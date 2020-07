ECS T10 Frankfurt FCC vs MSF Live | FCC vs MSF Score | FCC vs MSF Playing11 | FCC vs MSF Preview

FCC vs MSF Live | FCC vs MSF Best Player | FCC vs MSF Score | FCC vs MSF Playing11 | FCC vs MSF Preview | FCC vs MSF Live Streaming

Live

Match Detail

ECS T10 Frankfurrt 18 July 2020

Time : 12.30 PM

Expected Playing11

MSF

S Khan, Q Khan, A Khan, M Yar Ashraf, I Miakhel, S Khan Afridi , P Singh , Z Arjubi, H Rahman, D Muhammad, W Khan

FCC

A Tariq, A Razy, H Nauman, N Naveed, Y Shir , F Mahmood , W Syed, A Pasha, T Tariq, A Mohmand, A Pasha

Squad

Frankfurt Cricket Club

Keshav Ramachandran, Hashim Zia Ullah, Wamaq Syed, Hewad Hussain, Alishan Mohammad, Ayub Pasha, Aqil Tariq, Tanzil Tariq, Shafqat Ali, Salim Khan, Talha Yusuf and Simab Jan Mumand , Sayed Sadat, Alim Al Razy, Naqash Naveed, Sahil Hussein, Iqbal Muhammad, Sanjeev Taneja, Aditya Khan, Hasan Nauman, Shehbaz Mohammed, Mohammed Haqyar, Niamat Ailisafi, Kamran Mohmand, Farhan Mahmood, Yasin Shir, Waheed Haji, Janat Ahmedzai , FCC vs MSF Live

MSC Frankfurt

Zabiullah Arjubi, Mohabbat Miakhel, Habib Rahman, Sajid Khan Afridi, Shahid Afridi Jr, Daud Muhammad, Waseem Khan, Bashir Zamankhel and Idrees Miakhel , H Sayed Ameer, Adel Khan, Sekandar Khan, Paramveer Singh, M Yar Ashraf, Qader Khan, Nafees Buttar Ahmad , FCC vs MSF Live

Preview

All-rounders are expected to be the key figures. The likes of Muslim Yar Ashraf who scalped 21 wickets from 16 matches in the last T20 season make him one of the best choices. Among others, Zabiullah Arjubi who scored 447 runs from 11 innings at a strike rate pf 99.52 could be another fruitful option for this role. Muslim Yar Ashraf The all-rounder from MSC Frankfurt amassed 470 runs striking at 166.73 and also scalped 21 wickets. Adel Khan MSF’s top-order batsman managed 492 runs from 16 innings and also took 17 wickets. Naqash Naveed Frankfurt’s premier all-rounder scored 223 runs from 11 innings and scalped 8 wickets as well.

WK : W Syed

BAT : S Khan, A Khan(vc), Z Arjubi, A Pasha(c)

ALL : M Yar Ashraf, N Naveed, S Khan Afridi

BWL : W Khan, H Nauman, Y Shir

