10) 225