Darwin T20 | Darwin T20 2020 | Darwin T20 Schedule | Darwin T20 Squad | Darwin T20 Playing11

Darwin T20 | Darwin T20 Schedule | Squad | Playing11 | Result

Stat Date : 06 Jun 2020

Darwin T20 2020

Seven premier grade clubs , Marrara Cricket Ground

Preview

Darwin T20 Cricket League 2020, which is slated to take place from June 6 . Darwin League The three day carnival will see a total of 15 games to be played at Marrara Cricket Ground, Gardens Oval starting at 6.00 am and 2.30 pm local time each day.The T20 Strike League in Darwin saw the return of David Warner and Cameron Bancroft back in 2018 during their suspension Darwin T20

All eyes in Australia will be on this tournament up north in Darwin, Darwin League as Australian cricket hopes to return to normalcy sooner rather than later

Waratah Cricket Club

Isaac Conway (C), James Seymour, Arslan Tahir, Riley Vernon, Madura Weerasinghe, Pasindu Sandanayake and Himesh Sandaradura , Sanka Wijegunarathne, Ishara Gange, Chris Campbell, Dean Enniss, Udara Weerasinghe, Tristan Glover, Friday Kasteni, Samindra Madushan

Nightcliff Cricket Club

Squad will be Update shortly..

Darwin Cricket Club

William Anstey, Dion Meta, Luke Shelton (C), Luke Timms, Tom Briggs, William Andrews, Kristopher Denby, Luke Zanchetta, Kym Lawrence, Jacob Dickman, Connor Hawkins and Ethan Anderson

Palmerston Cricket Club

Squad will be Update shortly..

Southern Districts Cricket Club

Squad will be Update shortly..

PINT Cricket Club

Squad will be Update shortly..

Tracy Village Cricket Club

Squad will be Update shortly..

Match : 1

Date : 06 -06-2020

Time : 6.00 AM

Darwin T20 06 Jun 2020

Waratah Cricket Club VS Nightcliff Cricket Club

Expected Playing11

WCC

F Kesteni , P Sandanayake , J Seymour , T Glover , M Tahir , I Gange , I Conway , R Venon , M Weerasinghe , C Compbell , D Ennis

NCC

C Smith , A Dave , N Sant , M Kudra , P Hul , J Giacomo , N Wheeler , C Tonkin , B O Reilly , A Richards , T Glenn