ECB vs AAD Live | ECB vs AAD Live Score | ECB vs AAD Playing11 | ECB vs AAD Player Record | ECB vs AAD Emirates D10 Tournament 26 July 2020

Match Detail

Date : 26 July 2020

Time : 7.30 PM

Expected Playing11

ECB

Muhammad Boota (WK), Rohan Mustafa, Karthik Meiyappan, Muhammad Ayaz, Matiullah , Junaid Siddique, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Ahmed Raza, Adhitya Shetty, Kashif Daud

AAD

Abdul Shakoor (wk), Syed-Haider Shah, Safeer Tariq, Ali Mirza, Hamad Arshad , Saqib Manshad, Sandy Sandeep, Anand Kumar, Amjad Gul-Khan, Sapandeep Singh, Zawar Farid

Squad

ECB Blues

Muhammad Usman, Arsalan Javed, Taimoor Ali, Muhammad Boota, Adhitya Shetty, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Muhammad Ayaz, Sultan Ahmad, Matiullah , Vritiya Aravind, Ali Naseer, Chirag Suri, Ahmed Raza, Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa

Ajman Alubond

Adnaan Khan (WK), Umar Hafeez, Fahad Tariq, Faizan Sheikh, Usman Munir, Rahman Gull, Fahad Al Hashmi , Faisal Amin, Fahad Nawaz, Imran Haider, Mohammad Rashid

Pitch Report

Another high-scoring game is on the cards in Dubai with teams posting big scores at an alarming rate.

While there is little help for the pacers, there is some turn on offer for the spinners, who will be key when it comes to curbing the run rate.

Both teams should look to bat first on this surface with 100 being par.