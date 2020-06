ECC vs SKK Live | ECC vs SKK Live Scorecard | Toss | Playing11

Match Detail

Date : 22 -06 -2020

Time : 8.30 PM

ECC vs SKK Live 22 Jun 2020

Toss :

Official Playing11

ECC : Not Confirmed..

SKK : Not Confirmed…

Probable Playing11

ECC

Richard Savage, Shoaib Qureshi, Vanraaj Padhaal, Zeerak Ijaz, Abdul Ghafar, Raaz Mohammad , Kushagra Bhatnagar , Jonathan Scamans, Muhammad Imran, Amjad Sher, Mahesh Tambe

SKK

Atif Rasheed, Jaka Goodwin, MZ Baig, N Collins, Qaiser Siddique, Y Vijayaratnam, Waqas Raja, Nirav Shah ,P Gallagher, M Thavayogarajah, AA Quadir

Squad

Empire CC

R Savage, H Kumar, C Sekhar, M Imran, U Nandini, T Yousaf, V Verma, SG Srinivasan, J Hadley, ST Qureshi, A Ghaffar, K Bhatnagar , B Panda, J Scamans, Z Ijaz, V Padhaal, H Hytti, R Muhammad, MB Tambe, A Sher, R Sathyanarayana

SKK Rapids

M Zeeshan Baig, P Gallagher, A Abdul Quadir, M Thavayogarajah, R Waqas, N Shah, Y Vijayaratnam, A Armitage , Q Siddique, N Collins, A Rasheed, J Goodwion

WK : J Scamans

BAT : M Imran, V Padhaal, P Gallagher

ALL : J Goodwin(c), A Rasheed(vc) , R Muhammad, M Balasaheb Tambe

BWL : R Waqas, Y Vijayaratnam, A Ghaffar

Match Preview

ECC vs SKK Live | ECC vs SKK Live Scorecard | ECC vs SKK Live Streaming | ECC vs SKK Playing11

Jonathan Shaman is The right-hander has scored 95 runs from 3 innings so far in the competition with a strike-rate of 100. Vanraaj Padhaal is The opening batsman has scored 65 runs from 3 innings so far in the competition. Raaz Mohammad He is the leading wicket-taker for the side so far with 5 scalps from 3 matches.Jake Goodwin From 3 innings so far in the competition, Goodwin has amassed 88 runs. Peter Gallagher He has been reckless and scored 69 runs from 3 innings . Waqas Raja With an economy-rate of 6.50, Raja is the leading wicket-taker for SKK with 4 wicket