ECN Czech Super Series T10 | ECN Czech Super Series T10 Fixtures | ECN Czech Super Series T10 Live | ECN Czech Super Series T10 Result

ECN Czech Super Series T10 League, a 16-team tournament scheduled to begin on June 13. Bohemian CC, Prague Barbarian Visigoths, Prague CC King, United CC.
Fixtures
Group 1 June 13/14 – Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague
Saturday
10:00 Prague Barbarians Visigoths v United CC
12:00 Prague Barbarians Visigoths v Bohemian CC
14:00 United CC v Prague CC Kings
16:00 Bohemian CC v Prague CC Kings
Sunday
10:00 Bohemian CC v United CC
12:00 Prague Barbarians Visigoths v Prague CC Kings
15:00 Eliminator – 2nd v 3rd
18:00 1st v Winner of eliminator
Preview
List of teams
Group 1 – Bohemian CC, Prague Barbarian Visigoths, Prague CC King, United CC
Group 2 – Prague CC Knights, Prague Spartans Vanguards, Vinohrady Biancos, Vnohrady Rossos
Group 3 – Budejovice Barracudas CC, Prague Barbarians Vandals, Prague CC Rooks, Prague Spartans Mobilizers
Group 4 – Brno Raptors, Brno Raiders, Brno Rangers, Moravian CC
ECN Czech Super Series will be a set of four separate tournaments, with each tournament featuring four teams. The winner from each tournament will make the final four to fight it out for the ultimate title.
Live
