DEN vs MIL Dream11 | DEN vs MIL Dream11 Prediction | DEN vs MIL Dream11 team | DEN vs MIL Nba | DEN vs MIL fantasy prediction | Dream11 tips | DEN vs MIL lineup

Dhoni

46 mins ago

Comments: 0 46 mins agoComments: 0

DEN vs MIL Dream11 | DEN vs MIL Dream11 Prediction | DEN vs MIL Dream11 team | DEN vs MIL Nba | DEN vs MIL fantasy prediction | DEN vs MIL Dream11 tips | DEN vs MIL lineup

DEN vs MIL Match Details:

NAME: Denver Nuggets – Milwaukee Bucks

DATE: March 10, 2020

TIME: 01:00 UTC

VENUE: Pepsi Center, Denver , USA

DEN vs MIL Expected Winnings Chance:

Denver Nuggets

Expected chance of winning is 70%, but this team actually wins 80% matches with these odds.

Milwaukee Bucks

Expected chance of winning is 34%, but this team actually wins 20% matches with these odds.

For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now

DEN vs MIL Expected Starting Lineup:

DEN:

PG Jamal Murray

SG Gary Harris

SF Will Barton

PF Paul Millsap

C Nikola Jokic

MIL:

PG Eric Bledsoe

SG W. Matthews

SF K. Middleton

PF E. Ilyasova

C Brook Lopez

DEN vs MIL INJURIES

F G. Antetokounmpo INACT

C Bol Bol OUT

DEN vs MIL Squad

Denver Nuggets:

Will Barton, Bol Bol, Vlatko Cancar, Torrey Craig, Troy Daniels,

PJ Dozier, Jerami Grant, Gary Harris, Nikola Jokic, Paul Millsap,

Monte Morris, Jamal Murray, Mason Plumlee,

Michael Porter Jr., Noah Vonleh

Milwaukee Bucks:

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Eric Bledsoe,

Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, George Hill,

Ersan Ilyasova, Kyle Korver, Brook Lopez, Robin Lopez, Frank Mason III,

Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Cameron Reynolds, Marvin Williams, D.J. Wilson

DEN vs MIL Best Dream11 Team Tips:

Team #1:

PG: M Morris

SG: W Matthews

SF: K Korver, J Grant

PF: G Antetokounmpo(sp), T Craig

C: B Lopez, N Jokic

Team #2:

PG: M Morris

SG: W Matthews

SF: K Korver, J Grant

PF: G Antetokounmpo, T Craig

C: B Lopez, N Jokic(sp)

HEAD TO HEAD STREAKS

H2H

Game points average (Last 10) 207

Denver Nuggets

First quarter winner 5/7

Scored points average (Last 10) 106

Milwaukee Bucks

First quarter loser 5/7

Scored points average (Last 10) 102

TEAM STREAKS

Denver Nuggets

First half winner 6/7

Scored points average (Last 10) 114

Game points average (Last 10) 229

Milwaukee Bucks

Scored points average (Last 10) 116

Game points average (Last 10) 222

Preview:

MIL:

When the match starts, you will be able to follow Milwaukee Bucks v Denver Nuggets live score , and live updated standings.

Milwaukee Bucks previous match was against Phoenix Suns in NBA, match ended with result 140 – 131 (Phoenix Suns won the match).

Milwaukee Bucks fixtures tab is showing last 100 basketball matches with statistics and win/lose icons.

There are also all Milwaukee Bucks scheduled matches that they are going to play in the future.

DEN:

When the match starts, you will be able to follow Denver Nuggets v Milwaukee Bucks live score , and live updated standings.

Denver Nuggets previous match was against Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA, match ended with result 104 – 102 (Cleveland Cavaliers won the match).

Denver Nuggets fixtures tab is showing last 100 basketball matches with statistics and win/lose icons.

There are also all Denver Nuggets scheduled matches that they are going to play in the future.

DEN vs MIL Dream11 | DEN vs MIL Dream11 Prediction | DEN vs MIL Dream11 team | DEN vs MIL Nba | DEN vs MIL fantasy prediction | DEN vs MIL Dream11 tips