DOB vs LGT Live | DOB vs LGT Live score | DOB vs LGT Live scorecard | DOB vs LGT baseball live | DOB vs LGT Live score | Korean Baseball League Live

Match Detail
Start date : 05 May 2020
Time : 10:30
DOB vs LGT , Korean Baseball League 2020
DOB vs LGT Live score
Expected Lineup
DOB
P Kun Woo , K Jae huwan , Y Chan Yeol , C Ji won , J Fenandez , R Alcantara , P Se hyuk , O Jae il
LGT
P Young Taik , C Eun Sung , L Hyung Jong , L Jung Woo , K Min Sung , RHyung Woo , S Min Jae , C Kelly , K Jae Seong
DOB vs LGT Match Preview
Lg Twins previous match was against Doosan Bears in KBO, Preseason, match ended with result 3-2 Lg Twins won the match , Championship 2 times
Doosan Bears previous match was against Lg Twins in KBO, Preseason, match ended with result 3-2 Lg Twins won the match , Championship 6 times
DOB vs LGT Dream Team
Team#1
OF : K Jae hwan , P Young taik , KHyun Soo SR
IF : R Hyung Woo , C Joohwan(vc) , O Ji hwan , H Kyoung Min
P : R Alcantara(c)
C : P Se hyuk
Team#2
OF : K Jae hwan , P Young taik , KHyun Soo SR
IF : R Hyung Woo , C Joohwan(c) , O Ji hwan , H Kyoung Min
P : R Alcantara(vc)
C : P Se hyuk
Team#3
OF : K Jae hwan , P Young taik , KHyun Soo SR
IF : R Hyung Woo(vc) , C Joohwan , O Ji hwan , H Kyoung Min
P : R Alcantara(c)
C : P Se hyuk
