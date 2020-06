ECC vs OCC Live | ECC vs OCC Live Scorecard | ECC vs OCC Playing11 | Match Preview | Result

Date : 07 Jun 2020

Time : 6.30 PM

ECC vs OCC , Finnish Ten10 League T10 , 07 Jun 2020

ECC

Yasir Ali, Muhammad Imran, Amjad Sher , Vanraaj Padhaal, Raaz Muhammad, KB Bhatnagar , Zeerak Ijaz, Jonathan Scamans , Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Mahesh Tambe, Abdul Ghafar

OCC

Saif Ur Rehman, Saad Akram, Muhammad Naveed Tabassum, Ghaffar Khan, Muhammad Irfan Ali , Shoaib Khan, Yaseen Khan, Adnan Ali, Waleed Iftikhar, Waqar Ahmad, Fawaad Ahmed

Squad

Empire CC

Chandra Sekhar, Hemanathan Kumar, Vanraaj Padhaal, Zeerak Ijaz, Jonathan Scamans, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Yasir Ali, Hyde Hytti, Vishal Verma, Taimoor Yousaf, Jo Hadley, Srihari Gowri Srinivasan, Bineet Panda, Udaybhaskar Nandini , Muhammad Imran, Amjad Sher, Mahesh Tambe, Abdul Ghafar, Raaz Muhammad, KB Bhatnagar, Ajay Sharma, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana

Otaniemi CC

Saif Ur Rehman, Saad Akram, Muhammad Naveed Tabassum, Shoaib Khan, Ghaffar Khan, Muhammad Irfan Ali, Malik Shahalam, Sowgat Kundu, Mohan Chand , Yaseen Khan, Adnan Ali, Waleed Iftikhar, Waqar Ahmad, Fawaad Ahmed, Mohan Chand

Match Preview

Match 4 of the Finnish Premier League T10 League pits Empire CC against Otaniemi CC at the Kerava National Cricket Stadium

Although an even contest between bat and ball looks to be on the cards, the pace bowlers hold the key heading into this game

Batting might get slightly easier in this evening fixture, with there being not much on offer for the spinners