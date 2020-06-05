Darwin T20 | Darwin T20 2020 | Darwin T20 Schedule | Darwin T20 Squad | Darwin T20 Playing11

Darwin T20 | Darwin T20 Schedule | Squad | Playing11 | Result
Stat Date : 06 Jun 2020
Darwin T20 2020
Seven premier grade clubs , Marrara Cricket Ground
Preview
Darwin T20 Cricket League 2020, which is slated to take place from June 6 . Darwin League The three day carnival will see a total of 15 games to be played at Marrara Cricket Ground, Gardens Oval starting at 6.00 am and 2.30 pm local time each day.The T20 Strike League in Darwin saw the return of David Warner and Cameron Bancroft back in 2018 during their suspension Darwin T20
All eyes in Australia will be on this tournament up north in Darwin, Darwin League as Australian cricket hopes to return to normalcy sooner rather than later
Squad
Waratah Cricket Club
Isaac Conway (C), James Seymour, Arslan Tahir, Riley Vernon, Madura Weerasinghe, Pasindu Sandanayake and Himesh Sandaradura , Sanka Wijegunarathne, Ishara Gange, Chris Campbell, Dean Enniss, Udara Weerasinghe, Tristan Glover, Friday Kasteni, Samindra Madushan
Nightcliff Cricket Club
Squad will be Update shortly..
Darwin Cricket Club
William Anstey, Dion Meta, Luke Shelton (C), Luke Timms, Tom Briggs, William Andrews, Kristopher Denby, Luke Zanchetta, Kym Lawrence, Jacob Dickman, Connor Hawkins and Ethan Anderson
Palmerston Cricket Club
Squad will be Update shortly..
Southern Districts Cricket Club
Squad will be Update shortly..
PINT Cricket Club
Squad will be Update shortly..
Tracy Village Cricket Club
Squad will be Update shortly..
Match : 1
Date : 06 -06-2020
Time : 6.00 AM
Darwin T20 06 Jun 2020
Waratah Cricket Club VS Nightcliff Cricket Club
Expected Playing11
WCC
F Kesteni , P Sandanayake , J Seymour , T Glover , M Tahir , I Gange , I Conway , R Venon , M Weerasinghe , C Compbell , D Ennis
NCC
C Smith , A Dave , N Sant , M Kudra , P Hul , J Giacomo , N Wheeler , C Tonkin , B O Reilly , A Richards , T Glenn