DEN vs MIL Dream11 | DEN vs MIL Dream11 Prediction | DEN vs MIL Dream11 team | DEN vs MIL Nba | DEN vs MIL fantasy prediction | Dream11 tips | DEN vs MIL lineup

DEN vs MIL Match Details:
NAME: Denver Nuggets – Milwaukee Bucks
DATE: March 10, 2020
TIME: 01:00 UTC
VENUE: Pepsi Center, Denver , USA
DEN vs MIL Expected Winnings Chance:
Denver Nuggets
Expected chance of winning is 70%, but this team actually wins 80% matches with these odds.
Milwaukee Bucks
Expected chance of winning is 34%, but this team actually wins 20% matches with these odds.
DEN vs MIL Expected Starting Lineup:
DEN:
PG Jamal Murray
SG Gary Harris
SF Will Barton
PF Paul Millsap
C Nikola Jokic
MIL:
PG Eric Bledsoe
SG W. Matthews
SF K. Middleton
PF E. Ilyasova
C Brook Lopez
DEN vs MIL INJURIES
F G. Antetokounmpo INACT
C Bol Bol OUT
DEN vs MIL Squad
Denver Nuggets:
Will Barton, Bol Bol, Vlatko Cancar, Torrey Craig, Troy Daniels,
PJ Dozier, Jerami Grant, Gary Harris, Nikola Jokic, Paul Millsap,
Monte Morris, Jamal Murray, Mason Plumlee,
Michael Porter Jr., Noah Vonleh
Milwaukee Bucks:
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Eric Bledsoe,
Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, George Hill,
Ersan Ilyasova, Kyle Korver, Brook Lopez, Robin Lopez, Frank Mason III,
Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Cameron Reynolds, Marvin Williams, D.J. Wilson
DEN vs MIL Best Dream11 Team Tips:
Team #1:
PG: M Morris
SG: W Matthews
SF: K Korver, J Grant
PF: G Antetokounmpo(sp), T Craig
C: B Lopez, N Jokic
Team #2:
PG: M Morris
SG: W Matthews
SF: K Korver, J Grant
PF: G Antetokounmpo, T Craig
C: B Lopez, N Jokic(sp)
HEAD TO HEAD STREAKS
H2H
Game points average (Last 10) 207
Denver Nuggets
First quarter winner 5/7
Scored points average (Last 10) 106
Milwaukee Bucks
First quarter loser 5/7
Scored points average (Last 10) 102
TEAM STREAKS
Denver Nuggets
First half winner 6/7
Scored points average (Last 10) 114
Game points average (Last 10) 229
Milwaukee Bucks
Scored points average (Last 10) 116
Game points average (Last 10) 222
Preview:
MIL:
Milwaukee Bucks previous match was against Phoenix Suns in NBA, match ended with result 140 – 131 (Phoenix Suns won the match).
Milwaukee Bucks previous match was against Phoenix Suns in NBA, match ended with result 140 – 131 (Phoenix Suns won the match).
Milwaukee Bucks fixtures tab is showing last 100 basketball matches with statistics and win/lose icons.
There are also all Milwaukee Bucks scheduled matches that they are going to play in the future.
DEN:
When the match starts, you will be able to follow Denver Nuggets v Milwaukee Bucks live score , and live updated standings.
Denver Nuggets previous match was against Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA, match ended with result 104 – 102 (Cleveland Cavaliers won the match).
Denver Nuggets fixtures tab is showing last 100 basketball matches with statistics and win/lose icons.
There are also all Denver Nuggets scheduled matches that they are going to play in the future.
