DOB vs LGT Live | DOB vs LGT Live score | DOB vs LGT Live scorecard | DOB vs LGT baseball live | DOB vs LGT Live score | Korean Baseball League Live

May 5, 2020 sachin Live score 0

DOB vs LGT
Match Detail

Start date : 05 May 2020

Time : 10:30

DOB vs LGT , Korean Baseball League 2020

Expected Lineup

DOB

P Kun Woo , K Jae huwan , Y Chan Yeol , C Ji won , J Fenandez , R Alcantara , P Se hyuk , O Jae il

LGT

P Young Taik , C Eun Sung , L Hyung Jong , L Jung Woo , K Min Sung , RHyung Woo , S Min Jae , C Kelly , K Jae Seong

DOB vs LGT Match Preview

Lg Twins previous match was against Doosan Bears in KBO, Preseason, match ended with result 3-2 Lg Twins won the match , Championship 2 times

Doosan Bears previous match was against Lg Twins in KBO, Preseason, match ended with result 3-2 Lg Twins won the match , Championship 6 times

DOB vs LGT Dream Team

Team#1

OF : K Jae hwan , P Young taik , KHyun Soo SR

IF : R Hyung Woo , C Joohwan(vc) , O Ji hwan , H Kyoung Min

P : R Alcantara(c)

C : P Se hyuk

Team#2

OF : K Jae hwan , P Young taik , KHyun Soo SR

IF : R Hyung Woo , C Joohwan(c) , O Ji hwan , H Kyoung Min

P : R Alcantara(vc)

C : P Se hyuk

Team#3

OF : K Jae hwan , P Young taik , KHyun Soo SR

IF : R Hyung Woo(vc) , C Joohwan , O Ji hwan , H Kyoung Min

P : R Alcantara(c)

C : P Se hyuk

