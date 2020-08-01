ENG vs IRE Live | ENG vs IRE Live Score | ENG vs IRE Playing11 | ENG vs IRE Match Preview | ENG vs IRE Player Record 01 Aug 2020
Live
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
Start Date : 01 August 2020
Match Detail
England vs Ireland, 2nd ODI
Series: Ireland tour of England, 2020
Venue: The Rose Bowl,Southampton
Date : 1 Aug 2020
Time : 02:00 PM LOCAL
Final Team Team & Tips Updates In Our New Telegram Channel Joint Now
Expected Playing11
ENG
Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings (WK), Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, David Willey, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood
IRE
Andrew Balbirnie (C), William Porterfield, Gary Wilson (WK), Kevin O Brien, Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, George Dockrell, Tim Murtagh, Boyd Rankin
Squad
England
Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, James Vince,
Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow,
Tom Banton, Joe Denly, Reece Topley,
David Willey , Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood
Ireland
Andrew Balbirnie (c), Kevin O Brien, Lorcan Tucker (wk),
Simi Singh, Joshua Little, Boyd Rankin ,
Mark Adair, Andy McBrine , Paul Stirling,
Gareth Delany, William Porterfield, Harry Tector
Pitch Report
The Rose Bowl generally produces good batting wickets for white-ball cricket and it shouldn’t be any different on Thursday.
The encounter could turn out to be a high scoring game and the captain winning the toss would probably like to field first.
The pitch is likely to offer even bounce and minimal seam movement.
If there is no cloud cover, there negligible movement in the air as well.
Weather Report
Humidity : 87%
Wind : 10 km/h from W
Rain : 0%
Cloud : 8%
Visibility : 10 km
Pressure : 1021 mb
Max: 20°c
Min: 11°c
Sunrise: 05:28 AM
Sunset: 08:55 PM
Moonrise: 04:28 PM
Moonset: 12:47 AM
Phase: Waxing Gibbous
Illum: 62 %
Match Preview
ODI Match scheduled at this venue STATS
Total matches 28
Matches won batting first 14
Matches won bowling first 12
Average 1st Inns scores 248
Average 2nd Inns scores 213
Highest total recorded 373/3 (50 Ov) by ENG vs PAK
Lowest total recorded 65/10 (24 Ov) by USA vs AUS
Highest score chased 306/7 (49 Ov) by NZ vs ENG
Lowest score defended 224/8 (50 Ov) by IND vs AFG
An attacking middle-order batsman, Tector has already won 20 T20I caps at the age of 20, but is now in line for a 50-over debut. He warmed up for the series with a pair of fifties – in Ireland’s intra-squad practice match and in their fixture against England Lions – and showcased his ability as a hitter in the T20I series against Afghanistan in March.
Dream11 Team
Final Team Team & Tips Updates In Our New Telegram Channel Joint Now
Team#1
WK : J Bairstow
BAT : J Roy , E Morgan(vc) , K O Brien , A Balbirnie
AR : M Ali(c) , S Singh , M Adair
BOWL : D Willey , B Rankin , J Grath
Team#2
WK : J Bairstow(vc)
BAT : J Roy(c) , E Morgan , K O Brien , A Balbirnie
AR : M Ali , S Singh , M Adair
BOWL : D Willey , B Rankin , J Grath
Team#3
WK : J Bairstow(c)
BAT : J Roy(vc) , E Morgan , K O Brien , A Balbirnie
AR : M Ali , S Singh , M Adair
BOWL : D Willey , B Rankin , J Grath
ENG vs IRE Live | ENG vs IRE Live Score | ENG vs IRE Playing11