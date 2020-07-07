ENG vs WI Test Dream11 | England vs West Indies Test | ENG vs WI Test Dream11 Team | ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction | ENG vs WI Playing11 | ENG vs WI Test Preview

ENG vs WI Test Dream11 | England vs West Indies Test | Dream11 Team | Dream11 Prediction | ENG vs WI Playing11 | Test Match Preview | Full Schedule, Time Table, Squad, Fixtures, Venue, Other details

Match Detail

England and West Indies are gearing up for the three-match Test series which begins on Wednesday. The series, which is a part of the ICC World Test Championship, will be played behind closed doors. The venues for the games will be at Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl and Lancashire’s Emirates Old Trafford- both are bio-secure venues , ENG vs WI Test Dream11

ENG vs WI Test Squad

England

Ben Stokes (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood , Ollie Pope, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Dom Sibley

West Indies

Jason Holder (c), Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach , Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel

Venue

Stadium : The Rose BowlCity:Southampton

Capacity : 6,500 (20,000 with temporary seating)

Ends : Pavilion End, Northern End

Hosts to : Hampshire, Hampshire 2nd XI

Expected Playing11

England

Jos Buttler (WK), Ben Stokes (C), Ollie Pope , Dom Bess, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad , Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly

West Indies

Shane Dowrich (WK), Jason Holder (C), Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel , John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks

Team#1

WK : Shai Hope , J Buttler

BAT : J Bairstow(C) , E Morgan(VC) , S Hetmyer

AR : Ben Stokes , J Holder , C Brathwaite

BOWL : Adil Rashid , M Wood , O Thomas

Team#2

WK : Shai Hope , J Buttler

BAT : J Bairstow , E Morgan(C) , S Hetmyer

AR : Ben Stokes(Vc) , J Holder , C Brathwaite

BOWL : Adil Rashid , M Wood , O Thomas

Team#3

WK : Shai Hope , J Buttler(Vc)

BAT : J Bairstow , E Morgan , S Hetmyer

AR : Ben Stokes(C) , J Holder , C Brathwaite

BOWL : Adil Rashid , M Wood , O Thomas

Player Changes

England captain Joe Root will miss one of the Test matches to be at the birth of his child. Ben Stokes will captain England in Root’s absence. On 30 June 2020, the ECB confirmed that Root would miss the first Test, with Stokes named as captain for the match.Prior to being named captain, Stokes had never led a side in a first-class, List A or Twenty20 cricket match.

