Dream11 ECS T10 St Gallen | Live | Schedule | Result | Last Match Result | 22 Jun 2020 to 26 Jun 2020

Cricket Switzerland has announced that the relaxation measurers introduced by the Federal Government that come into effect on 6th June 2020, and with the agreement of Swiss Olympic & BASPO, allow the 2020 cricket season to begin

Match schedule

 

Dream11 ECS 22 Jun 2020 to 26 Jun 2020

 Dream11 ECS T10 St Gallen – Match Schedule
Match  Time  Type Format  Home Team Away Team Officials
Monday 22nd June  
Match 1 9am Group Match T10 Zurich Nomads CC v Zurich Crickets CC

Match 2 11am Group Match T10 Zurich Nomads CC v Olten CC

Match 3 1pm Group Match T10 St Gallen CC v Olten CC

Match 4 3pm Group Match T10 Zurich Crickets CC v St Gallen CC

Match 5 5pm Group Match T10 Winterthur CC v Zurich Crickets CC

Match Time Type Format Home Team Away Team Officials
Tuesday 23rd June
Match 6 9am Group Match T10 Power CC v Zurich Crickets CC AM / CL
Match 7 11am Group Match T10 Olten CC v Power CC
 PH / AL
Match 8 1pm Group Match T10 St Gallen CC v Winterthur CC AM / AL
Match 9 3pm Group Match T10 Zurich Nomads CC v St Gallen CC PH / AK
Match 10 5pm Group Match T10 Power CC v St Gallen CC CL / AK
Match Time Type Format Home Team Away Team Officials
Wednesday 24th June
Match 1 9am Group Match T10 Zurich Crickets CC v Cossonay CC AM / OK
Match 12 11am Group Match T10 Cossonay CC v Olten CC PH / CL
Match 13 1pm Group Match T10 Olten CC v Zurich Crickets CC AK / OK
Match 14 3pm Group Match T10 Cossonay CC v St Gallen CC CL / PH
Match 15 5pm Group Match T10 Olten CC v Winterthur CC AK / AM
Match Time Type Format Home Team Away Team Officials
Thursday 25th June
Match 16 9am Group Match T10 Zurich Nomads CC v Power CC AM / VP
Match 17 11am Group Match T10 Cossonay CC v Zurich Nomads CC AK / CL
Match 18 1pm Group Match T10 Cossonay CC v Power CC VP / PH
Match 19 3pm Group Match T10 Zurich Nomads CC v Winterthur CC AK / OK
Match 20 5pm Group Match T10 Winterthur CC v Power CC OK / VP
Match 21 7pm Group Match T10 Cossonay CC Winterthur CC OK / AM
Match Time Type Format Home Team Away Team Officials
Friday 26th June
Match 22 9am Semi Final 1 T10 First v Fourth OK / PH
Match 23 11am Semi Final 2 T10 Second v Third VP / AM
Match 24 2pm Bronze Final T10 Loser SF1 v Loser SF2 CL / AK
Match 25 5pm Final T10 Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 AL / OK

Match Detail

  1. Toss to take place 65 minutes before the scheduled starting time
  2. Teams must be declared before the toss
  3. Any team not present will be deemed to have lost the toss
  4. Matches start & end punctularly
  5. Balls are supplied by the organiser. They may be more than one ball in play in a match.
  6. Practice is permitted before the match on the field and in the nets but not on the pitch
  7. Dream11 base stumps/bails supplied by the organiser
  8. Full mat from Berne CC will be used
  9. There will be a corona virus steward present at all matches
  10. STRICTLY no phones to be used during match time
  11. Subs (only 12th man)
  12. Power play (3 overs) 2 and then 5
  13. Wide lines will be marked to assist the umpire
  14. All no balls (with the exception of pitching off the mat result in a free hit
  15. Second warning for a full pitches delivery will result in the bowler being suspended
  16. One full pitch delivery (bouncer) permitted per over
  17. Helmets are compulsory
  18. Penalties for slow over rate (5 runs per over remaining after 40 minutes)
  19. Where scores are tied there will be a “Golden Ball”