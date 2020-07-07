ENG vs WI Test Dream11 | England vs West Indies Test | ENG vs WI Test Dream11 Team | ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction | ENG vs WI Playing11 | ENG vs WI Test Preview

ENG vs WI Test Dream11 | England vs West Indies Test | Dream11 Team | Dream11 Prediction | ENG vs WI Playing11 | Test Match Preview | Full Schedule, Time Table, Squad, Fixtures, Venue, Other details
Match Detail
England and West Indies are gearing up for the three-match Test series which begins on Wednesday. The series, which is a part of the ICC World Test Championship, will be played behind closed doors. The venues for the games will be at Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl and Lancashire’s Emirates Old Trafford- both are bio-secure venues , ENG vs WI Test Dream11
For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now
ENG vs WI Test Squad
England
Ben Stokes (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood , Ollie Pope, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Dom Sibley
West Indies
Jason Holder (c), Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach , Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel
Venue
Stadium : The Rose BowlCity:Southampton
Capacity : 6,500 (20,000 with temporary seating)
Ends : Pavilion End, Northern End
Hosts to : Hampshire, Hampshire 2nd XI
Expected Playing11
England
Jos Buttler (WK), Ben Stokes (C), Ollie Pope , Dom Bess, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad , Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly
West Indies
Shane Dowrich (WK), Jason Holder (C), Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel , John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks
Dream11 Team
Team#1
WK : Shai Hope , J Buttler
BAT : J Bairstow(C) , E Morgan(VC) , S Hetmyer
AR : Ben Stokes , J Holder , C Brathwaite
BOWL : Adil Rashid , M Wood , O Thomas
Team#2
WK : Shai Hope , J Buttler
BAT : J Bairstow , E Morgan(C) , S Hetmyer
AR : Ben Stokes(Vc) , J Holder , C Brathwaite
BOWL : Adil Rashid , M Wood , O Thomas
Team#3
WK : Shai Hope , J Buttler(Vc)
BAT : J Bairstow , E Morgan , S Hetmyer
AR : Ben Stokes(C) , J Holder , C Brathwaite
BOWL : Adil Rashid , M Wood , O Thomas
Player Changes
England captain Joe Root will miss one of the Test matches to be at the birth of his child. Ben Stokes will captain England in Root’s absence. On 30 June 2020, the ECB confirmed that Root would miss the first Test, with Stokes named as captain for the match.Prior to being named captain, Stokes had never led a side in a first-class, List A or Twenty20 cricket match.
ENG vs WI Test Dream11 | England vs West Indies Test | ENG vs WI Test Dream11 Team | ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction | ENG vs WI Playing11 | ENG vs WI Test Preview