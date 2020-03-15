Follow Me in social Media Now

EA vs SWD Live | EA vs SWD Live score | EA vs SWD Live scorecard | CSA Provincial ODD Live | Live Streaming 

Live score

8 seconds ago
Comments: 0

Match Details:

Easterns vs South Western Districts (EA vs SWD)

CSA Provincial ODD

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

When: 15 Mar 2020, 09:30 SAST

EA vs SWD Live score:

Toss:

Match Preview:

The 2019–20 CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge is a domestic one-day cricket tournament that is currently taking place in South Africa from October to March 2020.

The tournament is being played in parallel with the 2019–20 CSA 3-Day Provincial Cup, a first-class competition which features the same teams.

EA:

The pair came together with the visitors down and out at 253 for eight chasing 277, but managed to chip away at the total and eventually get them over the line with 19 balls to spare.

A crucial 24-run, ninth-wicket stand between Imran Manack and Dyllan Matthews helped Easterns secure the CSA Provincial 1-Day Challenge title with a narrow two-wicket win over Northerns in Centurion on Sunday.

The most noteworthy ones for Northerns came via a top score of 85 not out off 108 balls (4 fours, 1 six) and a quickfire 54 off 50 balls (5 fours) from captain Diego Rosier.

SWD:

SWD, put into bat after losing the toss, managed to compile a competitive 146/5 from their 20 overs thanks in the main to the contribution of Hendrik Kotze (38 off 28 balls, 6 fours) and Letlohlo Sesele (43 off 42 balls, 2 fours and a six).

The pair laid the foundation with Sesele eventually being dismissed off the last ball of the innings.

Easterns lost vital early wickets in their reply being 3 down for 43 midway through the 8th over but Grant Thomson produced a captain’s innings of 50 (42 balls, 4 fours and a six) and got useful assistance down the order from Matthew Arnold (36 not out off 24 balls, 2 fours and 2 sixes) that so nearly got Easterns home.

It was only after Thomson was dismissed with 27 still needed off 13 balls that SWD could have felt they were nearly home.

Nevertheless, Arnold made it uncomfortably close at the finish. Arnold could only manage 8 off Sammy Mofokeng’s final over instead of the 15 that was required.

Expected Playing11:

EA:

  1. S Masondo
  2. W Marshall
  3. A Agathangelou
  4. W Coulentianous
  5. J Snyman
  6. M Arnold
  7. A Erasmus
  8. Y Valli
  9. N Felane
  10. C August
  11. D Matthews

SWD:

  1. J Du Plessis
  2. R Fren
  3. T Ackerman
  4. T Karelse
  5. C Jonker
  6. N Hornbuckle
  7. N Mvelsae
  8. T Ndwanswa
  9. A Mnyaka
  10. S Tait
  11. B Louw
EA vs SWD Dream11

EA vs SWD Dream11

Best Dream11 Team Tips:

Team #1:

Wicket Keeper : S Masondo, J Du Plesis

Batsmen : A Agathangelou, W Marshall, R Fren, C Jonker(vc)

All Rounder: J Snyman(c), N Hornbuckle

Bowler : C August, N Felane, T Ndwandwa

Team #2:

Wicket Keeper : S Masondo, J Du Plesis(vc)

Batsmen : A Agathangelou, W Marshall, R Fren, C Jonker

All Rounder: J Snyman(c), N Hornbuckle

Bowler : C August, N Felane, T Ndwandwa

