Darwin vs Nightcliff Live

June 20, 2020 admin Cricket, Darwin and District ODD, Sports News 0

Darwin Cricket Club 263/10 (50.0)
Nightcliff Cricket Club 165/9 (50.0)
Darwin Cricket Club beat Nightcliff Cricket Club by 98 runs Match Ended

Darwin and District ODI Cricket Competition - Premier Grade, 2020

Kahlin Oval, Darwin

Start Date : 20 June 2020

Darwin Cricket Club( Run Rate : 5.26 )
Batsmens
R
B
4S
6S
SR
Ethan Anderson
5
13
0
0
38.46
William Andrews
54
74
5
1
72.97
Jacob Dickman
86
105
3
3
81.90
Luke Shelton
90
81
8
4
111.11
Kristopher Denby
2
4
0
0
50
Connor Hawkins
1
2
0
0
50
Huw Wiltshire
11
11
0
0
100
Luke Zanchetta
3
4
0
0
75
Troy Ryan
1
2
0
0
50
Bowler
O
R
W
Econ
WD
Phillip Hull
10
38
7
3.8
1
Ryan D Dennis
5
22
0
4.4
2
Adi Dave
10
27
0
2.7
0
James Dix
8
46
1
5.75
0
Nachiket Sant
6
56
0
9.33
0
Andrew Richards
2
15
0
7.5
0
Taj Glenn
1
8
0
8
0
Thomas Foley
8
46
2
5.75
0
Nightcliff Cricket Club( Run Rate : 3.3 )
Batsmens
R
B
4S
6S
SR
Adi Dave
35
74
3
0
47.29
Jhiah Baxter
64
61
10
1
104.91
Thomas Foley
4
16
0
0
25
James Dix
18
33
1
0
54.54
Andrew Richards
13
32
1
0
40.62
Bradly J Baptist
9
35
1
0
25.71
Nachiket Sant
4
30
0
0
13.33
Ryan D Dennis
2
4
0
0
50
Phillip Hull*
2
7
0
0
28.57
Bowler
O
R
W
Econ
WD
Luke Zanchetta
7
26
1
3.71
1
Troy Ryan
5
32
0
6.4
1
Dion Meta
9
44
1
4.88
0
Connor Hawkins
10
23
2
2.3
0
Luke Shelton
10
20
3
2
0
Tom Briggs
5
10
2
2
2
Kristopher Denby
4
4
0
1
1

Darwin and District ODD Live | Last Match Result | Schedule

Match Preview

He bats at number 4 and played a brilliant knock in the last game and should be picked in the squad. He is a very good batsman and should be picked in the squad. B Abbas and J Flynn batsmen from the Pint side. Both of them opens the innings together and are very good batsmen at the top and should be picked in the side.

Flynn has been very good with the ball as well whereas Abbas’s domestic record, as well as current form, is really good. M Hammond and C Kelly all-rounders from the Southern Districts side.

Both of them will be really good picks.T Garner and N Glinatsis all-rounders from the Pint side.

Garner has been absolutely brilliant form with the bat and it will be a crime to drop him from the squad whereas Glinatsis has been a regular wicket-taker of the side.

 

Dream11 Team#1

WK : D Mylius

BAT : M Brown(vc)  , J Flynn , M Hammond

AR : D Mullen, S Ramakrishna, C Kelly(c)

BOWL : D Fry, J Logan, T Grose , N Hangan

Dream11 Team#2

WK : D Mylius

BAT : M Brown , J Flynn , M Hammond(VC)

AR : D Mullen, S Ramakrishna, C Kelly(c)

BOWL : D Fry, J Logan, T Grose , N Hangan

 