Dream11 ECS T10 Kummerfeld | Dream11 ECS T10 Kummerfeld Live Score | Dream11 ECS T10 Kummerfeld Result | Dream11 ECS T10 Kummerfeld Player Detail | Dream11 ECS T10 Kummerfeld Squad

Dream11 ECS T10 Kummerfeld Dream11 European Cricket Series Kummerfeld provides an opportunity for six teams from Northern Germany and numerous German internationals to showcase their skills to a global audience, over five days in 20 exciting T10 matches from Monday June 29 to Friday 3 July.

Dream11 ECS T10 Kummerfeld We are grateful to the European Cricket Network for their continued support.

Dream11 ECS T10 Kummerfeld This is the first of many Dream11 European Cricket Series in Germany over the coming months said Brian Mantle, CEO of the Deutscher Cricket Bund.

KSV Cricket

22 Jun 2020

KSV Cricket Won by 199 runs

SG Findorff E.V vs KSV Cricket

KSV Cricket : 168/9

SG Findorff Cricket Won by 30 runs

Kummerfelder Sportverein (KSV)

Sadeequllah Shinwari, Sulaiman Kakar, Naveed Ahmad, Asad, Jan Dawoodkhel, Partip Datta, Adhyay Datta, Souman Das, Sharaanya Sadarangani, Israr Khan, Mussaddiq Ahmad, Finn Sadarangani, Shekib Naibkhel, Sultan Sherzad Shah, Satar Darwesh, Masoud Dostkhel, Dilraj Singh, Rezuan Afzan , Syed Zaid-Hasan, Muhammad Samiullah, Asad Ahmad Khan, Faisal Bin Mubashar, Saied Sajad Sadat, Shoaib Azam, Izatullah Dawalatzai, Safilluah Ahmad Zai

PSV Hann Munden

21 Jun 2020

PSV Hann Munden Won by 5 wickets

Polizeisportverein Hann. Münden (PSV)

N. Rustamkheil, A. Sharifi, K. Niasi, S.Jaberkhel, A. Khan-Safi, W. Muhammad, Z. Khan-Jamali, J. Javed, O. Safi, R. Sotra , A.Ahmad, S.Wali-Kakar, I. Hafiz, V. Joshi, M. Yousafzai, G. Mustafa, N. Khan-Rahmany, A. Zadran

MTV Stallions

21 Jun 2020

MTV Stallions : 74/2

MTV Stallions Won by 8 wickets

MTV Stallions (MTV)

V. Vijayan, K. Wazeri, B. Singh-Sehgal, M. Ahmadi, A. Amarkhil, I. Yakoob-Ali, M. Mohammad, S. Amarkhel, Z. Orya, P. Singh-Bhandari, K. Yalamanchili, I. Khalid, H. Shah, P. Desai , S. Sanka, S. Tumpara, A. Ahmadi, M. Faruq-Arabzai, B. Prajapati, S. Kurukkal, D. Tandon , S. Putta-Motilal, P. Potharlanka, G. Singh-Rathore, B. Orya, S. Islam, P. Singh, W. Orya, S. Singh, F. Azmi, E. Moman, U. Gadiraju, G. Atiq-Ali

SG Findroff E.V

SG Findorff (SGF)

G.F. Amirie, S. Patra, A.H. Wardak, I. Khan, M. Jalil, G. Manoharan, A. Knapman, N. Perfect, A. Khan, H. Khan , F. Ahmed,M. Shams, A. Asghar, M.S. Shah, A.U. Dawodzy, R. Mehmood, S. Ashraf, A. Ashraf, L. Ahmad, A. Khalid, J. Bhatt

Dream11 ECS T10 Kummerfeld Preview

This series will provide an opportunity to the six teams from Northern Germany and international players from Germany to showcase their talent to a global audience.

This exciting T10 competition will run over five days in 20 matches from Monday 29 June 2020 to Friday 3rd of July.

Just like other matches held in the European Cricket Series, this competition will also be live streamed by European Cricket Network worldwide, on Fan code and on Freesports for UK audience.

Dream11 ECS T10 Kummerfeld Schedule :

1.Monday, 29th June 2020

12:30 PM, KSV Cricket vs PSV Hann Munden

03:00 PM, MTV Stallions vs SG Findorff

05:30 PM, PSV Hann Munden vs SG Findorff

08:00PM, MTV Stallions vs PSV Hann Munden

