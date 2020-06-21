Dream11 ECS T10 St Gallen | Live | Schedule | Result | Last Match Result | 22 Jun 2020 to 26 Jun 2020
Cricket Switzerland has announced that the relaxation measurers introduced by the Federal Government that come into effect on 6th June 2020, and with the agreement of Swiss Olympic & BASPO, allow the 2020 cricket season to begin
Match schedule
|
Dream11 ECS 22 Jun 2020 to 26 Jun 2020
|
Dream11 ECS T10 St Gallen – Match Schedule
|Match
|Time
|Type
|Format
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Officials
|Monday 22nd June
|Match 1
|9am
|Group Match
|T10
|Zurich Nomads CC
|v
|Zurich Crickets CC
|
Preview
|Match 2
|11am
|Group Match
|T10
|Zurich Nomads CC
|v
|Olten CC
|
Preview
|Match 3
|1pm
|Group Match
|T10
|St Gallen CC
|v
|Olten CC
|
Preview
|Match 4
|3pm
|Group Match
|T10
|Zurich Crickets CC
|v
|St Gallen CC
|
Preview
|Match 5
|5pm
|Group Match
|T10
|Winterthur CC
|v
|Zurich Crickets CC
|
Preview
|Match
|Time
|Type
|Format
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Officials
|Tuesday 23rd June
|Match 6
|9am
|Group Match
|T10
|Power CC
|v
|Zurich Crickets CC
|AM / CL
|Match 7
|11am
|Group Match
|T10
|Olten CC
|v
|Power CC
|PH / AL
|Match 8
|1pm
|Group Match
|T10
|St Gallen CC
|v
|Winterthur CC
|AM / AL
|Match 9
|3pm
|Group Match
|T10
|Zurich Nomads CC
|v
|St Gallen CC
|PH / AK
|Match 10
|5pm
|Group Match
|T10
|Power CC
|v
|St Gallen CC
|CL / AK
|Match
|Time
|Type
|Format
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Officials
|Wednesday 24th June
|Match 1
|9am
|Group Match
|T10
|Zurich Crickets CC
|v
|Cossonay CC
|AM / OK
|Match 12
|11am
|Group Match
|T10
|Cossonay CC
|v
|Olten CC
|PH / CL
|Match 13
|1pm
|Group Match
|T10
|Olten CC
|v
|Zurich Crickets CC
|AK / OK
|Match 14
|3pm
|Group Match
|T10
|Cossonay CC
|v
|St Gallen CC
|CL / PH
|Match 15
|5pm
|Group Match
|T10
|Olten CC
|v
|Winterthur CC
|AK / AM
|Match
|Time
|Type
|Format
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Officials
|Thursday 25th June
|Match 16
|9am
|Group Match
|T10
|Zurich Nomads CC
|v
|Power CC
|AM / VP
|Match 17
|11am
|Group Match
|T10
|Cossonay CC
|v
|Zurich Nomads CC
|AK / CL
|Match 18
|1pm
|Group Match
|T10
|Cossonay CC
|v
|Power CC
|VP / PH
|Match 19
|3pm
|Group Match
|T10
|Zurich Nomads CC
|v
|Winterthur CC
|AK / OK
|Match 20
|5pm
|Group Match
|T10
|Winterthur CC
|v
|Power CC
|OK / VP
|Match 21
|7pm
|Group Match
|T10
|Cossonay CC
|Winterthur CC
|OK / AM
|Match
|Time
|Type
|Format
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Officials
|Friday 26th June
|Match 22
|9am
|Semi Final 1
|T10
|First
|v
|Fourth
|OK / PH
|Match 23
|11am
|Semi Final 2
|T10
|Second
|v
|Third
|VP / AM
|Match 24
|2pm
|Bronze Final
|T10
|Loser SF1
|v
|Loser SF2
|CL / AK
|Match 25
|5pm
|Final
|T10
|Winner SF1
|v
|Winner SF2
|AL / OK
Match Detail
Dream11 ECS T10 St Gallen | Live | Schedule | Result | Last Match Result | 22 Jun 2020 to 26 Jun 2020
- Toss to take place 65 minutes before the scheduled starting time
- Teams must be declared before the toss
- Any team not present will be deemed to have lost the toss
- Matches start & end punctularly
- Balls are supplied by the organiser. They may be more than one ball in play in a match.
- Practice is permitted before the match on the field and in the nets but not on the pitch
- Dream11 base stumps/bails supplied by the organiser
- Full mat from Berne CC will be used
- There will be a corona virus steward present at all matches
- STRICTLY no phones to be used during match time
- Subs (only 12th man)
- Power play (3 overs) 2 and then 5
- Wide lines will be marked to assist the umpire
- All no balls (with the exception of pitching off the mat result in a free hit
- Second warning for a full pitches delivery will result in the bowler being suspended
- One full pitch delivery (bouncer) permitted per over
- Helmets are compulsory
- Penalties for slow over rate (5 runs per over remaining after 40 minutes)
- Where scores are tied there will be a “Golden Ball”