ECN Czech Super Series T10 | ECN Czech Super Series T10 Fixtures | ECN Czech Super Series T10 Live | ECN Czech Super Series T10 Result

ECN Czech Super Series T10 League, a 16-team tournament scheduled to begin on June 13. Bohemian CC, Prague Barbarian Visigoths, Prague CC King, United CC.

Fixtures

Group 1 June 13/14 – Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Saturday

10:00 Prague Barbarians Visigoths v United CC

12:00 Prague Barbarians Visigoths v Bohemian CC

14:00 United CC v Prague CC Kings

16:00 Bohemian CC v Prague CC Kings

Sunday

10:00 Bohemian CC v United CC

12:00 Prague Barbarians Visigoths v Prague CC Kings

15:00 Eliminator – 2nd v 3rd

18:00 1st v Winner of eliminator

Preview

List of teams

Group 1 – Bohemian CC, Prague Barbarian Visigoths, Prague CC King, United CC

Group 2 – Prague CC Knights, Prague Spartans Vanguards, Vinohrady Biancos, Vnohrady Rossos

Group 3 – Budejovice Barracudas CC, Prague Barbarians Vandals, Prague CC Rooks, Prague Spartans Mobilizers

Group 4 – Brno Raptors, Brno Raiders, Brno Rangers, Moravian CC

ECN Czech Super Series will be a set of four separate tournaments, with each tournament featuring four teams. The winner from each tournament will make the final four to fight it out for the ultimate title.

Live

ECN Czech Super series T10 Live Streaming : Sixteams.com

