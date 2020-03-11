Dhoni

2 hours ago

Comments: 0 2 hours agoComments: 0

DAL vs DEN Dream11 Prediction | Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets NBA | Match Preview | Best Players | Starting Lineup | Injury Report

DAL vs DEN Match Details:

NAME: Dallas Mavericks – Denver Nuggets

DATE: March 12, 2020

TIME: 00:00 UTC

VENUE: American Airlines Center, Dallas , USA

Expected Winning Chance:

Dallas Mavericks (DAL)

Expected chance of winning is 45%, but this team actually wins 37% matches with these odds.

Denver Nuggets (DEN)

Expected chance of winning is 58%, but this team actually wins 58% matches with these odds.

For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now

DAL vs DEN Squad:

Dallas Mavericks squad (DAL):

Seth Curry, Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith, Tim Hardaway Jr,

Justin Jackson, Maxi Kleber, Courtney Lee, Boban Marjanovic,

J.J. Barea, Ryan Broekhoff, Jalen Brunson, Antonius Cleveland,

Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell, Josh Reaves, Isaiah Roby and Delon Wright.

Denver Nuggets squad (DEN):

PJ Dozier, Jerami Grant, Gary Harris, Juan Hernangomez, Nikola Jokic,

Paul Millsap, Monte Morris, Jamal Murray, Mason Plumlee,

Will Barton, Malik Beasley, Bol Bol, Vlatko Cancar, Torrey Craig,

Michael Porter Jr. and Jarred Vanderbilt.

Expected Starting Lineup:

Dallas Mavericks squad (DAL):

Post Guard : Luka Doncic

Shooting Guard : Courtney Lee

Small Forward : Tim Hardaway

Power Forward : Maxi Kleber

Center : K. Porzingis

Denver Nuggets squad (DEN):

Post Guard : Jamal Murray

Shooting Guard : Gary Harris

Small Forward : Will Barton

Power Forward : Paul Millsap

Center : Nikola Jokic

INJURIES

Center : Dwight Powell INACT

Center : Bol Bol OUT

Center : W. Cauley-Stein GTD

Guard : Jalen Brunson GTD

Guard : Seth Curry GTD

Forward : M. Kidd-Gilchrist GTD

Forward : K. Bates-Diop GTD

Best Players:

Post Guard : M Morris, J Murray, L Doncic

Shooting Guard : G Harris, D Wright, S Curry

Small Forward : W Barton, J Grant, T Hardaway

Power Forward : T Craig, P Millsap, M Kleber,

Center : N Jokic, W Cauley Stein, K Porzingis

Best Dream11 Team Tips:

For Grand League:

Team #1:

Post Guard : M Morris, L Doncic

Shooting Guard : G Harris, C Lee, S Curry

Small Forward : J Grant

Power Forward : M Kleber

Center : N Jokic (SP)

Team #2:

Post Guard : M Morris, L Doncic

Shooting Guard : G Harris, D Wright

Small Forward : J Grant

Power Forward : M Kleber

Center: N Jokic (SP), W Cauley Stein

Team #3:

Post Guard : L Doncic

Shooting Guard : G Harris,

Small Forward : J Grant, J Jackson

Power Forward : M Kleber, P Millsap

Center: N Jokic (SP) , W Cauley Stein

Team #4:

Post Guard : M Morris, L Doncic

Shooting Guard : G Harris, D Wright

Small Forward : J Grant

Power Forward : M Kleber

Center: N Jokic (SP), W Cauley Stein

For Small League :

Team #1:

Post Guard : M Morris, L Doncic(sp)

Shooting Guard : G Harris, C Lee, S Curry

Small Forward : J Grant

Power Forward : M Kleber

Center: N Jokic

Team #2:

Post Guard : M Morris, L Doncic(sp)

Shooting Guard : G Harris, D Wright

Small Forward : J Grant

Power Forward : M Kleber

Center: N Jokic, W Cauley Stein

Team #3:

Post Guard : L Doncic(sp)

Shooting Guard : G Harris,

Small Forward : J Grant, J Jackson

Power Forward : M Kleber, P Millsap

Center: N Jokic , W Cauley Stein

Team #4:

Post Guard : M Morris, L Doncic(sp)

Shooting Guard : G Harris, D Wright

Small Forward : J Grant

Power Forward : M Kleber

Center: N Jokic, W Cauley Stein

Match Preview:

Dallas Mavericks squad (DAL):

When the match starts, you will be able to follow Dallas Mavericks v San Antonio Spurs live score , and live updated standings.

Dallas Mavericks previous match was against San Antonio Spurs in NBA, match ended with result 119 – 109 (San Antonio Spurs won the match).

Dallas Mavericks fixtures tab is showing last 100 basketball matches with statistics and win/lose icons.

There are also all Dallas Mavericks scheduled matches that they are going to play in the future.

Denver Nuggets squad (DEN):

When the match starts, you will be able to follow Denver Nuggets v Dallas Mavericks live score , and live updated standings.

Denver Nuggets previous match was against Milwaukee Bucks in NBA, match ended with result 109 – 95 (Denver Nuggets won the match).

Denver Nuggets fixtures tab is showing last 100 basketball matches with statistics and win/lose icons.

There are also all Denver Nuggets scheduled matches that they are going to play in the future.

HEAD TO HEAD STREAKS

H2H

Game points average (Last 10) 211

Dallas Mavericks

First half loser 6/8

Scored points average (Last 10) 105

Denver Nuggets

First half winner 6/8

Scored points average (Last 10) 107

TEAM STREAKS

Dallas Mavericks

First half winner 5/6

First quarter winner 5/6

Scored points average (Last 10) 116

Game points average (Last 10) 227

Denver Nuggets

First half winner 5/5

Scored points average (Last 10) 112

Game points average (Last 10) 225

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

