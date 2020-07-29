ENG vs IRE Live | ENG vs IRE Live Score | ENG vs IRE Playing11 | ENG vs IRE Match Preview | ENG vs IRE Player Record

Match Detail

England vs Ireland, 1st ODI

Series: Ireland tour of England, 2020

Venue: The Rose Bowl,Southampton

Date : Jul 30 2020

Time : 02:00 PM LOCAL

Expected Playing11

ENG

Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings (WK), Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, David Willey, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

IRE

Andrew Balbirnie (C), William Porterfield, Gary Wilson (WK), Kevin O Brien, Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, George Dockrell, Tim Murtagh, Boyd Rankin

Squad

England

Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, James Vince, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Joe Denly, Reece Topley, David Willey , Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie (c), Kevin O Brien, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh, Joshua Little, Boyd Rankin , Mark Adair, Andy McBrine , Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, William Porterfield, Harry Tector

Pitch Report

The Rose Bowl generally produces good batting wickets for white-ball cricket and it shouldn’t be any different on Thursday.

The encounter could turn out to be a high scoring game and the captain winning the toss would probably like to field first.

The pitch is likely to offer even bounce and minimal seam movement.

If there is no cloud cover, there negligible movement in the air as well.

Weather Report

Humidity : 87%

Wind : 10 km/h from W

Rain : 0%

Cloud : 8%

Visibility : 10 km

Pressure : 1021 mb

Max: 20°c

Min: 11°c

Sunrise: 05:28 AM

Sunset: 08:55 PM

Moonrise: 04:28 PM

Moonset: 12:47 AM

Phase: Waxing Gibbous

Illum: 62 %

Match Preview

ODI Match scheduled at this venue STATS

Total matches 28

Matches won batting first 14

Matches won bowling first 12

Average 1st Inns scores 248

Average 2nd Inns scores 213

Highest total recorded 373/3 (50 Ov) by ENG vs PAK

Lowest total recorded 65/10 (24 Ov) by USA vs AUS

Highest score chased 306/7 (49 Ov) by NZ vs ENG

Lowest score defended 224/8 (50 Ov) by IND vs AFG

An attacking middle-order batsman, Tector has already won 20 T20I caps at the age of 20, but is now in line for a 50-over debut. He warmed up for the series with a pair of fifties – in Ireland’s intra-squad practice match and in their fixture against England Lions – and showcased his ability as a hitter in the T20I series against Afghanistan in March.

The high-profile omission from the squad is Mark Adair, Ireland’s leading ODI wicket-taker in 2019. Adair got through eight overs against the Lions following an ankle surgery earlier this year, but is not yet fully fit after limited cricket so far this year.

Ireland will name squads on a match-by-match basis, with a 22-man group staying on-site at the Ageas Bowl. Left-arm spinner George Dockrell and middle-order batsman Gary Wilson are also left among the reserves, with the selectors looking to give younger players an opportunity to bed into the international set-up.

Team#1

WK : J Bairstow

BAT : J Roy , E Morgan(vc) , K O Brien , A Balbirnie

AR : M Ali(c) , S Singh , M Adair

BOWL : D Willey , B Rankin , J Grath

Team#2

WK : J Bairstow(vc)

BAT : J Roy(c) , E Morgan , K O Brien , A Balbirnie

AR : M Ali , S Singh , M Adair

BOWL : D Willey , B Rankin , J Grath

Team#3

WK : J Bairstow(c)

BAT : J Roy(vc) , E Morgan , K O Brien , A Balbirnie

AR : M Ali , S Singh , M Adair

BOWL : D Willey , B Rankin , J Grath

